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WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 08:49
39,900 Euro
+0,05 % +0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,77039,96008:57
0,0000,00008:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 08:10 Uhr
192 Leser
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Frontline plc.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces that its 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 7, 2026. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.

November 6, 2026

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
  • FRO - Annual Report 2025
  • FRO - Annual Report 2025_20-F
  • FRO - Directors Report
  • FRO - Remuneration report 2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.