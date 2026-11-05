Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ") today welcomed the decision by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) to close its preliminary inquiries into VIQ's former Australian subsidiary. The OAIC will not open an investigation or take any regulatory action. Its published report found the incident was smaller in scale and more confined than earlier media coverage suggested.

What the OAIC found

The OAIC said the incident was narrower than initial media reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation suggested. The OAIC's report establishes the following facts:

No disclosure to foreign actors. Earlier media reports alleged court files were improperly handed to a foreign entity. The OAIC found this was not the case.

Earlier media reports alleged court files were improperly handed to a foreign entity. The OAIC found this was not the case. A single, corrected error. The root cause was a one-off access-permissions error, not an ongoing practice. Access was revoked on February 11, 2026.

The root cause was a one-off access-permissions error, not an ongoing practice. Access was revoked on February 11, 2026. Data never left Australia. All Australian court recordings stayed on servers in Australia. Transcribers worked on short audio segments and could not download or retain copies.

All Australian court recordings stayed on servers in Australia. Transcribers worked on short audio segments and could not download or retain copies. Limited scope. Three transcribers at a contracted transcription provider worked on limited fifteen minute or less segments solely to perform transcription.

Three transcribers at a contracted transcription provider worked on limited fifteen minute or less segments solely to perform transcription. No cross-border breach found likely. The OAIC considered a breach of Australia's cross-border disclosure rule (APP 8) unlikely.

The OAIC considered a breach of Australia's cross-border disclosure rule (APP 8) unlikely. Low risk of harm. The Federal Courts reviewed the affected files and assessed the likelihood of harm to individuals as low.

The Federal Courts reviewed the affected files and assessed the likelihood of harm to individuals as low. Contracts worked as intended. The OAIC found the contractual safeguards between VIQ and the Federal Courts were adequate and helped its inquiries.

Moving forward

"We are pleased the OAIC has closed this matter and published the facts," said Larry Taylor, CEO of VIQ Solutions. "The report confirms what we have said from the start: this was a contained access error that we corrected, not the large-scale data exposure that was reported in the media. We cooperated fully, and we have used this experience to further strengthen our access controls worldwide."

VIQ's Australian subsidiaries entered voluntary administration in March 2026 so the company could focus on its North American and United Kingdom operations. Those operations continue to serve customers without interruption.

"Our customers and partners can count on us," Larry Taylor added. "We are financially stable, fully operational, and focused on delivering secure, reliable service."

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

Source: OAIC report: VIQ Solutions Pty Ltd and Commonwealth agency contracting (November 4, 2026)

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

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