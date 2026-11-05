Date: 5 November 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- FULL PRESS RELEASE
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Date: 5 November 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
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|18:34
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: COMPLETES LES GRANDS PRÉS ACQUISITION AND RECENT LEASING ACTIVITIES
|Date: 5 November 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELE...
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|Fr
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: Successfully Places 5.2 Million New Shares, Raising EUR 128.4 Million
|Date: 30 October 2026
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment:https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Reso...
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|29.10.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: NINE-MONTH RESULTS 2026
|Date: 29 October 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELE...
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|29.10.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL ACQUIRES LES GRANDS PRÉS, IN BELGIUM AND LAUNCHES CAPITAL RAISE OF 5.2 MILLION NEW SHARES VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING
|Date: 29 October 2026
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELE...
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|28.08.
|Eurocommercial H1 2026 slides: Italy drives growth, shares dip on timing