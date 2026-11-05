New to The Street Launches 12-Part Series to Market CleanGo Innovations' GreenGo Certified Green Chemistry Products Across the U.S. and MENA Regions

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII, OTCQB: CLGOF) to reach oil and gas, pipeline, marine and heavy-industry buyers through Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, New York City billboards, a 6.6M+ subscriber YouTube network and global newsflow

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / New to The Street, the long-running financial-media platform for public companies, today announced a 12-part media series featuring CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE:CGII)(OTCQB:CLGOF)(FRA:APO2). The year-long program is built to market CleanGo's GreenGo line of proprietary, certified green chemistry products to industrial operators in the United States and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), two regions with a strong and growing need for safer, high-performance alternatives to toxic, corrosive cleaning and remediation chemicals.

CleanGo's products help oil and gas, pipeline, marine and heavy-industry operators clean, maintain and remediate their assets without the environmental, safety and disposal costs of conventional chemistry. The U.S. and MENA are among the world's most active oil, gas, pipeline and shipping regions. Operators in both face rising pressure from regulators, partners and communities to clean up their operations without losing performance. The series will put CleanGo's products, field results and customer applications in front of the decision-makers who run those operations.

Product marketing focus: United States

From its Houston base, CleanGo will use the series to show U.S. operators how its products work in real field conditions:

CleanSet oilfield bioremediation for producers dealing with contaminated soil and site cleanup.

CG-P100 pipeline cleaning and bioremediation for midstream and pipeline operators.

CG-M100 marine solutions for ports, vessels and bunkering operations.

Product marketing focus: MENA

In MENA, CleanGo's growth runs through its CleanGo Arabia joint venture, which will deploy CG-P100 across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, and through its agreement to launch CleanGo Marine in Cyprus, giving the company a foothold in Eastern Mediterranean shipping. The series will highlight these deployments and position GreenGo products for national oil companies, pipeline operators, ports and industrial contractors throughout the region.

How the program reaches the market

Executive and product interviews: recurring conversations with CEO Anthony Sarvucci and the CleanGo team on products, field applications, customers and regional rollout.

National television: monthly broadcasts and commercial airings on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business.

New York City billboards: large-format digital billboard campaigns in Times Square and the Financial District.

Digital and social reach: distribution across New to The Street's YouTube network of 6.6M+ subscribers, the NewsOut channel and daily social media.

Global newsflow: professionally distributed press releases and video press announcements on product launches, deployments and partnerships throughout the year.

Earned media: weekly outreach to business, energy, maritime and industry journalists, editors and producers.

Commercial momentum

The series arrives at an active time for CleanGo. In 2026, the company formed its CleanSet Bio-Remediation division and launched its CleanSet oilfield remediation technology globally, introduced CG-P100 for deployment through CleanGo Arabia, and added marine-bunkering veteran Larry Messina to its Advisory Board to lead the global commercial launch of CG-M100. CleanGo also completed its first shipment into South America and signed its agreement to launch CleanGo Marine in Cyprus.

"Heavy industry has been told for decades that cleaning up its operations means paying more and getting less. We built CleanGo to prove that wrong," said Anthony Sarvucci, Founder, President and CEO of CleanGo Innovations Inc. "Our products are already working in oilfields, pipelines and ports, from Saudi Arabia to South America to the Mediterranean, and they deliver the performance operators need without the toxic chemistry. The U.S. and the Gulf region need these solutions now, and this series lets us show operators in both markets exactly what GreenGo products can do."

"CleanGo is solving a real problem for some of the biggest industries in the world, and the demand in the U.S. and MENA is right there," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Over the next 12 months, we'll put CleanGo's products in front of the operators who need them across television, billboards, digital and earned media."

About CleanGo Innovations Inc.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTCQB: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) develops proprietary, certified green chemistry and industrial remediation solutions for oil and gas, marine, pipeline and heavy-industry markets, sold under the CleanGo GreenGo brand. Its product lines include CleanSet bioremediation, CG-P100 pipeline cleaning and bioremediation, and CG-M100 marine solutions. The company operates from Vancouver, British Columbia and Houston, Texas, and serves the Gulf region through its CleanGo Arabia joint venture. For more information, visit www.cleangoinnovations.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a media platform with more than 18 years of history telling the stories of public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs. Its programming airs weekly on Bloomberg Television and on FOX Business. Its YouTube channels, New to The Street TV (https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV) and NewsOut (https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel), together have more than 6.6 million subscribers. New to The Street works with companies through executive interviews, national television, New York City billboards, digital distribution and earned media. New to The Street - Opportunities To Consider.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications, New to The Street

monica@newtothestreet.com

Business Development:

John Battenfield

John@NewToTheStreet.com

Watch New to The Street on YouTube:

New to The Street TV: https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut: https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-launches-12-part-series-to-market-cleango-innovations-greeng-1247315