Uniform Labs: Multiliquid Treasury Launches 24/7 T-Bill Yield and Instant Settlement for Corporate Cash

Multiliquid Treasury Launches 24/7 T-Bill Yield and Instant Settlement for Corporate Cash

Institutions can now earn continuous Treasury yields on idle operating balances with atomic, around-the-clock redemptions.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiliquid, the instant settlement layer for tokenized assets, today launched Multiliquid Treasury: an institutional cash management solution enabling corporate treasuries, fintechs, and asset managers to earn short-duration Treasury yields on idle capital, with instant redemption available 24/7.

Traditional corporate cash management forces a hard compromise between yield and velocity. Operating floats held for payroll, vendor obligations, and margin requirements routinely sit idle in non-interest-bearing operational accounts because money market funds can only be redeemed on business days, before strict daily cut-offs, and close completely over weekends and bank holidays.

Multiliquid Treasury eliminates this cash drag by using tokenized assets. Depositors access a formulaic interest rate tied directly to the 3-month U.S. Treasury Bill rate, while retaining the ability to sweep back into cash or stablecoins atomically in a single transaction, at 2:00 AM on a Sunday just as easily as midday Tuesday.

Solving the Weekend Float Problem

For an enterprise holding $25 million in liquid reserves, leaving cash idle costs hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in forgone interest. At an indicative annualized rate of up to 3.5%, that capital could generate up to approximately $875,000 a year in continuous yield without impairing same-day liquidity needs.

"For decades, corporate cash has had to choose between earning a return and being available, because the systems that move money close every evening and every weekend. On-chain settlement removes that constraint. Multiliquid Treasury is what cash management looks like in the new financial system: every idle dollar earns T-Bill yield, and every dollar is back in cash the moment you need it." - Will Beeson, Founder and CEO, Multiliquid

How it works

Diversified Money Market Fund Backing: Depositors lend to an SPV whose reserves are programmatically allocated across regulated, blue-chip tokenized government funds-including the WisdomTree Government Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX) and the Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY), mitigating single-issuer concentration risk.

Depositors lend to an SPV whose reserves are programmatically allocated across regulated, blue-chip tokenized government funds-including the WisdomTree Government Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX) and the Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY), mitigating single-issuer concentration risk. Instant Exits via Dedicated Buffer. A programmatic 5-10% liquidity buffer, reinforced by institutional repo lines, supports atomic instant redemptions under normal market conditions, with no notice periods or redemption windows.

A programmatic 5-10% liquidity buffer, reinforced by institutional repo lines, supports atomic instant redemptions under normal market conditions, with no notice periods or redemption windows. Unified Onboarding: Replaces fragmented fund-by-fund documentation with a single KYB/KYC verification covering the entire underlying portfolio. U.S. and international accredited institutions can typically onboard within 24 hours.

Replaces fragmented fund-by-fund documentation with a single KYB/KYC verification covering the entire underlying portfolio. U.S. and international accredited institutions can typically onboard within 24 hours. API-first. Accessible via institutional APIs and smart contracts for automated treasury sweeps, alongside a no-code dashboard for manual execution.

Accessible via institutional APIs and smart contracts for automated treasury sweeps, alongside a no-code dashboard for manual execution. Verifiable. Reserves and fund allocations are verifiable on-chain in real time, with core settlement contracts audited by Cantina and Zellic.

Availability

Multiliquid Treasury is live today across Ethereum Mainnet and Solana for eligible accredited and institutional investors. Onboarding at https://www.multiliquid.xyz/tsy-onboarding

Key facts

Item Detail Product Multiliquid Treasury Target Function Continuous T-Bill yield accrual with instant, 24/7 redemption Yield Benchmark Formulaic rate indexed to 3-month U.S. Treasury Bill yields (indicative APY up to 3.5%) Underlying WisdomTree WTGXX & Janus Henderson JTRSY (AAAf / S1+), buffered by 5-10% liquid cash reserves Settlement Mechanics Single-block atomic settlement (Ethereum Mainnet & Solana); 24/7/365 Legal Structure Depositors are lenders to Uniform Treasury SPV, LLC, a Delaware bankruptcy-remote SPV. Eligibility U.S. and international accredited & institutional investors; zero deposit minimums Onboarding KYC/KYB and accredited investor verification; typically under 24 hours Security Audits Cantina, Zellic Access Methods Developer API, Multiliquid Web Application, SDK, Direct via Smart Contracts

About Multiliquid

Multiliquid is the instant settlement layer for tokenized assets: a neutral, institutional-grade liquidity layer that enables instant, 24/7 atomic settlement between tokenized assets, stablecoins and tokenized deposits. Treasurers, asset issuers and capital providers use Multiliquid to move between tokenized funds and cash without redemption windows or cut-off times. Learn more at multiliquid.xyz.

Media contact:team@multiliquid.xyz

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiliquid-treasury-launches-247-t-bill-yield-and-instant-settlement-for-corporate-cash-302931092.html