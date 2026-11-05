Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2026

Q3 2026 Highlights:

Revenue of $237.8 million

GAAP Gross Margin of 41.0%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 41.2%

GAAP Operating Margin of 11.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 16.6%

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.21, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.26

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance, as improving demand drove sequential growth in systems revenue, complemented by another quarterly record in CS&I. We are particularly encouraged by the strong increase in bookings, reflecting a broadening recovery across our end markets, with continued momentum in Memory and increasing activity in Power and General Mature. At the same time, we continue to see sustained strength in our CS&I business."

Low added, "Our strategy of investing in next-generation technologies is beginning to yield tangible results and positions us well to capitalize on expanding market opportunities as customer investment recovers. We expect to finish 2026 with positive momentum and anticipate further growth in 2027."

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO David Ryzhik stated, "Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, supported by stronger shipments and record CS&I revenue, despite the impact from foreign exchange headwinds on our gross margin. We continue to generate healthy cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet, providing us with ample financial flexibility. The combination of improving demand, a growing installed base and continued strength in CS&I provides a solid foundation as we enter 2027."

Results Summary

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)







Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025 Revenue $ 237,781

$ 213,611 Gross margin

41.0 %



41.6 % Operating margin

11.5 %



11.7 % Net income $ 37,759

$ 25,986 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 0.83

Non-GAAP Results



Three months ended September 30,



2026



2025 Non-GAAP gross margin

41.2 %



41.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin

16.6 %



18.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,047

$ 43,202 Non-GAAP net income $ 39,215

$ 37,900 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.26

$ 1.21

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2026, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $275 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.15, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.50.

Please refer to Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter 2026 today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI02437563728a4138be5d107cd344f382 Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense, certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments and transaction and integration costs associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments announced on October 1, 2025.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: David.Ryzhik@axcelis.com

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: Maureen.Hart@axcelis.com

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue



237,781



213,611



651,912



600,718

Cost of revenue



140,357



124,805



382,717



335,802

Gross profit



97,424



88,806



269,195



264,916

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



30,177



24,640



87,670



78,832

Sales and marketing



16,834



15,838



53,742



45,965

General and administrative



23,070



23,308



72,208



56,976

Total operating expenses



70,081



63,786



213,620



181,773

Income from operations



27,343



25,020



55,575



83,143

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



7,422



5,465



16,459



16,547

Interest expense



(1,960)



(1,305)



(4,514)



(4,028)

Other, net



3,203



970



4,461



2,569

Total other income



8,665



5,130



16,406



15,088

Income before income taxes



36,008



30,150



71,981



98,231

Income tax (benefit) provision



(1,751)



4,164



1,717



12,290

Net income

$ 37,759

$ 25,986

$ 70,264

$ 85,941

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.22

$ 0.83

$ 2.28

$ 2.70

Diluted

$ 1.21

$ 0.83

$ 2.26

$ 2.70

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



30,882



31,287



30,804



31,796

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



31,105



31,450



31,089



31,863



Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Axcelis will no longer separately present revenue and cost of revenue attributable to Services, which represents a small percentage of Axcelis' overall business.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















September 30,

December 31,





2026

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 190,769

$ 145,451

Short-term investments



281,588



228,802

Accounts receivable, net



154,713



168,479

Inventories, net



376,341



329,010

Prepaid income taxes



7,604



4,658

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



88,935



66,802

Total current assets



1,099,950



943,202

Property, plant and equipment, net



59,468



56,146

Operating lease assets



27,993



28,927

Finance lease assets, net



13,198



14,154

Long-term restricted cash



10,638



10,627

Deferred income taxes



79,268



79,895

Long-term investments



142,982



182,396

Other assets



44,015



46,004

Total assets

$ 1,477,512

$ 1,361,351

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 78,632

$ 42,309

Accrued compensation



28,103



34,233

Warranty



10,615



9,516

Income taxes



5,873



11,383

Deferred revenue



95,620



65,494

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,799



1,575

Other current liabilities



27,755



33,150

Total current liabilities



248,397



197,660

Long-term finance lease obligation



39,367



40,754

Long-term deferred revenue



42,424



43,445

Other long-term liabilities



34,090



44,815

Total liabilities



364,278



326,674

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 30,884 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026; 30,717 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025



31



31

Additional paid-in capital



542,467



533,309

Retained earnings



573,803



503,539

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,067)



(2,202)

Total stockholders' equity



1,113,234



1,034,677

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,477,512

$ 1,361,351



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

































Three months ended



Nine months ended



September 30,



September 30,



2026

2025



2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income $ 37,759

$ 25,986

$ 70,264

$ 85,941

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization

4,489



4,328



13,364



13,152

Stock-based compensation expense

6,467



5,344



17,791



15,668

Other

(11,324)



6,907



(8,165)



(4,110)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

2,830



2,785



(16,521)



