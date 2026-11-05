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WKN: A42KSN | ISIN: US9630257130 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.26 | 18:22
0,512 US-Dollar
-16,17 % -0,099
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 22:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces the Release of Its Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental information to its website regarding its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.whlr.us/.

Contact
Investor Relations: (757) 627-9088

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, leases and operates income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/wheeler-real-estate-investment-trust-inc.-announces-the-release-of-its-third-quarter-20-1247306

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.