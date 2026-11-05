BuildOps Gives Contractors' Back Offices Backup With AI Agents That Find, Finish and Bill the Work

New AI agents catch the revenue that slips between the field and the invoice, so back-office teams can keep pace with their crews.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, today introduced AI agents at Forge 2026, its annual customer conference. The Service Agents put three agents to work inside BuildOps: a Revenue Agent that finds work nobody quoted and quotes that went quiet, a Service Coordinator Agent that finds stalled jobs and gets them to close, and a Billing Agent that applies each customer's billing rules, builds the invoice and flags issues before it goes out. Each agent spots the problem, drafts the fix and routes it to the person who owns the decision, who approves it in one click. It's the latest example of how OpsAI, the intelligence layer inside BuildOps, turns what the platform knows into work that gets done.

For a commercial contractor, money is usually lost in the office, not the field. A technician writes up a failing compressor that never gets quoted. A proposal goes out and nobody follows up. A finished job sits open because a timesheet is missing. Parts used on a visit never reach the invoice. Each gap belongs to a different person on a different screen, and nothing brings it back.

The people who catch those gaps are among the hardest to hire. BuildOps' 2026 Commercial Contractor Benchmark Report, built from a year of jobs, invoices and work orders across more than 1,500 contractors, found that shops on BuildOps average about five field technicians for every back-office employee. The top 20% support nearly seven.

"Our customers have more work than they can staff, and the back office is where that shows up first," said Steve Chew, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at BuildOps. "Agents give the team already on payroll room to take on more jobs."

The three agents follow a job from the first sign of work to a correct invoice.

Revenue Agent. Reads technician visit notes and watches quotes, service agreements, equipment and jobs. It flags work that was written up but never quoted, equipment on a serviced property that isn't under the agreement, quotes drafted but never sent, quotes that have gone quiet, and approved work with no job on the schedule. For each finding it drafts the next step: a recommendation, a quote, a follow-up email written for that quote's status, or a new job.

Service Coordinator Agent. Reviews every open job each day against more than 20 reasons work stalls, from a missed visit or missing timesheet to parts not received or a not-to-exceed limit passed. It sorts jobs by what they need next, drafts the message to whoever has to act, and reads visit notes for billable parts, fees and time that never made it onto the job, priced from the contractor's own price book.

Billing Agent. Applies each customer's billing rules, reads the contract and builds the invoice, flagging low markups and negative margins before it goes out. It also catches completed jobs left uninvoiced, invoices that bounced or went unopened, and jobs reopened after billing.

"For years, software has kept a record of the work. Contractors don't need another place to look. They need help getting the work done," said Will Lehrmann, Chief Product Officer at BuildOps. "That's a system of action, and it's what we're building. These agents don't replace anyone. They take on the work that buries the back office, so people can do the work only they can do. They're built to help every shop get to seven."

Nothing an agent writes reaches a customer until a person approves it. Every finding shows why the record was flagged and the evidence behind it. Every message sent is stored word for word, and every declined suggestion records a reason. The agents draw on each contractor's own jobs, equipment, agreements and pricing, and on the business rules BuildOps has built into its platform since 2018. About 16,000 people use OpsAI each month.

"The Revenue Agent picks up things the guys mentioned in our daily reports that the PM might miss," said Collin Drovdahl, Operations Manager at Jolma Electric. "That's been huge. We've been able to realize real revenue with that."

"Customers are getting the proposal, reading it and forgetting about it," said Jonathan Clark, Principal at Omnia Mechanical Group. "Because of the Revenue Agent, we're actually following up: did you get this? Do you have questions? And the answer is usually, 'Oh yeah, I meant to approve it. Let me do that now.'"

In early access, one contractor used the Revenue Agent to act on $2 million worth of quotes that had gone cold in a single 30-day period.

BuildOps also previewed the Collections Agent, which keeps cash coming in after the invoice goes out. It gives the team one queue each morning of past-due invoices, unapplied payments and who to follow up with next, and a person applies each payment or sends each reminder in one click. AP Automation, a separate addition to BuildOps' finance tools, reads vendor bills as they arrive, matches each to its purchase order and receipt, codes it to the right job and sends clean bills for approval while flagging the exceptions. Both are expected to be available in early 2027.

The Revenue Agent is in early access today, and the full Service Agent Team becomes available to BuildOps customers in January 2027. Contractors can sign up at Forge or at buildops.com/platform/opsai.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the AI-native platform for commercial contractors. It unifies service, projects, and financials into one system - dispatching the right tech, drafting invoices, matching payments. Founded in 2018 by a U.S. Army veteran, BuildOps exists to give mission-critical trades technology as strong and reliable as they are. Today, more than 1,500 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps, backed by Founders Fund, N47, Meritech Capital, and other top investors. Learn more at buildops.com.

Media contact:

Lindsey Ranger

Salient PR

achievemore@salientpr.com

737-234-0936

SOURCE: BuildOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buildops-gives-contractors-back-offices-backup-with-ai-agents-tha-1247318