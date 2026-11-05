DJ TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI) TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings 05-Nov-2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or "the Company") advises that it has received a TR-1 Standard form notification of major holdings from 1832 Asset Management L.P., dated November 04, 2026. NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)^ i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing OROSUR MINING INC shares to which voting rights are at-tached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name 1832 Asset Management L.P. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 02/11/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 04/11/2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both Total number of voting at-tached to shares (to-tal through financial in % (8.A + rights held in issuer of 8. A) instru-ments 8.B) (8.A + (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which 4.854683% 4.854683% 21,957,788 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 9.981172% 9.981172% 40,025,000 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights Class/type of shares ix ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Equity: CA6871961059 21,957,788 4.854683 SUBTOTAL 8. A 21,957,788 4.854683 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Conversion Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting in-strument date x Period xi instrument is exercised/converted. rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date x Pe-riod xi Settlement xii rights rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural X person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals Name xv equals or is higher than financial in-struments if it or is higher than the the notifiable threshold equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold 1832 Asset Manage-ment L.P. (1832AMLP) 4.854683% 0% 4.854683% (ultimate controlling per-son) Dynamic Precious Met-als Fund (mutual fund managed by 3.564660% 0% 3.564660% 1832AMLP) (see additional infor- mation below) Dynamic Strategic Gold Class (mutual fund man-aged by 1.290023% 0% 1.290023% 1832AMLP) (see additional infor- mation below) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder 1832 Asset Management L.P. The number and % of voting rights held 4.854683% The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi 1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) - 1832AMLP was formed as a limited partnership un-der the laws of Ontario, Canada, and its general partner is 1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc., each of which are a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Precious Metals Fund and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund. Dynamic Strategic Gold Class - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Strategic Gold Class and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund. Place of completion Toronto Date of completion 04/11/2026

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker Andy Thacker/ Guy McDougall Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications Tim Thompson Fergus Mellon Allison Allfrey orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

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ISIN: CA6871961059 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: OMI LEI Code: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 Sequence No.: 448712 EQS News ID: 2429284 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 05, 2026 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)