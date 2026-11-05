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WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
OPENAI LLC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 16:58 Uhr
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Axi Trader LLC: Axi opens up pre-IPO trading opportunities on OpenAI and Anthropic

New perpetual futures contracts give traders access to price movements linked to two of the world's most prominent artificial intelligence companies ahead of their anticipated public market debuts

SYDNEY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a global online FX and CFD broker, has introduced pre-IPO perpetual futures contracts linked to OpenAI and Anthropic, giving traders the opportunity to take positions on the price movements of two of the world's most closely watched artificial intelligence companies before their anticipated stock market listings.

The launch comes as the race to bring leading AI companies to the public markets gathers momentum. Anthropic, the company behind AI assistant Claude, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 26 2026, with plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. Meanwhile, OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has also been pursuing a potential public listing, with its longer-term IPO plans attracting significant market attention.

As anticipation builds around the future valuations of both companies, Axi's new offering provides an alternative way for traders to gain exposure to their evolving market valuations without waiting for a traditional stock market listing.

Through the new contracts, traders can take either long or short positions, allowing them to speculate on potential upward or downward price movements. The perpetual futures are available to trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends, offering flexibility beyond conventional exchange trading hours.

The contracts also provide access to leverage of up to 25:1, enabling traders to take positions with a smaller initial margin relative to their overall market exposure. As perpetual futures, the contracts do not require traders to own shares in either company or hold an underlying equity position.

The introduction of OpenAI and Anthropic contracts further expands the range of opportunities available through Axi, reflecting the growing intersection between financial markets, emerging technologies and the global AI industry.

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading broker providing retail and professional traders with access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities. Through its trading platforms, educational resources, and market analysis tools, Axi helps traders navigate global financial markets with confidence.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Promoted by AxiTrader LLC. Trading carries a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. Not intended as investment advice.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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