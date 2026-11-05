6K Receives Conditional Commitment for $250 Million Loan from the U.S. Department of War to Support Domestic Cathode Active Material Expansion

Conditional financing intended to support construction of 6K's PlusCAM production facility in Jackson, Tennessee, strengthening the U.S. battery supply chain

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Inc., today announced that the United States Department of War, through its Office of Strategic Capital, has provided the company with a conditional loan commitment of up to $250 million intended to support the construction and development of a domestic cathode materials production facility in Jackson, Tennessee.

The transaction represents an important step toward establishing a secure, resilient, and scalable domestic supply of metal oxide cathode materials, a critical component of high energy density lithium-ion batteries used in defense, drones, mobility, energy storage, robotics, and other advanced technologies. Today, the United States remains heavily dependent on foreign produced cathode materials. This condition creates significant supply-chain risk for industries that are increasingly reliant on advanced batteries and exposes U.S. manufacturers to potential trade restrictions, geopolitical disruption, and foreign control of strategically important materials. By establishing cost-competitive, commercial-scale cathode production in Tennessee, 6K intends to help address that vulnerability.

Using proprietary advanced microwave plasma technology invented in the US and commercially proven by 6K Additive to produce critical metal powders for the defense industrial base, 6K provides a differentiated approach to producing battery materials. 6K's UniMelt plasma process fundamentally transforms metal oxide cathode synthesis by enabling production without the use of traditional precursors (pCAM). The UniMelt process enables a closed loop manufacturing facility that converts metal or other alternative feedstocks to cathode with minimal waste generation, while also removing dependence on raw materials sourced from Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOCs).

"Building a resilient and competitive U.S. battery supply chain requires proven technologies that are scalable and fundamentally designed to overcome existing manufacturing and supply chain constraints," said Saurabh Ullal, CEO of 6K. "This long-term conditional loan commitment will be instrumental in enabling 6K's ability to produce secure, domestically manufactured cathode. The Jackson facility will bring critical manufacturing capacity to the United States while supporting over 200 high-quality jobs and strengthening industries that are essential to our economic and national security."

Finalization of the financing is contingent upon substantial conditions, including receipt of authorizations from relevant governmental authorities and the availability of appropriations, completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Department of War, along with 6K satisfying a comprehensive set of financial, legal, technical, regulatory, and other conditions outlined by the Department of War before financing is finalized and any funds are disbursed.

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About 6K

6K Inc. produces and innovates UniMelt microwave plasma technology for the localized production of critical materials. 6K's UniMelt technology is applied across a vast range of markets, from additive manufacturing (6K Additive) and essential battery materials (6K Energy) to future growth sectors.UniMelt plasma creates a path for true sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy use, and utilizing recycled content to create a circular economy-all while reducing conversion cost and providing a secure, domestic supply chain. UniMelt is industrially operational, at scale, today, with our Headquarters and Battery Center of Excellence (North Andover, MA), and full-scale PlusCAM battery material manufacturing plant (Jackson, Tennessee). For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

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