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WKN: A3C20W | ISIN: CA87261Y1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.26 | 16:40
2,015 US-Dollar
-12,77 % -0,295
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 15:34 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2026 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 12, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to provide an update on third quarter 2026 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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