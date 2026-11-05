Remergify, Inc.: Ready Set Fund Grow Platform Unlocks a $1.2B Distributed Sovereign Compute Asset Class by Deploying Decentralized AI Edge Infrastructure in Opportunity Zones

Unlocking a scalable digital infrastructure asset class-pairing 1,600-amp power infrastructure and high-density GPU compute with the federal tax incentives of Qualified Opportunity Zones.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Ready Set Fund Grow, an urban technology infrastructure and business incubation platform, today announced the rollout of its Civic Digital Grid an edge micro-datacenter network. The initiative establishes a network of high-density, modular computing facilities engineered to capture the accelerating enterprise demand for local artificial intelligence inference, sovereign data governance, and low-latency processing.

While conventional digital infrastructure investment has historically required nine-figure capital commitments, multi-year construction cycles, and severe utility interconnection delays, Ready Set Fund Grow activates localized commercial real estate into high-yield compute nodes. By pairing heavy-duty utility power drops with specialized hardware configurations-including high-performance GPU architectures-RSFG will bring enterprise-grade bare-metal processing directly to the municipal corridors and commercial centers where data is generated.

"The next phase of the artificial intelligence buildout is not confined to remote, billion-dollar server farms-it is a physical deployment happening right at the edge of the grid," said Alfred Farrington II, Managing Director of Ready Set Fund Grow. "Through our Qualified Opportunity Fund platform, we are pairing hard infrastructure collateral with active operating businesses. We have engineered a blueprint that allows accredited investors to participate directly in sovereign AI compute while capturing the long-term tax advantages established under the federal Opportunity Zone framework."

Core Strategic Pillars:

Sovereign Local Inference: Built to deliver Managed Service Agreements (MSAs) and private Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for regional healthcare networks, municipal agencies, and commercial enterprises requiring strict data sovereignty, compliance (HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI-DSS), and sub-millisecond execution.

Dedicated Power Moats: Flagship installations feature upgraded 1,600-amp grid connections and thermal resilience architectures, ensuring continuous high-density rack operation independent of upstream utility constraints.

Compounding Ecosystem Revenues: Beyond core colocation and AI compute leasing, each site integrates complementary cash-flow streams, including commercial EV fast-charging corridors and business incubator facilities.

Institutional Tax Efficiency: Structured pursuant to Regulation D Rule 506(c), the RSFG Qualified Opportunity Fund (RSFGOZF) allows eligible investors to eliminate federal capital gains on fund appreciation held for 10 or more years.

The flagship "Fish Bowl" node will serve as the commercial template for a planned multi-market expansion across strategic Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest Opportunity Zone corridors.

About Ready Set Fund Grow LLC

Ready Set Fund Grow LLC is an urban infrastructure and business incubation enterprise developing specialized "Smart Buildings" and sovereign AI micro-datacenters within federally designated Opportunity Zones. By combining advanced physical compute infrastructure with civic microgrids, business acceleration, and federal capital incentives, RSFG delivers resilient economic engines and institutional-grade digital assets. Part of the Remergify ecosystem of companies.

For more information, visit ReadySetFundGrow.com .

Investor & Media Relations:

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Securities are offered exclusively pursuant to Regulation D Rule 506(c) to verified accredited investors only. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ready-set-fund-grow-platform-unlocks-a-1.2b-distributed-sovereign-compute-asse-1247372