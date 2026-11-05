Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter Performance

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net Income - $2.4 million

Bank Net Income - $2.7 million

TBVPS - $12.98

Diluted EPS- $0.33

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports third quarter of 2026 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

Core1 ROATA improved for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Core1 Net Interest Margin also improved over both the linked and prior year quarters.

Total loans declined by approximately $23 million including $14 million with yields lower than 4.75%.

Helping to drive an increase in total average core1 loan yield of 14bps.

We booked new lending commitments of approximately $30 million during the quarter and are on track to outperform total new commitments booked in FY2025.

The bank recorded a $700,000 reverse provision tied to the expected reduction of a qualitative factor related to the Commerce Bank acquisition.

The Bancorp paid off its subordinated debt in full during the 3rd quarter prior to its repricing, saving more than $1 million in annual interest expense.

3Q26 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

Core 1 NIM improved over the linked and prior year quarters, by 5bps and 37bps, respectively driven by declining deposit costs and improved loan portfolio yields.

NIM improved over the linked and prior year quarters, by 5bps and 37bps, respectively driven by declining deposit costs and improved loan portfolio yields. Net Income improved over the linked quarter, driven primarily by the reverse provision and improved NIM.

Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased over both the linked and prior-year quarters due to improved NIM.

Non-interest expense increased slightly during the quarter due to additional hires and other smaller non-recurring items.

Balance Sheet

Deposits mix continued to improve as non-maturity deposits increased by $16 million.

Total loans decreased $23 million driven by expected elevated payoffs of low yielding loans booked in 2021.

Asset Quality

The bank released ACL due to the reduction of the management qualitative factor related to the merger in 2024.

Capital

TBVPS increased by $0.20, including negative AOCI.

The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio declined to 11.26% due to $23 million dividend to Bancorp 34 to pay off the sub-debt.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 ROATA 1.07 % 0.83 % 0.75 % ROATE 10.20 % 8.09 % 7.91 % Core1 ROATA 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.59 % Core1 ROATE 6.55 % 6.74 % 6.18 % Net Interest Margin 4.13 % 3.85 % 3.47 % Cost of Funds 2.55 % 2.46 % 2.64 % Overhead Ratio2 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.79 % Efficiency Ratio 73.16 % 73.47 % 81.17 % NPA3 0.36 % 0.31 % 1.00 % ACL to Total Loans 1.16 % 1.23 % 1.41 %

Balance Sheet (in 000s) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Total Assets $ 882,764 $ 895,991 $ 899,621 Total Loans $ 684,624 $ 707,154 $ 690,519 Total Deposits $ 755,830 $ 752,230 $ 760,273 Total Capital $ 101,128 $ 100,169 $ 95,260 TBVPS $ 12.98 $ 12.88 $ 12.07

Income Statement (000s except EPS) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Net Interest Income $ 8,950 $ 8,365 $ 7,740 Non-interest Income $ 336 $ 484 $ 242 Non-interest Expense $ 6,793 $ 6,501 $ 6,494 Net Operating Income $ 2,493 $ 2,348 $ 1,488 Net Income $ 2,435 $ 1,867 $ 1,733 Core1 Net Income $ 1,563 $ 1,556 $ 1,355 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

1 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

2 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets.

3 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.06 % 0.82 % 0.74 % Core4 ROAA 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.58 % Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA) 1.07 % 0.83 % 0.75 % Core4 ROATA 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.59 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 9.53 % 7.52 % 7.35 % Core4 ROAE 6.32 % 6.27 % 5.74 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 10.20 % 8.09 % 7.91 % Core4 ROATE 6.55 % 6.74 % 6.18 % Overhead Ratio 2.97 % 2.85 % 2.79 % Core4 Overhead Ratio 2.65 % 2.71 % 2.54 % Efficiency Ratio 73.16 % 73.47 % 81.17 % Core4 Efficiency Ratio 74.89 % 76.14 % 77.85 % Net Interest Margin 4.13 % 3.85 % 3.47 % Core5 Net Interest Margin 3.55 % 3.50 % 3.30 % Cost of Funds 2.55 % 2.46 % 2.64 % Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.33 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 Diluted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 11.26 % 13.36 % 12.26 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.84 % 15.11 % 14.28 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.84 % 15.11 % 14.28 % Total Risk-based Capital Ratio 13.91 % 16.26 % 15.54 %

Credit Quality6 3Q26 2Q26 Total Classified Loans $ 16,460 $ 16,311 Classified - Accrual Loans $ 13,274 $ 13,522 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $ 3,186 $ 2,789 Non-Performing Assets $ 3,186 $ 2,789 Total Classified / Total Loans 2.40 % 2.31 % Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital 14.99 % 12.09 %

