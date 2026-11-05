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WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 13:49
1,608 Euro
+0,37 % +0,006
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1,5561,60418:59
1,5661,59418:59
Actusnews Wire
05.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
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LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 31 October 2026

Nantes (France) - 5 November 2026 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Growth - ALHYF), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 31 October 2026, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2026/10/3148,265,904Theoretical
voting rights		81,163,505
Exercisable
voting rights1		81,040,894

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 31 October 2026, 122,611 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Through its production sites and portfolio of projects, it seeks to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, fostering a virtuous energy model that both decarbonises entire sectors of industry and transport and enhances regional energy sovereignty.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Since then, Lhyfe has installed four other production sites and has several sites under construction or extension across Europe. In September 2025, Lhyfe became Europe's largest producer of bulk RFNBO hydrogen from the electrolysis of water.
Lhyfe is represented in 8 European countries and had 126 staff at the end of July 2026. The company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - ALHYF).
More information at Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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