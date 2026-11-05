Tipalti, the agentic AI platform for finance, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications in Accounts Payable Workflows 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US54917726, September 2026).

IDC MarketScape evaluated 21 vendors offering embedded payments capabilities within accounts payable (AP) and procure-to-pay applications. Embedded payments in AP allow organizations to initiate, authorize, process, and track supplier payments directly inside the applications finance teams already use rather than routing payments through a separate banking portal or standalone payment tool.

"As embedded payments become central to modern accounts payable strategies, organizations operating internationally face a steep rise in cross-border execution risk and multi-jurisdictional tax compliance," said Kevin Permenter, Senior Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC. "Tipalti addresses this operational friction by uniting international payment rail coverage with embedded compliance automation directly into the disbursement workflow, enabling finance teams to scale cross-border transactions without ballooning manual overhead."

The IDC MarketScape noted Tipalti for the following strengths:

Embedded AP payment execution and global payment method coverage are foundational strengths: Tipalti's embedded AP payments and reconciliation, payment controls and fraud prevention, and support for alternative payment methods reflect the company's origin as a platform built specifically to automate global mass payouts to suppliers, freelancers, and partners at scale.

Tipalti's embedded AP payments and reconciliation, payment controls and fraud prevention, and support for alternative payment methods reflect the company's origin as a platform built specifically to automate global mass payouts to suppliers, freelancers, and partners at scale. Risk, compliance, and developer-facing API access are mature and well-developed: Tipalti automates supplier tax form collection and regulatory compliance as part of onboarding, and its API and global footprint support integration into a wide range of finance and ERP systems across many countries and currencies.

Modern mid-market businesses need financial technology that can keep pace with the evolving demands of operating in today's global economy. By replacing fragmented, manual processes with a unified approach to finance operations, Tipalti delivers the breadth of an end-to-end platform, the depth of purpose-built capabilities, and the simplicity businesses need to operate and scale with confidence.

"We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects our commitment to transforming how businesses manage AP and global payments," said Rob Israch, President at Tipalti. "Global payments have been at the heart of Tipalti since day one, and that foundation continues to fuel our vision for a future where finance operates with greater intelligence, agility, and control. With over $100 billion in annualized payments processed across our 6,500 customers globally, we're building toward a world where finance teams are empowered to move beyond operational complexity and focus on shaping the future of their businesses."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Tipalti

Finance complexity shouldn't slow business down. Tipalti's trusted agentic AI platform gives mid-market businesses the speed, control, and confidence to scale, processing $100B+ in annualized total payment volume in 120 currencies for 6,500+ customers across 200+ countries and territories. Spanning accounts payable, mass payments, procurement, expenses, cards, and treasury, we simplify the complexity so finance teams can focus on what matters. Tipalti partners with Citi, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, and Visa to pay millions of suppliers and payees worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.tipalti.com.

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