14,221

Net cash provided by operating activities

40,221



45,350



76,733



124,872



























Cash flows from investing activities























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(2,504)



(2,015)



(7,897)



(8,960)

Other changes in investing activities, net

(3,644)



3,393



(14,987)



46,194

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(6,148)



1,378



(22,884)



37,234



























Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of common stock

-



(32,335)



-



(95,850)

Other changes from financing activities, net

(558)



(440)



(9,806)



(4,022)

Net cash used in financing activities

(558)



(32,775)



(9,806)



(99,872)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,263



(106)



1,286



1,829

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

35,778



13,847



45,329



64,063



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

165,629



181,280



156,078



131,064

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 201,407

$ 195,127

$ 201,407

$ 195,127



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts)































Three months ended September 30,





Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 GAAP gross Profit $ 97,424

$ 88,806

$ 269,195

$ 264,916 Restructuring1

-



-



-



226 Stock-based compensation

605



499



1,802



1,421 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 98,029

$ 89,305

$ 270,997

$ 266,563 Non-GAAP gross margin

41.2 %



41.8 %



41.6 %



44.4 %























GAAP operating expense $ 70,081

$ 63,786

$ 213,620

$ 181,773 Transaction and integration2

(4,967)



(8,274)



(20,192)



(8,274) Bad debt expense

-



-



(65)



- Restructuring1

-



(236)



-



(1,130) Other3

(781)



-



(781)



- Stock-based compensation

(5,862)



(4,845)



(15,989)



(14,247) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 58,471

$ 50,431

$ 176,593

$ 158,122























GAAP operating income $ 27,343

$ 25,020

$ 55,575

$ 83,143 Transaction and integration2

4,967



8,274



20,192



8,274 Bad debt expense

-



-



65



- Restructuring1

-



236



-



1,356 Other3

781



-



781



- Stock-based compensation

6,467



5,344



17,791



15,668 Non-GAAP operating income $ 39,558

$ 38,874

$ 94,404

$ 108,441 Non-GAAP operating margin

16.6 %



18.2 %



14.5 %



18.1 %























GAAP other income (expense) $ 8,665

$ 5,130

$ 16,406

$ 15,088 Discrete tax related items4

(1,726)



-



(1,726)



- Non-GAAP other income $ 6,939

$ 5,130

$ 14,680

$ 15,088























GAAP income tax (benefit) provision $ (1,751)

$ 4,164

$ 1,717

$ 12,290 Discrete tax related items4

7,565



-



7,565



- Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5

1,468



1,940



5,194



3,542 Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 7,282

$ 6,104

$ 14,476

$ 15,832























GAAP net income $ 37,759

$ 25,986

$ 70,264

$ 85,941 Transaction and integration2

4,967



8,274



20,192



8,274 Bad debt expense

-



-



65



- Restructuring1

-



236



-



1,356 Other3

781



-



781



- Discrete tax related items4

(9,291)



-



(9,291)



- Stock-based compensation

6,467



5,344



17,791



15,668 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5

(1,468)



(1,940)



(5,194)



(3,542) Non-GAAP net income $ 39,215

$ 37,900

$ 94,608

$ 107,697























GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.21

$ 0.83

$ 2.26

$ 2.70 Transaction and integration2

0.16



0.26



0.65



0.26 Bad debt expense

-



-



-



- Restructuring1

-



0.01



-



0.04 Other3

0.03



-



0.03



- Discrete tax related items4

(0.30)



-



(0.30)



- Stock-based compensation

0.21



0.17



0.57



0.49 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments5

(0.05)



(0.06)



(0.17)



(0.11) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.26

$ 1.21

$ 3.04

$ 3.38





Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025. Note 3. Other costs include miscellaneous tax related items. Note 4. Discrete items related to tax audits, including changes in uncertain tax positions and associated interest and penalties. Note 5. Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Figures may not sum due to rounding.





Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages)















Three months ended September 30,





Nine months ended September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net Income $ 37,759

$ 25,986

$ 70,264

$ 85,941 Other (income) expense

(8,665)



(5,130)



(16,406)



(15,088) Income tax (benefit) provision

(1,751)



4,164



1,717



12,290 Depreciation & amortization

4,489



4,328



13,364



13,152 Subtotal

31,832



29,348



68,939



96,295 Transaction and integration1

4,967



8,274



20,192



8,274 Bad debt expense

-



-



65



- Restructuring2

-



236



-



1,356 Other3

781



-



781



- Stock-based compensation

6,467



5,344



17,791



15,668 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,047

$ 43,202

$ 107,768

$ 121,593 Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.5 %



20.2 %



16.5 %



20.2 %





Note 1: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025. Note 2: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 3. Other costs include miscellaneous tax related items.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three months ended December 31, 2026 GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.15 Transaction and Integration1

0.19 Stock-based compensation

0.22 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2 (0.06) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.50





Note 1: Transaction and Integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025. Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.