Period GAAP Net Income Loan Mark Accretion CDI Amortization Non-Recurring Items7 Core Net Income8 3Q26 $ 2,435 $ -1,201 $ 338 $ -299 $ 1,563 2Q26 $ 1,867 $ -679 $ 349 $ -84 $ 1,556 3Q25 $ 1,733 $ -571 $ 386 $ -319 $ 1,355

4 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

6 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

7 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision

8 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,255 3,244 3,158 Fed funds sold & repos 3,295 5,540 4,200 Interest bearing deposits with banks 42,771 38,657 47,123 Investment securities 98,590 97,413 109,151 Loans, net of unearned income 684,624 707,154 690,519 Allowance for credit losses -7,945 -8,710 -9,733 Premises and equipment, net 8,445 8,832 11,085 Accrued interest receivable 2,657 2,689 2,543 Core deposit intangible 4,991 5,328 6,409 Other assets 42,081 35,844 35,166 Total Assets 882,764 895,991 899,621 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 155,645 157,766 163,339 Interest bearing demand deposits 104,061 100,000 105,347 Savings and money market deposits 353,586 339,574 301,835 Time deposits - retail 139,998 152,350 184,682 Time deposits - wholesale 2,540 2,540 5,070 Total Deposits 755,830 752,230 760,273 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,967 16,273 16,828 Other borrowings 4,839 27,319 27,261 Total Liabilities 781,636 795,822 804,362 Equity Common stock 74 74 74 Capital surplus 66,878 66,610 66,482 Retained earnings 33,850 33,850 25,989 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -5,630 -3,887 -3,656 Net income 5,956 3,522 6,371 Unearned ESOP shares 0 0 0 Total Equity 101,128 100,169 95,260 Total Liabilities & Equity 882,764 895,991 899,621

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 Interest Income Interest on Loans 12,297 11,659 10,836 Fees on Loans 32 69 119 Interest on federal funds sold 27 32 49 Interest on deposits with banks 554 479 997 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,103 1,028 1,199 Total Interest Income 14,013 13,267 13,200 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 412 369 404 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,961 2,835 2,690 Time Deposits - Retail 1,261 1,336 1,967 Time Deposits - Wholesale 26 25 53 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 4,660 4,565 5,114 Interest on other borrowings 403 337 345 Total Interest Expense 5,063 4,902 5,460 Net Interest Income 8,950 8,365 7,740 Provision for Credit Losses -660 0 -700 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 9,610 8,365 8,440 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 163 146 141 Mortgage loan and related fees 6 53 26 Other noninterest income 167 285 75 Total Non Interest Income 336 484 242 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,575 3,420 3,418 Occupancy 752 773 540 Other noninterest expense 2,466 2,308 2,536 Total Non Interest Expense 6,793 6,501 6,494 Income Before Taxes 3,153 2,348 2,188 Income taxes 718 481 455 Net Income 2,435 1,867 1,733

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 9 months ending 3Q26 9 months ending 3Q25 Interest Income Interest on Loans 35,294 33,030 Fees on Loans 234 413 Interest on federal funds sold 92 149 Interest on deposits with banks 1,343 3,357 Investment Securities - Taxable 3,349 3,333 Total Interest Income 40,312 40,282 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,130 1,106 Savings and Money Market Deposits 8,436 7,576 Time Deposits - Retail 4,065 6,537 Time Deposits - Wholesale 83 167 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 13,714 15,386 Interest on other borrowings 1,076 1,040 Total Interest Expense 14,790 16,426 Net Interest Income 25,522 23,856 Provision for Credit Losses -660 -3,450 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 26,182 27,306 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 435 443 Mortgage loan and related fees 204 55 Other noninterest income 411 301 Total Non Interest Income 1,050 799 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,446 10,319 Occupancy 2,250 1,966 Other noninterest expense 6,968 7,634 Total Non Interest Expense 19,664 19,919 Income Before Taxes 7,568 8,186 Income taxes 1,611 1,815 Net Income 5,957 6,371

