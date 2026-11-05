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Dow Jones News
05.11.2026 13:39 Uhr
255 Leser
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TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

DJ TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings 

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI) 
TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings 
05-Nov-2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or 
"the Company") advises that it has received a TR-1 Standard form notification of major holdings from 1832 Asset 
Management L.P., dated November 04, 2026. 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)^ 
i 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing OROSUR MINING INC 
shares to which voting rights are at-tached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                          X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                           X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                               1832 Asset Management L.P. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)      Toronto, Canada 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:    02/11/2026 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          04/11/2026 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
             % of voting rights     % of voting rights    Total of both  Total number of voting 
             at-tached to shares (to-tal through financial    in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer 
             of 8. A)          instru-ments       8.B)      (8.A + 
                           (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B) vii 
Resulting situation on 
the date on which    4.854683%                      4.854683%    21,957,788 
threshold was crossed or 
reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if     9.981172%                      9.981172%    40,025,000 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                      Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares            ix 
ISIN code (if possible)           Direct  Indirect    Direct  Indirect 
                      (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 
Equity: CA6871961059                 21,957,788        4.854683 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                21,957,788        4.854683 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Conversion Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the  % of voting 
in-strument    date x   Period xi      instrument is exercised/converted.          rights 
                SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/ Conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date x    Pe-riod xi       Settlement xii     rights       rights 
                               SUBTOTAL 
                               8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 
"X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest 
in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural    X 
person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
                 % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through   Total of both if it equals 
Name xv             equals or is higher than  financial in-struments if it  or is higher than the 
                 the notifiable threshold  equals or is higher than the  notifiable threshold 
                               notifiable threshold 
1832 Asset Manage-ment L.P. 
(1832AMLP)            4.854683%          0%               4.854683% 
(ultimate controlling per-son) 
Dynamic Precious Met-als Fund 
(mutual fund managed by     3.564660%          0%               3.564660% 
1832AMLP) (see additional infor- 
mation below) 
Dynamic Strategic Gold Class 
(mutual fund man-aged by     1.290023%          0%               1.290023% 
1832AMLP) (see additional infor- 
mation below) 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder               1832 Asset Management L.P. 
The number and % of voting rights held        4.854683% 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
11. Additional information xvi 
1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) - 1832AMLP was formed as a limited partnership un-der the laws of Ontario, 
Canada, and its general partner is 1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc., each of which are a wholly-owned subsidiary of 
The Bank of Nova Scotia. 
Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio 
manager of the Dynamic Precious Metals Fund and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on 
behalf of this mutual fund. 
Dynamic Strategic Gold Class - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio 
manager of the Dynamic Strategic Gold Class and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on 
behalf of this mutual fund. 
Place of completion Toronto 
Date of completion  04/11/2026

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker Andy Thacker/ Guy McDougall Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications Tim Thompson Fergus Mellon Allison Allfrey orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322676

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents https:// www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322676 News Source: Orosur Mining Inc.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     CA6871961059 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     OMI 
LEI Code:   213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 
Sequence No.: 448712 
EQS News ID:  2429284 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://api.newsfilecorp.com/newsinfo/322676/327

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2429284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2026 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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