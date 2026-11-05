Leading AI safety researcher, cybercrime investigator, and award-winning security journalist will examine the gaps in oversight in autonomous AI systems and the human networks driving today's most disruptive breaches

Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, today announced the Keynote lineup for Black Hat Europe 2026 (7-10 December, Excel London). These will include the opening Keynote presented by Heidy Khlaaf, chief AI scientist, AI Now Institute; followed by the Day 2 Keynote presented by Kim Zetter, cybersecurity journalist and author; and Allison Nixon, chief research officer, Unit 221B.

Confirmed Keynotes:

Wednesday, 9 December - AI Security is Not AI Safety: The Co-option and Conflation of Security and Safety Methodology in AI Speaker: Heidy Khlaaf, Chief AI Scientist, AI Now Institute Topic: As frontier AI gains increasing autonomy, AI companies are increasingly blurring the lines between AI safety and AI security, affecting overall security posture. Khlaaf will examine the pace at which AI agents are being deployed relative to how well they can be secured, exploring what rigorous assurance should look like before AI is trusted with critical systems.

AI Security is Not AI Safety: The Co-option and Conflation of Security and Safety Methodology in AI

Thursday, 10 December Tracking Cybercriminals in "The Com": A Conversation with Allison Nixon Speakers: Kim Zetter, Cybersecurity Journalist and Author Allison Nixon, Chief Research Officer, Unit 221B Topic: Nixon has built her career tracking The Com, the cybercriminal ecosystem behind Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, and ShinyHunters, attributed to breaches at M&S, Co-op, Harrods, MGM, and NVIDIA. As authorities close in on key members, Zetter will speak with Nixon about unmasking these gangs and what defenders should watch for now.

Tracking Cybercriminals in "The Com": A Conversation with Allison Nixon

These Keynotes reflect Black Hat Europe's commitment to surfacing the research and real-world insight the security community needs to stay ahead of its fastest-moving threats.

Registration:

Complete program details and registration for Black Hat Europe are available at blackhat.com/europe/

For more information, email BlackHatPR@informa.com.

Notes to Editors:

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2026 include:

Titanium Sponsors: Broadcom, Concentric AI, Dimension, Frame Security, ThreatLocker, and ThreatSpike.

Broadcom, Concentric AI, Dimension, Frame Security, ThreatLocker, and ThreatSpike. Diamond Sponsors: Clover, Echo, Huntress, OX Security, Push Security, runZero, Tenzai, and TuxCare.

Clover, Echo, Huntress, OX Security, Push Security, runZero, Tenzai, and TuxCare. Apex Partners : ThreatLocker.

: ThreatLocker. Strategic Partners: Cisco, Cyera, Google Security, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Qualys, ReliaQuest, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, SpecterOps, Tenable, TrendAI, Varonis, and Wiz.

Cisco, Cyera, Google Security, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Qualys, ReliaQuest, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, SpecterOps, Tenable, TrendAI, Varonis, and Wiz. Global Partners: Broadcom, Cellebrite, Censys, Concentric AI, Corellium, Fortra, HackerOne, Semgrep, Tines, Tracebit, VulnCheck, wolfSSL, XBOW, and Zenity.

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105968678/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Jane Grumbles

BlackHatPR@informa.com