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 2,822,609 $ 26,530 3.73 % $ 3,521,978 $ 32,189 3.67 % Deposits with banks 61,631,417 554,488 3.57 % 54,403,513 479,362 3.53 % Investment securities 104,333,343 1,102,945 4.19 % 106,258,336 1,028,148 3.88 % Loans 692,735,010 12,297,105 7.04 % 708,187,996 11,727,349 6.64 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 861,522,379 $ 13,981,068 6.44 % $ 872,371,823 $ 13,267,048 6.17 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 46,576,193 $ 41,795,279 Total Assets $ 908,098,572 $ 914,167,102 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 107,477,716 $ 412,254 1.52 % $ 104,563,048 $ 369,136 1.42 % Savings and Money Market 362,287,406 2,960,856 3.24 % 347,058,899 2,835,039 3.28 % Time deposits - Retail 146,406,713 1,260,617 3.42 % 155,333,571 1,335,594 3.45 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 2,540,000 25,921 4.05 % 2,540,000 25,650 4.05 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 618,711,835 4,659,648 2.99 % 609,495,518 4,565,419 3.00 % Total Borrowed Funds 8,672,164 402,667 18.42 % 27,307,385 336,310 4.94 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 627,383,999 5,062,315 3.20 % 636,802,903 4,901,729 3.09 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 158,197,096 - 0.00 % 162,926,161 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 785,581,095 5,062,315 2.56 % 799,729,064 4,901,729 2.46 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 21,155,010 14,870,604 Equity 101,362,467 99,567,434 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 908,098,572 $ 914,167,102 Net Interest Income $ 8,918,753 $ 8,365,319 Net Interest Margin 4.13 % 3.85 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 2,822,609 $ 26,530 3.73 % $ 4,498,187 $ 149,279 4.44 % Deposits with banks 61,631,417 554,488 3.57 % 103,692,236 3,356,634 4.33 % Investment securities 104,333,343 1,102,945 4.19 % 99,918,850 3,333,906 4.46 % Loans 692,735,010 12,297,105 7.04 % 676,802,218 33,442,588 6.61 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 861,522,379 $ 13,981,068 6.44 % $ 884,911,491 $ 40,282,407 6.09 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 46,576,193 $ 47,816,337 Total Assets $ 908,098,572 $ 932,727,828 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 107,477,716 $ 412,254 1.52 % $ 106,289,490 $ 1,106,091 1.39 % Savings and Money Market 362,287,406 2,960,856 3.24 % 296,837,126 7,576,266 3.41 % Time deposits - Retail 146,406,713 1,260,617 3.42 % 214,218,806 6,536,995 4.08 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 2,540,000 25,921 4.05 % 5,424,813 167,100 4.12 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 618,711,835 4,659,648 2.99 % 622,770,235 15,386,452 3.30 % Total Borrowed Funds 8,672,164 402,667 18.42 % 27,461,732 1,039,532 4.99 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 627,383,999 5,062,315 3.20 % 650,231,967 16,425,984 3.38 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 158,197,096 - 0.00 % 178,144,809 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 785,581,095 5,062,315 2.56 % 828,376,776 16,425,984 2.65 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 21,155,010 13,636,749 Equity 101,362,467 90,714,303 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 908,098,572 $ 932,727,828 Net Interest Income $ 8,918,753 $ 23,856,423 Net Interest Margin 4.13 % 3.59 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 3,328,480 $ 91,964 3.69 % $ 4,498,187 $ 149,279 4.44 % Deposits with banks 51,098,120 1,343,573 3.52 % 103,692,236 3,356,634 4.33 % Investment securities 107,000,505 3,349,118 4.18 % 99,918,850 3,333,906 4.46 % Loans 703,708,471 35,527,432 6.75 % 676,802,218 33,442,588 6.61 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 865,135,576 $ 40,312,087 6.23 % $ 884,911,491 $ 40,282,407 6.09 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 43,284,633 $ 47,816,337 Total Assets $ 908,420,209 $ 932,727,828 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 104,726,050 $ 1,130,465 1.44 % $ 106,289,490 $ 1,106,091 1.39 % Savings and Money Market 345,896,375 8,435,417 3.26 % 296,837,126 7,576,266 3.41 % Time deposits - Retail 155,747,539 4,065,098 3.49 % 214,218,806 6,536,995 4.08 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 2,743,883 83,125 4.05 % 5,424,813 167,100 4.12 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 609,113,847 13,714,105 3.01 % 622,770,235 15,386,452 3.30 % Total Borrowed Funds 21,020,920 1,075,966 6.84 % 27,461,732 1,039,532 4.99 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 630,134,767 14,790,071 3.14 % 650,231,967 16,425,984 3.38 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 162,298,209 - 0.00 % 178,144,809 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 792,432,976 14,790,071 2.50 % 828,376,776 16,425,984 2.65 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 16,302,440 13,636,749 Equity 99,684,793 90,714,303 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 908,420,209 $ 932,727,828 Net Interest Income $ 25,522,016 $ 23,856,423 Net Interest Margin 3.95 % 3.59 %

Contact: Kevin Vaughn

Chief Financial Officer

(623) 334-6064

BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-3rd-quarter-performance-1247530