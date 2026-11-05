Nine Mile Metals DDH WD-26-12 Intersects 2 High Grade VMS Zones Over 20m Including 3.33% Cu-Eq Over 12.0m, 4.40% Cu-Eq Over 7.0m With 8.35% Zn Over 7.0m with a Peak Intersect of 8.40% Cu-Eq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE:NINE)(OTCQB:VMSXF)(FSE:KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce assay results for DDH WD-26-12 at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

DDH WD-26-12 was collared in the southwest, at the edge of our drill pattern(oriented at 355°, angled -65° below horizontal), to a depth of 155 meters. Collared in graphitic sediments, the drill hole intersected deformed sediments and volcanics at approximately 120 meters before intersecting (2) distinct Zones of high-grade VMS mineralization carrying copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, the zones interrupted by a 2.90-meter void. The host rocks consisted of felsic volcanics with massive sulphide intersected at 121.00 meters continuing to 133 meters. Mineralization consisted of visible pyrite, chalcopyrite and local thin bands of sphalerite and galena as seen in Figures 1 through 4. Assay results show Au, Ag, Pb and Zn values increasing with depth. Below the void, a second zone of VMS mineralization was intersected continuing to 141.00 meters. Mineralization consisted of fine-grained pyrite and chalcopyrite with assays showing an increase in Cu. The hole was terminated in sediments at 155.00 meters. Intersections are of true width.

Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, stated, "We continue to expand the mineralized footprint in the southwest and northeast with both base and precious metal assays contributing to the overall rock value. With the grades encountered to date and increased drilling, we anticipate expanding the tonnage at the Wedge. We now are concentrating on our exploration model for 43-101 and MRE execution."

TABLE 2: DDH WD-26-12 CERTIFIED ASSAYS - (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Sample # Silver (g/t) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Zinc (%) Copper- Eq. (%) 120.00 121.00 1.00 396544 <1 0.013 0.03 0.01 0.03 0.06% 121.00 122.00 1.00 396545 26 0.683 0.89 0.93 3.81 3.18% 122.00 123.00 1.00 396546 6 0.047 0.30 0.11 0.06 0.47% 123.00 124.00 1.00 396547 13 0.065 3.43 0.15 0.44 3.84% 124.00 124.95 0.95 396548 <1 0.021 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.06% 124.95 126.00 1.05 396549 28 0.811 0.26 0.31 0.07 1.58% 126.00 127.00 1.00 396550 36 0.868 0.21 1.53 4.48 3.11% 127.00 128.00 1.00 396551 30 0.717 0.16 0.99 9.47 4.15% 128.00 129.00 1.00 396552 55 0.720 0.39 1.66 8.94 4.70% 129.00 130.00 1.00 396553 31 0.720 0.24 0.96 6.11 3.30% 130.00 131.00 1.00 396554 44 0.781 0.45 1.14 5.15 3.52% 131.00 132.00 1.00 396555 111 0.581 0.67 4.88 17.05 8.40% 132.00 133.00 1.00 396556 38 0.470 0.36 1.25 7.22 3.62% 133.00 135.90 2.90 Void 135.90 137.00 1.10 396557 84 0.800 0.43 9.72 1.97 4.35% 137.00 138.00 1.00 396558 9 0.355 0.04 0.36 1.15 0.91% 138.00 139.00 1.00 396559 18 0.230 0.59 0.84 2.96 2.05% 139.00 140.00 1.00 396561 36 0.598 1.72 0.71 2.48 3.67% 140.00 141.00 1.00 396562 20 0.537 1.83 0.44 1.41 3.13% 141.00 143.50 2.50 Void 143.50 145.00 1.50 396563 <1 0.021 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.07% 145.00 146.50 1.50 396564 <1 0.016 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04% 146.50 148.00 1.50 396565 <1 0.014 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.06% 148.00 149.50 1.50 396566 <1 <0.005 0.05 0.00 0.08 0.08% 149.50 151.00 1.50 396567 <1 0.013 0.28 0.00 0.15 0.35% 151.00 152.50 1.50 396568 <1 0.005 0.11 0.00 0.14 0.17% 152.50 153.50 1.00 396569 <1 <0.005 0.09 0.00 0.07 0.12% 153.50 155.00 1.50 396570 <1 <0.005 0.02 0.00 0.06 0.04%

Values in red are the peak sample for each metal. Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) combines all five metals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 26, 2026, Kitco pricing: US$6.52/lb. Cu, US$0.85/lb. Pb, US$1.84/lb. Zn, US$67.77/oz Ag, US$4,591.50/oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage. Copper equivalent grades are for comparative purposes only and do not represent recoverable metal.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "Hole WD-26-12 intersected an outstanding Zinc - Lead - Silver Lens over 20m. We know the silver carries with the zinc in this lens. This lens also returned very decent gold over 20m, and we had 3 very good Copper samples too, up to 3.43%. We are pleased to announce that the BHEM Team is onsite and has commenced our BHEM Surveys at the Wedge. They were delayed from their previous work program. This will confirm the footprint of the newly discovered Eastern Extension that continues to impress. But more importantly, we can address the high-priority western flank and the deposit at depth. We look forward to our next release and updating our SGS and Glencore Metallurgical Analysis as soon as we receive the final QA/QP Report from SGS Lakefield. All analysis is complete and report expected imminently."



Figure 5: Location of DDH WD-26-12

Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA

CEO & Director

T: +1.506.804.6117

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Nine Mile, based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, identifiable by words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) additional drill holes are planned for the western portion of the Wedge VMS Project as part of the 2026 drill program, (b) further certified assay results will be reported upon receipt from ALS Global, (c) the Company will advance follow-up exploration across its BMC project portfolio, and (d) results will be incorporated into 3D modelling work directed toward an updated NI 43-101 technical report and a future mineral resource estimate. Although Nine Mile believes the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as Nine Mile can give no assurance they will prove correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 · T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals