Miami International Holdings Reports October 2026 Trading Results

MIAX Exchange Group reports 16.6% increase in multi-list options ADV YTD

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported October 2026 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

October 2026 Highlights

MIAX Exchange Group reached a record year-to-date (YTD) average daily volume (ADV) of 11.0 million contracts through October 2026, a 16.6% increase from the same period in 2025

MIAX Exchange Group set a YTD market share record of 17.1% through October 2026, compared to 17.0% in the prior-year period

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, and rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.



Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Oct-26 Oct-25 % Chg Sep-26 % Chg Oct-26 Oct-25 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 22 23

21

209 209

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 66,628 67,193 -0.8 % 64,239 3.7 % 64,570 55,442 16.5 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 11,290 13,057 -13.5 % 10,712 5.4 % 11,015 9,448 16.6 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 16.9 % 19.4 % -12.8 % 16.7 % 1.6 % 17.1 % 17.0 % 0.1 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 17,306 20,996 -17.6 % 16,990 1.9 % 18,838 17,654 6.7 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 106 218 -51.4 % 103 3.0 % 152 190 -20.1 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.6 % 1.0 % -41.0 % 0.6 % 1.1 % 0.8 % 1.1 % -25.2 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 22 23

21

209 210

MIAX Futures ADV - Agricultural 9,333 7,286 28.1 % 8,036 16.1 % 11,483 13,828 -17.0 % MIAX Futures ADV - Financial (2) 4,833 n/a n/a 2,226 117.1 % 4,453 n/a n/a

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period. 2) Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in MIAX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the company. Any references by the company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

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