Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 October 2026

Number of shares: 52 846 274

Number of exercisable voting rights: 82 149 618

Number of theoretical voting rights: 82 373 109

French Société anonyme with a capital of 84 554 038.40 euros

Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac

RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105509350/en/

Contacts:

Rémy Cointreau