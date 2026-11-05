Secure Identity Alliance (SIA): Register a Birth, Live: Secure Identity Alliance Hosts OSIA Live Interoperability Demo at TRUSTECH Paris

Register a Birth, Live: Secure Identity Alliance Hosts OSIA Live Interoperability Demo at TRUSTECH Paris

Six identity technology providers will run a complete birth registration through the OSIA standard (ITU-T X.1281), with a different line-up of vendors each day, 1-3 December 2026

BRUSSELS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) today announced the OSIA Live Interoperability Demo, which will run throughout TRUSTECH Paris, 1-3 December 2026, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Six identity technology providers, DIGITECH, iDAKTO, IN Groupe, Mühlbauer, Thales and X Infotech, will connect their systems through OSIA, the international standard for interoperable identity management systems (ITU-T Recommendation X.1281). Together they will run a complete birth registration, from checking the parent's identity to a birth certificate printed on a card and verified on the spot.

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The birth certificate is the first identity document a person receives, and the foundation for every credential that follows: national ID, passport, driving licence. Yet in many countries it is still a paper document that is easy to forge and hard to recover if lost. Modernizing means connecting many components, such as enrollment, biometrics, unique identification number generation and credential management systems and civil and population registries. These are often supplied by different vendors, and without a shared standard each connection is a costly custom integration that ties governments to a single supplier.

At the demo, visitors play the child whose birth is being registered. The parent's identity is first obtained and checked, and the visitor gives their details and a live face capture. After data verification, the birth is registered and a unique identification number (UIN) is attributed to the visitor, playing the child. Visitors then receive their birth certificate on the spot: their data and portrait are printed on a card together with a visible digital seal (QR code). Finally, they present the QR code to a mobile app, which verifies their identity by collecting the data and portrait from the different OSIA-powered identity systems.

To protect privacy, visitors' faces appear on screen and are stored only for the purpose of printing the birth certificate in the framework of the demo. No fingerprints are captured, and the child is fictional. All data is erased at the close of each day.

"Interoperability is often presented as a promise. At TRUSTECH, governments will see it work, from a child's very first identity record to a credential that can be trusted anywhere," said Debora Comparin, Chair of the OSIA Initiative. "Six independent companies that compete have built one seamless process together, and they swap places every day. That is what OSIA gives governments: the freedom to choose the best system building block for each step, without lock-in."

The demo will also be presented on stage on Wednesday 2 December at 12:00 in the ID Conference Room.

Practical information

OSIA Live Demo Area, Alley D, between the Innovation Stage and the ID Conference Room, TRUSTECH Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, 1-3 December 2026. Open drop-in during show hours. On stage: Wednesday 2 December, 12:00, ID Conference Room. More information: www.osia.io OSIALiveDemo

About the Secure Identity Alliance

The Secure Identity Alliance brings together leading global providers of identity technology. SIA leads OSIA, eSEC, ADIA and co-leads SIDI Hub. SIA is a supporting organization of the ITU Focus Group TIDA. www.secureidentityalliance.org

About OSIA

OSIA is the international standard for interoperable identity management systems, published as ITU-T Recommendation X.1281. It defines open interfaces between the building blocks of identity systems, so governments can combine components from different suppliers and avoid vendor lock-in. www.osia.io

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