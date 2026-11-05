Chinese solar inverter manufacturer Hoymiles has signed a four-party strategic cooperation agreement with PCG Global, the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and Greenwill Asset Management to explore renewable energy investment, project development, and local manufacturing in Oman. The agreement was signed in Beijing on Nov. 2, during Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to China. The signing ceremony was attended by the sultan and Mu Hong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. The partners plan to establish the Oman New Energy ...

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