Hexagon Composites ASA: Third quarter 2026

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of gaseous energy, reported revenues of NOK 929 million for third quarter 2026 (Q3'25: 538 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 108 million (Q3'25: NOK -54 million), resulting in a 12% EBITDA margin (Q3'25: -10%).

"This quarter marks a significant step-up year-over-year, delivering our strongest quarterly performance since the record fourth quarter of 2024," said Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "Over the past year, we have built a stronger foundation for our next phase of growth. We have entered new regions, consolidated markets and delivered into exciting new verticals such as aerospace and data centers. Alongside this important progress, we have also improved our financial strength, with a strong free cash flow conversion, and are well on track to deliver on our full-year targets."

Outlook

Based on the progress delivered during the first three quarters of the year, the strengthening of our financial position, and normalizing demand in our key markets, we reconfirm our full-year EBITDA guidance of around NOK 300 million, with confidence in delivering toward the high side.

For further details, please see the attached third quarter 2026 report and presentation.

Presentation of the results today at 08:30 am CET

Philipp Schramm, CEO, and Eirik Løhre, CFO, will present the results at 08:30 am CET today, broadcasted live via this link.

The presentation of the results will be a virtual event, followed by a Q&A session. The quarterly report, presentation, and webcast recording will be made available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:

Emily Cherry, Senior Communications & Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 480 90 239 I emily.cherry@hexagongroup.com



Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--third-quarter-2026,c4420876

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4420876/4360763.pdf HEX Q3 2026 Report https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4420876/ab929956abd51c7b.pdf HEX Q3 2026 Presentation

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