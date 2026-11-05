DAVID KONCKIER, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF BOGART, ANNOUNCES IN HIS PERSONAL CAPACITY, THE ACQUISITION OF MARIONNAUD GROUP, A LONG-STANDING PLAYER IN SELECTIVE FRAGRANCE RETAIL MARKET IN EUROPE

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2026

David Konckier, the majority shareholder of BOGART, announces that his company BEHN has finalized the acquisition of Marionnaud Group, a long-standing leader in selective fragrance retail market in Europe. This project was announced in the press release of July 6, 2026[1].

Marionnaud group is a major player in the market of selective perfumeries in Europe with around €650 million in revenues, approximately 4,200 employees, and operating 687 stores in 8 countries.

David Konckier aims to increase Marionnaud Group revenue, while preserving its identity and brand. A key element of this strategy will be to develop synergies between the various entities managed by David Konckier, particularly the Groupe Bogart retail business.

With this transaction, Bogart expects significant growth in its business, notably through the expansion of its brands across a broader network.

www.groupe-bogart.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX

APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72





ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

MEDIA RELATIONS

MANON CLAIRET

MCLAIRET@ACTUS.FR / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

[1] See press release as of July 6, 2026

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