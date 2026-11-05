Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2028 CARIBBEAN LINEUP ACROSS FOUR ICON CLASS SHIPS AND NEWLY AMPLIFIED VACATIONS

ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2028 CARIBBEAN LINEUP ACROSS FOUR ICON CLASS SHIPS AND NEWLY AMPLIFIED VACATIONS

Vacationers can explore tropical Caribbean islands and sun-drenched Mexican beaches on 11 different ships, including the newest ultimate family vacation Hero of the Seas and soon-to-be-amplified Symphony of the Seas

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean has unveiled its boldest lineup of Caribbean and Mexico vacations yet, giving adventurers new ways to explore the region from Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Northeast. From April 2028 through October 2028, adventurers can explore the white sand beaches, turquoise waters and lush landscapes of tropical destinations across 11 game-changing ships, including four Icon Class ships from Florida and Texas and Symphony of the Seas from Miami, which will debut all-new amplified experiences in 2028. The summer 2028 lineup of vacations are now open to book on Royal Caribbean's website for Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members, ahead of the official opening later this afternoon.

The 2028 adventures will take vacationers to sun-soaked destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico, including Nassau, The Bahamas; Cozumel,Mexico; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; Samaná, Dominican Republic, and more. The lineup also features Royal Caribbean's signature destinations, led by the award-winning Perfect Day CocoCay, where adventurers can chase thrills on 14 waterslides at Thrill Waterpark, unwind at the adults-only Hideaway Beach or enjoy the exclusive Coco Beach Club. In Nassau, vacationers can purchase a day pass to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island and enjoy the ultimate beach day with pools, beaches, swim-up bars, local cuisine and more.

2028 Summer Caribbean Highlights

Vacations from Florida

Hero of the Seas - From Miami

Beginning April 2028, the newest Icon Class ship will travel to Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations on 7-night vacations , including Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas . Vacationers on Hero can explore Philipsburg, St. Maarten, by catamaran, take in views from the aerial tram in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas , or participate in traditional cooking classes in Cozumel . Back on the ship, vacationers can make lifelong memories across nine pools - including the new Coconut Cove pool and The Hideaway swim-up bar - more than 40 ways to dine and drink , all-new cooking classes , family accommodations like the three-story Ultimate Family Treehouse and more.





Beginning April 2028, the newest Icon Class ship will travel to , including Royal Caribbean's . Vacationers on can explore by catamaran, take in views from the aerial tram in , or participate in traditional cooking classes in . Back on the ship, vacationers can make lifelong memories across nine pools - including the new and - , , family accommodations like the and more. Symphony of the Seas - From Miami

Debuting a newly amplified lineup of experiences in 2028 to be revealed at a later date, Symphony will bring vacationers to picturesque destinations across the Caribbean on 6- and 8-night getaways . Vacationers can explore the historic Queen Emma Bridge i n Willemstad, Curacao , raft on the Martha Brae River and hike Dunn's River Falls in Falmouth, Jamaica. Plus, Symphony brings both high-energy days and evenings with the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide, AquaTheater performances and more than 20 dining venues with global cuisines.





Debuting a newly amplified lineup of experiences in 2028 to be revealed at a later date, will bring vacationers to picturesque destinations across the Caribbean on . Vacationers can explore the historic Queen Emma Bridge n , raft on the Martha Brae River and hike Dunn's River Falls in Plus, brings both high-energy days and evenings with the 10-story dry slide, performances and more than 20 dining venues with global cuisines. Legend of the Seas - From Fort Lauderdale

On 6- and 8-night vacations , Legend will visit Perfect Day CocoCay and other tropical destinations beginning April 2028. With visits to Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic, and Oranjestad, Aruba , vacationers seeking relaxation can sunbathe on the white sand beaches and swim in the crystal-clear waters while thrill-seekers embark on ATV rides through rugged jungle terrain or snorkel near abandoned cargo ships. On Legend , families have a record-breaking 28 options to dine, including the immersive Royal Railway - Legend Station journeying through the Silk Routes , bold entertainment headlined by Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and more.





