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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 08:17
11,015 Euro
-0,54 % -0,060
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10,63011,22514:44
10,99511,15014:44
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Cellebrite Appoints Rogerio Rizzi Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development

Cellebrite Appoints Rogerio Rizzi Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development

Former Okta and SAP strategy leader brings AI, platform and M&A expertise to accelerate Cellebrite's growth

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Rogerio Rizzi as executive vice president of Corporate Strategy and Development. An engineer by training, Rizzi joined Cellebrite from Okta, Inc., where he established the Corporate Strategy team and will now lead the build-out of Cellebrite's strategy and development capabilities.

Rizzi brings more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of technology and strategy, advising leaders on AI, technology and growth. At Okta, he ran the company's growth strategy for six years and charted its path to $3 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). As a close advisor to the leadership team, he developed the decision framework that aligned Okta's functions around that plan.

"Rogerio and I worked together at Okta, and I have seen firsthand how he develops a growth strategy and a decision framework that accelerates growth and moves a leadership team forward in alignment," said Shiv Ramji, CEO of Cellebrite. "He is bringing that same rigor, along with deep experience in AI, technology and M&A, to Cellebrite. We are charting an ambitious growth path together to better serve our customers."

Before Okta, Rizzi led Corporate Strategy at SAP SE, where he drove platform consolidation and set strategy for the company's cloud, platform and emerging technology businesses, including AI and machine learning. At Hewlett Packard Enterprise, he led corporate strategy as a vice president advising the CEO, Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Earlier, he spent 10 years as a partner at Monitor Group, a strategy consultancy, where he co-led the Chicago and São Paulo offices.

"I'm thrilled to join Cellebrite and help Shiv and the team lead with a targeted, bold strategy that amplifies our value to all key stakeholders and accelerates our growth," said Rizzi. "Cellebrite leads its space with real trust and credibility, and the demand is clear and growing everywhere." Rizzi also brings a personal view of the mission. "I grew up in Brazil, where safety on the streets is a serious concern. The fastest way I see to address those problems is through access to effective technology. The faster we deploy our solutions, the safer the world becomes."

Rizzi started college at 16 to study electrical engineering and worked on microchip design and neural networks in the 1990s. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a degree in electrical engineering from the University of São Paulo.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency, and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Media
Jackie Labrecque
Director, PR and Executive Communications
jackie.labrecque@cellebrite.com
+1 771.241.7010

Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-appoints-rogerio-rizzi-executive-vice-president-of-corporate-strategy-and-development-302930117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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