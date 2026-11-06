Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fiscal 2027 second quarter for the period ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights(1)

Group Tangible Equity of $220.4 million, an increase of 1.6% QoQ.

Group Tangible Equity per share of $17.32, a decrease of 0.1% QoQ.

Group Tangible Equity per share excluding MENE of $16.25, a decrease of 0.1% QoQ.

Repurchased and cancelled a total of 217,000 common shares at an average price of $14.15 during the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

Quarterly Performance Metrics Table





2027



2026



2025

($000s, except per share amounts)

Q2



Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1



Q4



Q3

Key Performance Metrics (Balance Sheet)















































Shares outstanding

12,720



12,502



12,540



12,454



12,677



12,602



12,925



13,348

Tangible equity exclusive of MENE

206,660



203,457



195,828



167,289



153,458



145,218



137,337



126,164

Tangible equity per share exclusive of MENE

16.25



16.27



15.62



13.43



12.11



11.52



10.63



9.45

Key Performance Metrics (Operational)































Operating profit

1,258



7,435



15,075



20,902



5,002



10,491



8,529



3,219

Net income

1,460



4,365



29,983



17,850



6,769



9,496



10,443



2,891



Tangible equity and tangible equity per share (including and excluding MENE) are non-IFRS measures. QoQ denotes the change versus the immediately preceding quarter. Operating profit reflects the Company's revised presentation of the consolidated statement of operations; comparative quarters have been re-presented on the same basis.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is dedicated to the ownership and safekeeping of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewellery manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Financial Information and IFRS Standards

The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026 and prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(1) Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures; the Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS.

Tangible Equity is a non-IFRS measure calculated as the total of Non-IFRS Liquidity Position, investment property, property and equipment, investment in associate, and non-current mortgage payable, excluding deferred revenue, intangible assets, and goodwill.

For a full reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the sections entitled "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Liquidity and Financial Position" in the Company's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that Goldmoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations of the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speaks only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business objectives of the Company. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; the ability to identify opportunities for growth internally and through acquisitions and strategic relationships on terms which are economic or at all; the ability to identify and complete the acquisition of suitable real estate investment opportunities on terms which are economic or at all; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft and risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices and public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

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