The recognition highlights Customer Paradigm's expertise in AI development, machine learning, and business automation, alongside its software development and integration capabilities.

Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Customer Paradigm, a digital technology and systems integration company, was recently ranked among the Top 10 AI Companies in Colorado by DesignRush.









Customer Paradigm is one of the Top 10 AI Companies in Colorado based on DesignRush rankings.

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Customer Paradigm works with businesses to develop and integrate software solutions designed around practical needs, connecting AI capabilities with the systems and processes organizations already use.

"We are proud to be recognized as a top AI company in Colorado. This recognition reflects the work our team puts into developing technology that solves real business challenges. We see tremendous potential in AI, and we're committed to helping businesses turn that potential into practical results," said Jeff Finkelstein, Founder of Customer Paradigm.

Customer Paradigm's capabilities span AI development, machine learning, and integration with existing business systems. These services can help organizations identify opportunities to automate repetitive tasks, improve access to information, and incorporate intelligent functionality into established workflows.

One example is the company's AI-powered safeguard for Amazon Simple Email Service (SES).

The system monitors outbound email activity and can automatically revoke SMTP credentials when individual accounts exceed configured sending or bounce-rate thresholds.

An AI-powered monitoring component operates within the customer's AWS environment, helping businesses identify abnormal activity and limit the impact of compromised email accounts.

The project illustrates how Customer Paradigm applies AI to a defined operational problem, combining monitoring, automated responses, cloud infrastructure, and an administrative portal into a working system.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone feature, the solution integrates intelligent monitoring with the controls businesses need to manage email activity and respond to potential security issues.

"AI delivers value when it addresses a problem that matters to the business and works reliably within the systems people already depend on. Our work with AI involves more than developing a model or adding automation. It means engineering a complete solution that can respond to real-world conditions, integrate with existing infrastructure, and help businesses manage risk or improve operations," Finkelstein said.

For more information about Customer Paradigm and its AI development and integration services, visit https://www.customerparadigm.com/.

About Customer Paradigm

Customer Paradigm is a Boulder, Colorado-based digital agency specializing in eCommerce development, API integrations, and custom web solutions. Since 2002, the company has delivered over 31,500+ successful projects for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 brands. Known for its deep technical expertise and fault-tolerant development, Customer Paradigm helps businesses build scalable, secure, and conversion-focused digital systems.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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