GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Hatchet Publishes Q3 2026 Live Streaming Trends Report

Q3 2026 viewership, including new TikTok Live data, hit 29.5B hours watched

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and creator marketing ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its Q3 2026 Live Streaming Trends Report. The report reveals key insights into the evolution of the global live streaming market across gaming, esports, and entertainment.

Access to the report is available at: https://hatchet.gg/resources/guides/q3-2026-live-streaming-trends-report/

Capturing The Full Scope of Live Streaming with YouTube Non-Gaming & TikTok Live

Hatchet's latest report now incorporates all live-streaming data in its total figures, including that of YouTube Non-gaming. Historically, this figure had been excluded to spotlight gaming-only content. But with the increasing diversification of content strands driving viewership on live-streaming, presenting data and context from every platform has become essential to reflecting the appeal of the medium.

"Hatchet's Q3 2026 report reinforces the scale, resilience, and continued evolution of the global live streaming ecosystem," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "29.5B hours watched is a milestone figure driven by a broad array of viewer interests, from entertainment to news to sports."

Kenna continued, "What's particularly compelling is the underlying stability and diversification of the market. Breakout events, new game releases, and always-on creator formats continue to drive incremental engagement. Hatchet is uniquely positioned to provide actionable insights that help brands, publishers, and creators better connect with global audiences and maximize return on investment."

Key Insights from Hatchet's Q3 2026 Report:

Live-streaming hit 29.5B hours watched in Q3 2026 with non-gaming content on YouTube and TikTok Live pushing viewership to new heights.

The impending launch of GTA VI shaped Q3 trends, with a +22.9% boost in GTA V viewership, a lack of big new releases, and a rise in the demand for GTA roleplay content.

Streamer-led events rivalled esports this quarter, with Ibai's La Velada del Año VI (7.9M) and Kai Cenat's Streamer University (1.3M) putting up peaks on par with LoL and ML:BB's biggest tournaments.

Creators saw a massive shake up with long-reigning names like TheBurntPeanut and Sakura Miku ceding ground or losing positions entirely to fresh faces like DeentheGreat (139%) and Zullyy (201%).

For more information on Hatchet and insights into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.hatchet.gg

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Hatchet

Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the creator ecosystem across over 30 platforms and with over a decade of data. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and creator intelligence, Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit hatchet.gg

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the performance of the live streaming market . These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquares-hatchet-publishes-q3-2026-live-streaming-trends-repor-1246481