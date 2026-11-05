Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2026

Q3 2026 Highlights:
- Revenue of $237.8 million
- GAAP Gross Margin of 41.0%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 41.2%
- GAAP Operating Margin of 11.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 16.6%
- GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.21, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.26
BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance, as improving demand drove sequential growth in systems revenue, complemented by another quarterly record in CS&I. We are particularly encouraged by the strong increase in bookings, reflecting a broadening recovery across our end markets, with continued momentum in Memory and increasing activity in Power and General Mature. At the same time, we continue to see sustained strength in our CS&I business."
Low added, "Our strategy of investing in next-generation technologies is beginning to yield tangible results and positions us well to capitalize on expanding market opportunities as customer investment recovers. We expect to finish 2026 with positive momentum and anticipate further growth in 2027."
Senior Vice President and Interim CFO David Ryzhik stated, "Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, supported by stronger shipments and record CS&I revenue, despite the impact from foreign exchange headwinds on our gross margin. We continue to generate healthy cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet, providing us with ample financial flexibility. The combination of improving demand, a growing installed base and continued strength in CS&I provides a solid foundation as we enter 2027."
Results Summary
Three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Revenue
$
237,781
$
213,611
Gross margin
41.0 %
41.6 %
Operating margin
11.5 %
11.7 %
Net income
$
37,759
$
25,986
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.21
$
0.83
Non-GAAP Results
Three months ended September 30,
2026
2025
Non-GAAP gross margin
41.2 %
41.8 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
16.6 %
18.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,047
$
43,202
Non-GAAP net income
$
39,215
$
37,900
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.26
$
1.21
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2026, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $275 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.15, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.50.
Please refer to Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.
Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2026 today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI02437563728a4138be5d107cd344f382 Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results
This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense, certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments and transaction and integration costs associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments announced on October 1, 2025.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.
For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Senior Vice President and Interim CFO
Telephone: (978) 787-2352
Email: David.Ryzhik@axcelis.com
Press/Media Relations Contact:
Maureen Hart
Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications
Telephone: (978) 787-4266
Email: Maureen.Hart@axcelis.com
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
237,781
213,611
651,912
600,718
Cost of revenue
140,357
124,805
382,717
335,802
Gross profit
97,424
88,806
269,195
264,916
Operating expenses:
Research and development
30,177
24,640
87,670
78,832
Sales and marketing
16,834
15,838
53,742
45,965
General and administrative
23,070
23,308
72,208
56,976
Total operating expenses
70,081
63,786
213,620
181,773
Income from operations
27,343
25,020
55,575
83,143
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7,422
5,465
16,459
16,547
Interest expense
(1,960)
(1,305)
(4,514)
(4,028)
Other, net
3,203
970
4,461
2,569
Total other income
8,665
5,130
16,406
15,088
Income before income taxes
36,008
30,150
71,981
98,231
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,751)
4,164
1,717
12,290
Net income
$
37,759
$
25,986
$
70,264
$
85,941
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.22
$
0.83
$
2.28
$
2.70
Diluted
$
1.21
$
0.83
$
2.26
$
2.70
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average shares of common stock
30,882
31,287
30,804
31,796
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
31,105
31,450
31,089
31,863
Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Axcelis will no longer separately present revenue and cost of revenue attributable to Services, which represents a small percentage of Axcelis' overall business.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
190,769
$
145,451
Short-term investments
281,588
228,802
Accounts receivable, net
154,713
168,479
Inventories, net
376,341
329,010
Prepaid income taxes
7,604
4,658
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
88,935
66,802
Total current assets
1,099,950
943,202
Property, plant and equipment, net
59,468
56,146
Operating lease assets
27,993
28,927
Finance lease assets, net
13,198
14,154
Long-term restricted cash
10,638
10,627
Deferred income taxes
79,268
79,895
Long-term investments
142,982
182,396
Other assets
44,015
46,004
Total assets
$
1,477,512
$
1,361,351
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
78,632
$
42,309
Accrued compensation
28,103
34,233
Warranty
10,615
9,516
Income taxes
5,873
11,383
Deferred revenue
95,620
65,494
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,799
1,575
Other current liabilities
27,755
33,150
Total current liabilities
248,397
197,660
Long-term finance lease obligation
39,367
40,754
