Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PAFH | ISIN: FI4000306733 | Ticker-Symbol: OM0
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:07
17,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMA SAASTOPANKKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,06017,40017:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 14:35 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Resolutions of the organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Category: Other information disclosed according to the rules of the regulator

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 November 2026 at 15.32 P.M. EET

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Resolutions of the organising meeting of the Board of Directors

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc held on 5 November 2026, Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Mika Heikkilä, Jussi Sokka, Karri Alameri and Irma Gillberg-Hjelt were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

At the organising meeting of the Board of Directors on 5 November 2026, Riikka Laine-Tolonen was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mika Heikkilä as Vice Chair.

The Board of Directors resolved to discontinue the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Risk Committee continues as the sole permanent committee of the Board of Directors. The duties of the discontinued committees will be handled in the future by the Board as a whole.

The members of the Risk Committee are Irma Gillberg-Hjelt (Chair), Riikka Laine-Tolonen and Mika Heikkilä.

Karri Alameri's role as CEO of the company ended upon his election as a member of the company's Board of Directors. In addition, as disclosed today, the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Iikka Kuosa as the new CEO of the company. The report to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority on the fulfilment of the Fit & Proper requirements by the new CEO is pending. Sarianna Liiri shall continue as the Deputy CEO.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

For further information:

Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Chair of the Board of Directors, interview requests via Chief Communications Officer

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

www.omasp.fi

ABOUT OMA SAVINGS BANK

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. The shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.