BONDUELLE: Bonduelle - Quarter 1 FY 2026-2027 sales: Bonduelle Group delivered slight growth in the Quarter 1, in a challenging environment

BONDUELLE

Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Head office : La Woestyne - 59173 Renescure - France

447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

The Bonduelle Group's Quarter 1 sales for fiscal year 2026-2027 (from July 1 to September 30, 2026) amounted to €524.8 million, up to 0.5% on a like-for-like basis* and 1.0% on reported figures compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The improvement in the Quarter 1 business activity reflects contrasting trends across geographies and product categories. Growth in the Europe zone offset the decline in the non-Europe zone. By business segment, canned products grew by 9.8% on a like-for-like basis* and frozen products by 1.1%, while the fresh processed segment declined by 10.7%.

Activity by Geographical Region

Total consolidated sales (in millions of euros) From July 1 to September 30, 2026 From July 1 to September 30, 2025 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates and constant scope of consolidation Europe Zone 346.1 325.6 6.3% 6.4% Non-Europe Zone 178.7 194.2 -8.0% -9.4% Total 524.8 519.8 1.0% 0.5%

Activity by Operating Segments

Total consolidated sales (in millions of euros) From July 1 to September 30, 2026 From July 1 to September 30, 2025 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates and constant scope of consolidation Canned 270.0 244.6 10.4% 9.8% Frozen 69.0 68.3 1.1% 1.1% Fresh processed 185.8 206.9 -10.2% -10.7% Total 524.8 519.8 1.0% 0.5%

Europe Zone

For Quarter 1 of FY 2026-2027, the Europe Zone, which accounts for 65.9% of business activity, generated a revenue of €346.1 million, compared with €325.6 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Business activity increased by 6.4% on a like-for-like basis* and by 6.3% on reported figures, driven by the strong momentum of value-added meal solutions, in both the fresh prepared and frozen categories, as well as by a return to normal trading conditions in private-label products.

Non-Europe Zone

For Quarter 1 of FY 2026-2027, the Non-Europe Zone, which accounts for 34.1% of business activity, generated revenue of €178.7 million, compared with €194.2 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Business activity declined by 9.4% on a like-for-like basis* and by 8.0% on reported figures, due to the repercussions of the Cyclospora outbreak in the United States, which, while not involving our products, affected consumer confidence across the entire salad category and significantly weighed on the U.S. market since the beginning of the fiscal year.

Other significant information

Availability of the Universal Registration Document

The Bonduelle Group announces that its 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on October 15, 2026, and its availability was announced on October 16, 2026. It may be consulted on the Company website at www.bonduelle.com and on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org. It is also made available at the Company's administrative head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Annual Shareholders' Meeting on December 3, 2026 - Dividend

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on December 3, 2026, at 5pm at the Company's administrative head office at Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d'Ascq, France. Admission procedures, the resolutions submitted for approval and all documents required by the regulations may be consulted on www.bonduelle.com (under Investors/Bonduelle Group general meeting).

A dividend of 0.25 euro per share for fiscal year 2025-2026 will be proposed at this Annual General Meeting, subject to shareholders' approval.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2026-2027, the group's guidance, announced on October 2, 2026, prioritizes maintaining profitability and strengthening its financial fundamentals, particularly cash flow generation and debt reduction, in an environment marked by significant agricultural and geopolitical uncertainties.

* at constant currency exchange rate and scope of consolidation basis. Net sales in foreign currency over the given period are translated into the rate of exchange for the comparable period. The impact of business acquisitions (or gain of control) and divestments is restated as follows:

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the current period, net sales generated since the acquisition date are excluded from the organic growth calculation;

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the acquisition are excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated in the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date are excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the current fiscal year, net sales generated in the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of the comparative period of the prior fiscal year are excluded.

Alternative performance indicators : the group presents in its financial notices performance indicators not defined by accounting standards. The main performance indicators are detailed in the financial reports available on www.bonduelle.com

Next financial events:

- Annual Shareholders' Meeting: December 3, 2026

- 2026-2027 1st Half Year Sales & Results: February 25, 2027 (after market closing)

About the Bonduelle Group

The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with nearly 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition.

Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Certified 100% B Corp since January 1, 2026, in France and worldwide, we reaffirm our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the company generated sales of 2.2 billion euros.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC FOOD PRODUCERS - CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employees shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

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