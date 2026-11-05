Sage Global Services Limited: Sage Intacct sets out its vision for an agentic finance platform with AI Workspaces

AI Workspaces are a future Sage Intacct experience designed to give finance teams one place to work with agents in the context of their finance work

Sage Intacct's always-on agent portfolio includes Finance Intelligence Agent and agents for accounts payable, period close, assurance, time entry and nonprofit benchmarking; Cash Agent and AR Agent are planned future capabilities

The Sage Agent Marketplace is available now, giving customers a way to find and activate partner-built agents in Sage Intacct



ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), set out its vision for AI Workspaces for Sage Intacct at Sage Future for Partners in Atlanta. The future experience is being designed as a place where finance teams can work with Sage and partner agents alongside relevant financial information, tasks and workflows.

The vision builds on Sage Intacct's existing portfolio of purpose-built finance agents and the growing range of partner-built agents available through the Sage Agent Marketplace. Together, these capabilities are laying the foundation for more connected always-on agentic finance platform experience in Sage Intacct.

"Finance teams shouldn't have to choose between AI-native ways of working and the controls, governance and trust they rely on to run their business," said Jon Fasoli, SVP, Sage Intacct, Sage. "Our vision for AI Workspaces is to give finance teams a place to monitor and manage their agents in the context of their business's finance processes. Agents execute the routine work, while finance professionals review and approve work according to the custom controls their business built into the Sage AI platform."

Sage Intacct's growing portfolio of finance agents

Finance Intelligence Agent lets users ask questions about Sage Intacct data in natural language and examine trends in financial performance. Sage-built agents support tasks across accounts payable, period close, assurance, time entry and nonprofit benchmarking. AI Workspaces are being developed to bring these agents, alongside partner capabilities, into the context of finance work, with relevant information, tasks and approval steps.

AP Agent helps process invoices, match them with purchase orders, identify exceptions and route work for approval, so teams can focus review on items that need attention.

helps process invoices, match them with purchase orders, identify exceptions and route work for approval, so teams can focus review on items that need attention. Close Agent helps teams monitor close tasks, spot exceptions and track progress across period-end activities.

helps teams monitor close tasks, spot exceptions and track progress across period-end activities. Assurance Agent helps identify potential risks and control issues, supporting oversight and audit readiness.

helps identify potential risks and control issues, supporting oversight and audit readiness. Time Agent helps identify missing time entries and supports project allocation, giving teams better visibility of workforce and project costs.

helps identify missing time entries and supports project allocation, giving teams better visibility of workforce and project costs. Sage Nonprofit Benchmarking Agent helps nonprofits compare financial health with similar organisations and identify differences in funding and operational efficiency.



Expanding the agent ecosystem through the Sage Agent Marketplace

The Sage Agent Marketplace is available now, giving customers a way to find partner-built agents for specialist finance workflows. Customers can subscribe and activate agents within Sage Intacct and assign permissions through the agent management console.

Through Sage Copilot, they can invoke Marketplace agents alongside Finance Intelligence Agent. Sage's direction is for partner agents to contribute to AI Workspace experiences as they develop. The first AI Workspace, focused on accounts payable, is planned to enter limited rollout with selected customers in November.

Click here to find out more about Sage Intacct.

About Sage

Sage creates the confidence businesses are built on. Our finance, HR and payroll technology supports the critical work millions of small and mid-sized businesses and accountants depend on - helping them navigate complexity, reduce risk and make better decisions. As AI transforms how that work gets done, Sage provides the essential platform for the people who need to get it right, bringing together trusted technology, deep domain expertise and the connected services they rely on every day. We extend that commitment by using our time, resources and experience to help create opportunity in the communities where we live and work.

Notes to editors

Supporting Q&A

What are AI Workspaces in Sage Intacct?

AI Workspaces are planned environments that will bring financial information, workflows, controls and specialised agents together around finance roles and processes.

How do AI Workspaces help finance teams?

They bring relevant information and workflow support into the context of finance work. Agents can progress routine tasks and surface exceptions, while people review, guide and approve the work.

What is the Sage Agent Marketplace?

The Sage Agent Marketplace lets customers browse and activate agents developed by Sage and its partners. Customers can assign permissions and invoke Marketplace agents alongside Finance Intelligence Agent through Sage Copilot.

What kinds of agents are available?

Sage-built agents include AP Agent, Close Agent, Assurance Agent, Time Agent and Finance Intelligence Agent. Partner-built agents available through the Sage Agent Marketplace extend Sage Intacct with additional finance, compliance and industry-specific capabilities.

Where and when are these capabilities available?

The Sage Agent Marketplace is available now. Availability for AI Workspaces, Finance Intelligence Agent and individual agents varies by capability and market.

Media Contact Erin Brooks erin.brooks@sage.com