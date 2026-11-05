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WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
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04.11.26 | 16:00
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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Chervon Names Doug Palmer Vice President of Finance - Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Effective November 9, 2026, Chervon names Doug Palmer Vice President of Finance - Canada, reporting to Neil Harrison, Vice President and Managing Director of Chervon Canada. He will also have a dotted-line reporting relationship to Ryan Wang, Chief Financial Officer, Chervon NA.

Palmer brings to Chervon an exceptional 20-year career of increasingly responsible positions in Canadian financial management. During his 18-year career at J.M. Smucker, he held financial management positions as Analyst, Senior Manager, Director, and Senior Director, responsible for all elements of financial control and FP&A. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance at the Crump Group.

"We have identified Canada as a strategic priority for Chervon with massive growth potential," said Joe Galli, Chervon CEO. "We are building the best leadership team in the Power Tool and OPE industry in Canada. Doug Palmer is an outstanding addition to this high-performance Canadian team."

"After carefully evaluating the position and potential Chervon has in the Canadian market, I jumped at the opportunity to join Neil as VP of Finance," said Doug Palmer. "I am committed to working closely with Neil's awesome team to deliver aggressive sales and profit growth in Canada for years to come."

Palmer has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Akron, Ohio. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 3.98 GPA out of 4.00.

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-doug-palmer-vice-president-of-finance-canada-1246895

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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