Cigarette Racing Team: Cigarette Racing Announces Landmark International Partnership With Yacht Hub Group

New partnership establishes Cigarette Racing Europe, expanding the iconic American performance boat brand across Europe and Africa.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Cigarette Racing Team, the iconic American manufacturer of high-performance luxury powerboats, today announced the signing of a landmark strategic partnership with Malta-based Yacht Hub Group, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion and establishing a new platform for the continued growth of the Cigarette brand throughout Europe and Africa.

Pictured from left to right: Charlo Briffa, Yachthub Group Chief Executive Officer; Alex Ruiz, Cigarette Racing Team Chief Executive Officer; Antonio Borg, Yachthub Group Chief Technical Officer

The agreement, signed at Cigarette Racing's manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida represents a significant international collaboration between two organizations committed to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of the luxury boating experience.

Through this partnership, Yacht Hub Group will establish Cigarette Racing Europe, a dedicated platform headquartered in Malta, responsible for developing and expanding the Cigarette brand across 70 countries throughout Europe and Africa. The initiative represents a first-of-its-kind undertaking for the brand and a significant investment in expanding its international sales, distribution, and after-sales service capabilities.

Rather than a conventional distributorship arrangement, the agreement is designed to build a comprehensive regional presence that reflects the exclusivity, craftsmanship, and personalized ownership experience synonymous with Cigarette Racing. The strategy will include the appointment of a carefully selected network of authorized dealers, the development of specialized service locations throughout key markets, and strategic relationships with superyacht brokers, yacht builders, and yacht management companies.

A central component of the initiative will be Cigarette's role as a superyacht tender, offering owners the opportunity to customize their vessels around their individual preferences and the specifications of their respective motherships. Consistent with Cigarette's philosophy that no two boats are ever the same, each vessel will offer a highly personalized combination of performance, design, craftsmanship, and luxury.

Yacht Hub Group will establish its headquarters in Malta, supported by a world-class facility that will include a marina and serve as a premier destination for Cigarette owners, prospective customers, and enthusiasts. The facility will provide an integrated environment for sales, customer service, vessel support, and the broader luxury boating experience.

The partnership will also introduce several initiatives designed to strengthen the Cigarette ownership community throughout the region, including the development of a dedicated owners' club, restoration projects for classic Cigarette vessels, and an approved status program for qualifying pre-owned boats. These initiatives reflect the parties' shared commitment to supporting Cigarette owners throughout the entire lifecycle of their vessels.

"Signing this agreement represents an exciting new chapter for Cigarette Racing and our continued international growth. Yacht Hub Group brings an established presence in the European yachting industry and a shared commitment to the level of excellence our brand represents. This partnership is about much more than expanding our distribution network; it is about a resurgence of the Cigarette brand with the goal of strengthening our relationships with customers, enhancing our service capabilities, and bringing the Cigarette ownership experience to the international audience."

Alex Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer, Cigarette Racing Team

"Signing this agreement at the Cigarette factory is a proud moment for Yacht Hub Group and for Malta. Cigarette is one of the true icons of the sea, and no two are ever the same. Our task now is to build the brand across Europe and Africa with the same care that goes into every hull: the right dealers, the right service, and an ownership experience that matches the boat. Every Cigarette owner in the region should feel personally looked after, for the life of their boat."

Charlo Briffa, Chief Executive Officer, Yacht Hub Group

As part of the launch, Cigarette Racing Europe will invite existing Cigarette owners throughout Europe and Africa to connect with the organization, register their vessels, and receive information regarding the forthcoming owners' club and regional service initiatives. Established marine dealerships and service providers interested in joining the expanding network will also be invited to express their interest. Those existing Cigarette owners, captains, and crew, are invited to register their boat with Cigarette Racing Europe at club@cigaretteracingeurope.com, to access support and hear about the owners' club and service network.

Yacht Hub Group will spearhead its operations for the Cigarette Racing brand across Europe's premier luxury, yachting, and lifestyle events, leveraging its presence at the Monaco Yacht Show, Cannes Yachting Festival, boot Düsseldorf, and the Monaco Grand Prix, among others. Through these high-profile events, Yacht Hub Group will position Cigarette Racing in front of an influential international audience while accelerating brand recognition and developing new relationships across key European and African markets.

Founded in 1969 in Miami, Florida, Cigarette Racing has built an internationally recognized legacy as one of the world's premier manufacturers of high-performance luxury powerboats. Cigarette Racing boats have been proudly hand-crafted in the United States of America for over 55 years, and will continue building on that tradition for decades to come. Renowned for its engineering, distinctive design, craftsmanship, and uncompromising performance, the company continues to set the standard in the premium performance boating market.

This landmark partnership represents an important new chapter in Cigarette Racing's global development, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its international presence while preserving the heritage, exclusivity, and exceptional customer experience that have defined the brand for more than five decades.

ABOUT CIGARETTE RACING

Founded in Miami, Florida, in 1969, Cigarette Racing is an iconic American manufacturer of high-performance luxury powerboats. With a legacy rooted in innovation, engineering, craftsmanship, and uncompromising performance, Cigarette continues to deliver world-class vessels that combine exceptional performance with distinctive design and luxury.

ABOUT YACHT HUB GROUP

Yacht Hub Group is a well-established yacht dealership headquartered in Malta, recognized for its presence in the international yachting industry and its commitment to delivering premium boating experiences. Through its strategic partnership with Cigarette Racing, Yacht Hub Group will lead the development of the Cigarette Racing brand throughout Europe and Africa through Cigarette Racing Europe.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Charlo Briffa

Yacht Hub Group

charlo@cigaretteracingeurope.com

+356 99486729

Cigarette Racing Media Contact

Cigarette Racing

media@cigaretteracing.com

(305)-931-4564

cigaretteracing.com

SOURCE: Cigarette Racing Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/cigarette-racing-announces-landmark-international-partnership-with-1247346