Long-term deferred revenue
42,424
43,445
Other long-term liabilities
34,090
44,815
Total liabilities
364,278
326,674
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 30,884 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026; 30,717 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
31
31
Additional paid-in capital
542,467
533,309
Retained earnings
573,803
503,539
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,067)
(2,202)
Total stockholders' equity
1,113,234
1,034,677
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,477,512
$
1,361,351
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
37,759
$
25,986
$
70,264
$
85,941
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,489
4,328
13,364
13,152
Stock-based compensation expense
6,467
5,344
17,791
15,668
Other
(11,324)
6,907
(8,165)
(4,110)
Change in other assets and liabilities, net
2,830
2,785
(16,521)
14,221
Net cash provided by operating activities
40,221
45,350
76,733
124,872
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(2,504)
(2,015)
(7,897)
(8,960)
Other changes in investing activities, net
(3,644)
3,393
(14,987)
46,194
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(6,148)
1,378
(22,884)
37,234
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
-
(32,335)
-
(95,850)
Other changes from financing activities, net
(558)
(440)
(9,806)
(4,022)
Net cash used in financing activities
(558)
(32,775)
(9,806)
(99,872)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,263
(106)
1,286
1,829
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
35,778
13,847
45,329
64,063
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
165,629
181,280
156,078
131,064
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
201,407
$
195,127
$
201,407
$
195,127
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
GAAP gross Profit
$
97,424
$
88,806
$
269,195
$
264,916
Restructuring1
-
-
-
226
Stock-based compensation
605
499
1,802
1,421
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
98,029
$
89,305
$
270,997
$
266,563
Non-GAAP gross margin
41.2 %
41.8 %
41.6 %
44.4 %
GAAP operating expense
$
70,081
$
63,786
$
213,620
$
181,773
Transaction and integration2
(4,967)
(8,274)
(20,192)
(8,274)
Bad debt expense
-
-
(65)
-
Restructuring1
-
(236)
-
(1,130)
Other3
(781)
-
(781)
-
Stock-based compensation
(5,862)
(4,845)
(15,989)
(14,247)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$
58,471
$
50,431
$
176,593
$
158,122
GAAP operating income
$
27,343
$
25,020
$
55,575
$
83,143
Transaction and integration2
4,967
8,274
20,192
8,274
Bad debt expense
-
-
65
-
Restructuring1
-
236
-
1,356
Other3
781
-
781
-
Stock-based compensation
6,467
5,344
17,791
15,668
Non-GAAP operating income
$
39,558
$
38,874
$
94,404
$
108,441
Non-GAAP operating margin
16.6 %
18.2 %
14.5 %
18.1 %
GAAP other income (expense)
$
8,665
$
5,130
$
16,406
$
15,088
Discrete tax related items4
(1,726)
-
(1,726)
-
Non-GAAP other income
$
6,939
$
5,130
$
14,680
$
15,088
GAAP income tax (benefit) provision
$
(1,751)
$
4,164
$
1,717
$
12,290
Discrete tax related items4
7,565
-
7,565
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5
1,468
1,940
5,194
3,542
Non-GAAP income tax provision
$
7,282
$
6,104
$
14,476
$
15,832
GAAP net income
$
37,759
$
25,986
$
70,264
$
85,941
Transaction and integration2
4,967
8,274
20,192
8,274
Bad debt expense
-
-
65
-
Restructuring1
-
236
-
1,356
Other3
781
-
781
-
Discrete tax related items4
(9,291)
-
(9,291)
-
Stock-based compensation
6,467
5,344
17,791
15,668
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5
(1,468)
(1,940)
(5,194)
(3,542)
Non-GAAP net income
$
39,215
$
37,900
$
94,608
$
107,697
GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.21
$
0.83
$
2.26
$
2.70
Transaction and integration2
0.16
0.26
0.65
0.26
Bad debt expense
-
-
-
-
Restructuring1
-
0.01
-
0.04
Other3
0.03
-
0.03
-
Discrete tax related items4
(0.30)
-
(0.30)
-
Stock-based compensation
0.21
0.17
0.57
0.49
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5
(0.05)
(0.06)
(0.17)
(0.11)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.26
$
1.21
$
3.04
$
3.38
Note 1:
Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.
Note 2:
Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025.
Note 3.
Other costs include miscellaneous tax related items.
Note 4.
Discrete items related to tax audits, including changes in uncertain tax positions and associated interest and penalties.
Note 5.
Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.
Figures may not sum due to rounding.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Income
$
37,759
$
25,986
$
70,264
$
85,941
Other (income) expense
(8,665)
(5,130)
(16,406)
(15,088)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1,751)
4,164
1,717
12,290
Depreciation & amortization
4,489
4,328
13,364
13,152
Subtotal
31,832
29,348
68,939
96,295
Transaction and integration1
4,967
8,274
20,192
8,274
Bad debt expense
-
-
65
-
Restructuring2
-
236
-
1,356
Other3
781
-
781
-
Stock-based compensation
6,467
5,344
17,791
15,668
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,047
$
43,202
$
107,768
$
121,593
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.5 %
20.2 %
16.5 %
20.2 %
Note 1:
Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025.
Note 2:
Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.
Note 3.
Other costs include miscellaneous tax related items.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook
GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
Three months ended
December 31, 2026
GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.15
Transaction and Integration1
0.19
Stock-based compensation
0.22
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2
(0.06)
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.50
Note 1:
Transaction and Integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025.
Note 2:
Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.