HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - uSMART Securities Limited ("uSMART Securities/the Company"), No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^, announced the official launch of night trading session in U.S. options, becoming the first Retail Fintech brokerage to offer night U.S. option trading in the world and further extending access beyond traditional trading hours. Following its earlier launch of pre-market trading in U.S. options, plus the night session and regular market hours, enabling investors to deploy U.S. options strategies across pre-market, regular and night sessions and creating a near round-the-clock trading ecosystem.Investors can now trade U.S. options across pre-market, regular and night sessions (From 12:00 midnight to 4:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time, equivalent to 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following day, Hong Kong time). These extended hours allow investors to seamlessly open, adjust or close positions, hedge risks or lock in profits with greater flexibility. It also enable investors to respond more promptly to U.S. market developments, particularly around major earnings announcements, releases of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and nonfarm payroll data, overnight news, or unexpected volatility in global markets.Beyond extending trading hours, uSMART continues to invest in financial technology innovation. It has introduced 'uSMART AI Claw', an AI assistant designed specifically for financial investing, within the uSMART HK APP. Bringing advanced artificial intelligence to investment applications, the feature allows users to enter questions by text or issue voice commands based on their investment needs, assigning AI assistants to monitor market developments and compile relevant data 24/7 to help improve investment efficiency.'uSMART AI Claw' supports the entire stock investment journey, from gathering information, identifying signals, screening related stocks, conducting in-depth analysis to developing and testing quantitative strategies, using voice commands, analysing portfolios and reviewing trades, all in one place. The system also features intelligent routing, automatically identifying the nature of each user query and switching to the appropriate mode.uSMART AI Claw system features eight specialised AI assistants:1.Fast Lobster: Handles quick queries and analysis, routes questions to the appropriate mode, and performs selected in-app actions.2.Research Lobster: Uses reasoning mode to conduct in-depth analysis of financial reports and industry events, tackling complex questions.3.Screener Lobster: Screens stocks based on user-defined criteria.4.Coach Lobster: Helps users review their portfolios and conduct post-trade reviews.5.Tasks Lobster: Sets price and event alerts.6.Options Lobster: Handles options-related queries, including screening and strategy analysis.7.Support Lobster: Answers questions about accounts and fees.8.Quant Lobster: Helps generate code for quantitative strategies and supports backtesting, paper trading and live trading.In additions, Investors can also use 'uSMART AI Claw' to support ongoing learning, explore how different investment products can be used under various market conditions, and identify potential opportunities for capital growth. By understanding the risks associated with these products, investors can assess whether they align with their personal investment objectives, risk preferences and capacity to bear losses.Acting as an investment support team available around the clock, uSMART AI Claw provides 24-hour assistance with organising market information, developing investment knowledge and answering questions. It helps investors identify market opportunities more efficiently and make decisions better suited to their individual needs.Besides, as the Japanese and Korean stock markets have attracted growing attention from global investors in recent years, uSMART is responding to these trends with the scheduled launch of trading in Japanese and Korean stocks in December. Japan's market has benefited from corporate governance reforms and returning capital, while South Korea's market has been driven primarily by growth in the semiconductor sector and technology supply chains. Following the launch, clients will be able to access U.S., Hong Kong, mainland China A-share, Japanese and Korean markets through a single platform, building investment portfolios across markets and asset classes.Alongside the expansion of its investment products and features, uSMART has officially opened its 13th branch, the Sheung Shui San Fung Avenue Branch, offering a comprehensive range of services. Together with its existing service centre at Landmark North, the new branch establishes two service locations in the district. This expansion reflects strong demand from North District residents and their continued trust and support, while demonstrating uSMART's sustained business growth and expanding client base.Looking ahead, uSMART will continue to focus on our retail business and increase investment in technology research and development. By integrating AI-powered investment tools, uSMART will further enhance its app, products and services, offering trading across multiple markets and asset classes. It will also provide more personalised services and educational content to meet the needs of different investors. Through close integration of its online platform and physical branch network, uSMART aims to strengthen client relationships and combine technology with personalised service, building a comprehensive financial services platform that brings together trading, learning and engagement, while creating sustainable long-term value alongside investors worldwide.^'No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of April 2026.This content is for reference only and does not constitute any offer, solicitation or recommendation for investment. The information and analysis provided by "uSMART AI Claw" are for auxiliary reference only. Investment involves risks; please evaluate carefully and seek independent professional advice.About uSMART:uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past eight years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (Shanghai, Shenzhenand Hong Kong stock connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions.For details please visit: https://hk.usmartglobal.comFor any media queries, please contact:Carrie Wong+852 9788 4665carriewong@usmart.hkSource: uSMARTCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.