On , will visit and other tropical destinations beginning April 2028. With visits to and , vacationers seeking relaxation can sunbathe on the white sand beaches and swim in the crystal-clear waters while thrill-seekers embark on ATV rides through rugged jungle terrain or snorkel near abandoned cargo ships. On , families have a record-breaking 28 options to dine, including the immersive , bold entertainment headlined by and more. Star of the Seas - From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Star will bring vacationers to Perfect Day CocoCay ; Samaná ; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and other tropical hotspots on 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean vacations . Travelers can explore lush mangrove forests, visit natural wonders like El Limón Waterfall, explore historic landmarks in Charlotte Amalie and discover local cuisine in Cozumel .





will bring vacationers to ; ; and other tropical hotspots on . Travelers can explore lush mangrove forests, visit natural wonders like El Limón Waterfall, explore historic landmarks in and discover local cuisine in . Harmony of the Seas - From Port Canaveral (Orlando )

The recently amplified Harmony will visit Perfect Day CocoCay and destinations throughout the Caribbean on 7-night vacations that blend relaxation and adventure. While in Nassau, vacationers can experience Royal Caribbean's Royal Beach Club Paradise Island for the ultimate beach day with swim-up bars, pools and beaches, and Bahamian cuisine. On deck, guests can relax at the Caribbean-inspired pool deck, sip on tropical drinks at The Lime & Coconut or dine at more than 20 venues.





The recently amplified will visit and destinations throughout the Caribbean on that blend relaxation and adventure. While in vacationers can experience Royal Caribbean's for the ultimate beach day with swim-up bars, pools and beaches, and Bahamian cuisine. On deck, guests can relax at the Caribbean-inspired pool deck, sip on tropical drinks at or Brilliance of the Seas- From Tampa

Brilliance will explore Western Caribbean destinations known for their pristine beaches and aquatic wildlife during 6- and 7-night getaways beginning April 2028. Adventurers can snorkel in the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef system in the world, while in Belize City or swim with stingrays in Grand Cayman's famous Stingray City.

Vacations from Texas

Icon of the Seas- From Galveston

The world's best family vacation takes on Texas with 6- and 8-night Western Caribbean vacations, with visits to Cozumel; Roatan, Honduras, and other tropical destinations. Adventurers on Icon can visit Mayan archaeological sites, snorkel with stingrays or zipline through rainforest canopies. At sea, vacationers can enjoy specialty beverages from Swim & Tonic, the brand's first ever swim up bar, as well as over 40 other ways to dine and drink.

Vacations from Puerto Rico

Enchantment of the Seas- From San Juan

On 7-night getaways, Enchantment will visit must-see islands across the Southern Caribbean, including Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John's, Antigua; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Castries, St. Lucia; Roseau, Dominica; and Bridgetown, Barbados. Between destinations, Enchantment has a variety of thrills and ways to chill, in addition to fan-favorite dining venues like premium cuts at Chops Grille and cuisines from around the world in the Windjammer.

Vacations from the Northeast

Vision of the Seas - From Baltimore

With 5- to 9-night vacations , Vision will take vacationers to the famous pink sands of Bermuda's Horseshoe Bay Beach and underground lakes in the Crystal Caves, as well as to spots in Fort De France, Martinique; St. Johns, Antigua; and other pristine destinations in the Southern Caribbean. Vision features over two acres of glass and provides panoramic ocean views as vacationers relax and recharge between destinations.





With , will take vacationers to the famous pink sands of and underground lakes in the Crystal Caves, as well as to spots in and other pristine destinations in the Southern Caribbean. features over and provides panoramic ocean views as vacationers relax and recharge between destinations. Independence of the Seas - From Cape Liberty

In spring 2028, Independence will bring 4- to 9-night vacations to destinations across Canada, New England, Bermuda and the Eastern Caribbean . Vacationers can collect sea glass, take a dip in Jobson's Cove or stroll along the pure blue coastline of Elbow Beach in Bermuda , and swim with dolphins in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic .





In spring 2028, will bring . Vacationers can collect sea glass, take a dip in or stroll along the pure blue coastline of Elbow Beach in , and swim with dolphins in . Oasis of the Seas- From Cape Liberty

Oasis will bring 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, perfect for making memories with the whole family and epic celebrations. While at Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day CocoCay, vacationers can visit The Hideaway, an ultimate adults-only beachfront paradise, or get their adrenaline pumping on the 14 waterslides in Thrill Waterpark. In Nassau, adventurers can head to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island for the ultimate beach day. Oasis also features seven distinct neighborhoods to explore, with each bringing a mix of thrills, ways to chill, dining and entertainment.

Vacationers can book the new and upcoming adventures on Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and signature destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas and Royal Beach Clubs in Paradise Island and Santorini, plus Royal Beach Club Lelepa coming soon.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-caribbean-announces-summer-2028-caribbean-lineup-across-four-icon-class-ships-and-newly-amplified-vacations-302930922.html