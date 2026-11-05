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WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 12:35
16,000 Euro
-1,11 % -0,180
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ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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15,98016,20018:45
16,02016,16018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 17:05 Uhr
203 Leser
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Enento Group Oyj: Inside information: Enento Group launches its 2027-2030 strategy: Growth and value through AI-enabled services and unique trusted data

Enento Group Plc | Inside Information | November 05, 2026 at 18:05:00 EET

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc ("Enento" and the "Company") has decided on Enento's strategy and long-term financial targets for the strategy period 2027-2030.

Enento's purpose is to build trust for all of society by enabling customers to make the best decisions in credit and anti-financial crime, safely. Enento's strategy builds on its position as a Nordic market leader in credit and anti-financial crime, its leading brands, strong customer relationships and unique trusted data.

Enento sees artificial intelligence ("AI"), expanding regulation and the growing need to prevent fraud and financial crime as key market drivers. AI is expected to increase the importance of trusted, verified and decision-ready data. Enento's ambition is to move from supplying data towards supporting customers' decision workflows with AI-enabled, trusted and auditable services. The aim is to offer the best decisions for the customer.

Enento will focus on the following strategic themes during 2027-2030:

· Enable customers to maximize value from data and AI, while complying with regulation
· Grow unique data assets
· Speed to market and continued innovation with AI
· Efficient, simple and smart operations

Enento aims to grow organically by accelerating its core credit business, selling more to current customers and winning new customers outside core banking, by scaling anti-financial crime services, and by bringing its data and decision services directly into customers' AI tools and workflows as a trusted AI partner. Growth will be supported by expanding regulation, growing unique data assets, an AI-native data platform, built during 2027, and by a simpler product portfolio that speeds up time to market. Enento also aims to improve profitability through IT, sales and operational efficiency and using AI across its operations. The strategy execution may include, for example, review of potential divestments that may differ from the future core portfolio as well as acquisitions to strengthen the core business.

"Enento has a leading position in markets where trust, data quality and regulatory expertise matter. AI is changing how our customers use data and make decisions. We believe this makes trusted, unique and verified data even more valuable. Enento's Nordic data assets, regulatory expertise and strong customer relationships provide a solid foundation for this opportunity. Our ambition is to bring our services closer to where customers make decisions, helping them gain measurable value from data and AI. At the same time, we will use AI to accelerate innovation and simplify our own operations," says Teppo Paavola, CEO of Enento Group.

Enento's long-term financial targets for 2027-2030 are:

· Organic net sales CAGR of 5-10% in 2027-2030
· Adjusted EBITDA margin above 40% by the end of 2030
· Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 3x
· Double-digit adjusted EPS CAGR in 2027-2030

Enento aims to deliver attractive shareholder returns through a regularly increasing dividend during the strategy period, paid twice a year. In addition to the ordinary dividend, Enento may return excess capital to its shareholders through share buybacks and/or special dividends, if capital is deemed to exceed the Company's needs.

Enento will organize a Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden at 11.00 local CET time (12.00 EET) and through a live webcast. In the Capital Markets Day Enento's CEO and other Executive Management Team members will present the strategy for 2027-2030 in more detail.

Please register for the Capital Markets Day through the link: https://enento.events.inderes.com/cmd-2026/register

The physical event is aimed at institutional investors, analysts and media. Private investors are welcome to join the event through the webcast.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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