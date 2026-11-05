Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is advancing its Richmond Hill Gold Project in South Dakota's historic Homestake Gold District, with plans to responsibly develop a new gold mine in the Black Hills. The project features a near-surface gold deposit that management believes could support a straightforward, cost-efficient mining operation. With a focus on lower development and operating costs, Dakota Gold sees an opportunity to bring gold production back to the region while creating jobs and supporting economic growth in South Dakota. Upcoming catalysts for the Richmond Hill Gold Project include a Pre-Feasibility Study in Q4 2026 with a Feasibility Study to follow mid-2027.





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Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC)

https://dakotagoldcorp.com/

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