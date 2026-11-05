XTM International: XTM Appoints Roger Connolly as Chief Product Officer to Lead Its Agentic AI Strategy

XTM Appoints Roger Connolly as Chief Product Officer to Lead Its Agentic AI Strategy

Former Sitecore CPO, who launched Sitecore's agentic AI platform, will lead XTM IQ and the company's push to build the leading agentic platform for enterprise localization.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTM, a global leader in AI-driven localization technology, today announced the appointment of Roger Connolly as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Roger will lead XTM's agentic AI strategy, leading the evolution of XTM IQ, the company's unified AI engine, and the product roadmap across its AI globalization platform.

The appointment comes as enterprises move beyond AI-assisted translation towards agentic workflows, where AI agents plan, execute and check localization work across content, products and markets. XTM is building for that shift: a platform where agents handle volume and speed, while governance, brand controls and quality checks keep every output on-brand, compliant and trusted.

Roger brings more than 20 years of experience building enterprise content and marketing software for global brands. Most recently, as CPO of Sitecore, he led the full product portfolio and launched the company's agentic AI platform. Before that, he led Sitecore's content management system (CMS) and digital asset management (DAM) product lines, including the launch of its flagship SaaS CMS. Products under his leadership have been named leaders by industry analysts across the digital experience platform (DXP), CMS and DAM categories. Earlier in his career, he led digital asset management and technology programmes at Victoria's Secret in New York.

At XTM, Roger will own the product vision and roadmap, with a clear mandate: make XTM IQ the engine that powers agentic localization end to end. That means bringing AI orchestration, translation management, quality verification and integrations together into one composable, governed platform, so enterprises can deploy AI agents with confidence at global scale. He is based in Columbus, Ohio, and will work closely with XTM's engineering, AI and customer teams across its global hubs.

"Agentic AI is the biggest change our industry has seen, and Roger has already led a major enterprise software company through it," said Lorcan Malone, CEO of XTM. "He understands what it takes to put AI agents to work inside the world's largest brands, with the control and trust those brands demand. With Roger leading our product strategy, XTM IQ will set the standard for agentic localization."

"AI agents now let enterprises publish more content, in more markets, faster than ever," said Connolly. "But not every piece of content carries the same risk. The winners will be the companies that know exactly where agents can run autonomously and where governed, rules-based workflows must take over. XTM IQ is built for exactly that balance, and leading its next chapter is what drew me to XTM."

About XTM

XTM is the agentic AI globalization platform that transforms language from a barrier into an opportunity. Powered by XTM IQ, our unified AI engine, XTM brings translation management, business management, software localization, and video creation together into one composable, governed system, giving enterprises the flexibility to adopt the solutions they need, when they need them. Trusted by over 1,300 global companies, supporting more than 880 languages and over 80 ready-to-go integrations, XTM enables teams to scale global content with accuracy, speed, and absolute trust.

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