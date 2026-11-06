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OP

WKN: A2PWGR | ISIN: FI4000410881 | Ticker-Symbol: 36U0
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:47
1,524 Euro
+2,56 % +0,038
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Optomed Oyj: Interim report January - September 2026

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 November 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Interim report January - September 2026

July - September 2026

  • Revenue increased by 17.5 percent to EUR 5.2 (4.4) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue increase was 19.9 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue increased by 30.6 percent to EUR 3.0 (2.3) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue increase was 35.2 percent.
  • Software segment revenue increased by 3.3 percent to EUR 2.2 (2.1) million.
  • EBITDA improved to EUR 1.1 (-0.5) million, corresponding to 21.0 (-12.1) percent of revenue continuing to reflect gross margin expansion, growth in recurring AI-related and software revenue, and disciplined operating expense management.
  • Devices segment EBITDA was EUR 1.3 (0.2) million or 41.8 (7.6) percent of revenue.
  • Devices segment's financial performance was supported by increasing recurring AI revenue and an approximately EUR 1.9 million order from a screening service provider and distributor in the US that the Company disclosed in June 2026.
  • EBIT improved to EUR 0.4 million (-1.2) or 7.3 percent of revenue.
  • Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to EUR 1.0 (-1.0) million.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7.0 (5.3) million. At the end of Q2/2026, consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 6.7 million.
  • Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

January - September 2026

  • Revenue decreased by 1.8 percent to EUR 12.1 (12.3) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 0.5 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to EUR 5.2 (5.2) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue increase was 2.9 percent.
  • Software segment revenue decreased by 3.0 percent to EUR 6.8 (7.0) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.1 (-2.2) million corresponding to -0.6 (-17.9) percent of revenue.

Key figures

EUR, thousand

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Change, %

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

5,192

4,417

17.5%

12,058

12,284

-1.8%

17,096

Gross profit *

3,611

2,728

32.4%

8,418

7,918

6.3%

10,878

Gross margin % *

69.5%

61.8%

7.8%

69.8%

64.5%

63.6%

EBITDA

1,089

-536

303.3%

-69

-2,193

96.8%

-3,526

EBITDA margin *, %

21.0%

-12.1%

33.1%

-0.6%

-17.9%

-20.6%

Adjusted EBITDA *

1,089

-536

303.3%

-69

-2,193

96.8%

-3,526

Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %

21.0%

-12.1%

-0.6%

-17.9%

17.3%

-20.6%

Operating result (EBIT)

380

-1,172

132.5%

-2,123

-4,056

47.6%

-6,042

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

7.3%

-26.5%

-17.6%

-33.0%

-35.3%

Adjusted operating result (EBIT) *

380

-1,172

132.5%

-2,123

-4,056

47.6%

-6,042

Adjusted operating margin (EBIT margin) *, %

7.3%

-26.5%

-17.6%

-33.0%

-35.3%

Net profit/ loss

479

-1,530

131.3%

-1,556

-4,755

67.3%

-6,640

Earnings per share

0.02

-0.08

129.1%

-0.07

-0.24

69.6%

-0.34

Cash flow from operating activities

1,011

-1,043

196.9%

-683

-2,358

71.0%

-2,482

Net Debt

-5,803

-3,681

57.6%

-5,803

-3,681

57.6%

-8,475

Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *

4.1

1.2

4.1

1.2

2.4

Net debt/ Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) *

4.1

1.4

4.1

1.4

2.4

Equity ratio *

75.8%

74.4%

75.8%

74.4%

75.1%

R&D expenses personnel

297

332

-10.6%

1,048

993

5.5%

1,545

R&D expenses other costs

48

109

-55.8%

274

467

-41.3%

644

Total R&D expenses

345

441

-21.7%

1,322

1,460

-9.5%

2,190

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

The third quarter of 2026 marked an important milestone for Optomed. Previously in the second quarter, we delivered a record gross margin, substantially improved profitability, strengthened operating cash flow and continued to increase our recurring AI-related revenue. In the third quarter we continued the same path and delivered strong revenue growth, a significant improvement in profitability and positive operating cash flow and increased our recurring AI-related revenue.

Group revenue increased by 17.5% to EUR 5.2 million, driven primarily by strong performance in our Devices segment. Our gross margin improved to 69.5%, compared to 61.8% in the corresponding period last year. The reported gross margin included EUR 196 thousand in customs duty refunds. Excluding this non-recurring item, our gross margin reached approximately 65.8%, representing an underlying improvement of four percentage points year-on-year.

The improvement in profitability was particularly significant. EBITDA increased to EUR 1.1 million from EUR -0.5 million a year earlier supported by the large US order and growth of the AI-enabled screening services. EBIT reached EUR 0.4 million, compared to EUR -1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, EBITDA improved to EUR -0.1 million from EUR -2.2 million in the corresponding period last year, despite slightly lower revenue.

The third quarter results demonstrate the operating leverage inherent in our business model. Our more efficient cost structure and improved gross margins have strengthened the underlying profitability of our business. Over the past quarters, we have systematically focused on improving operational efficiency and establishing a more competitive cost structure. These efforts are now clearly reflected in our financial performance. Operating expenses decreased by approximately EUR 0.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Combined with higher revenue supported by the large order and improved gross margins, this contributed significantly to our profitability improvement during the quarter.

Devices Segment

Our Devices segment delivered a strong quarter, with revenue increasing by 30.6% to EUR 3.0 million. Growth was supported by a significant device order serving a leading US healthcare organization with a nationwide presence. For the third consecutive year, this organization represents our largest end customer and the comparison period Q3/25 also includes smaller orders from the same customer. Our technology has become an integral part of the customer's established clinical workflows, supporting its ongoing eye screening activities. This long-standing relationship demonstrates that our solutions are not simply purchased for individual projects but are embedded in customers' healthcare operations. Establishing our solutions as part of customers' clinical workflows strengthens our position as a long-term technology partner.

Recurring revenue from AI-enabled screening services continued to grow, contributing to the Devices segment's revenue mix and profitability. Segment EBITDA reached EUR 1.3 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 41.8%. The strong profitability reflects higher sales volumes, a favorable product mix and improved operational efficiency.

Software Segment

Our Software segment also delivered a solid quarter, demonstrating continued progress in profitability and operational efficiency. Revenue increased by 3.3% to EUR 2.2 million, while EBITDA improved by 40.4% to EUR 0.6 million. The segment's EBITDA margin increased to 28.5% from 21.0% in the corresponding period last year. The improvement reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. Our Software business is an important part of Optomed's overall offering, combining established screening services with opportunities to develop and expand our technology capabilities.

The improved performance across both business segments demonstrates that our efforts to strengthen profitability are delivering results throughout the organization.

Another important achievement during the quarter was the substantial improvement in operating cash flow. Our group level cash flow from operating activities reached EUR 1.0 million, compared to EUR -1.0 million in the corresponding period last year, representing a year-on-year improvement of approximately EUR 2.0 million. At the end of September, our cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.0 million, which is an improvement of approximately EUR 0.3 million against the second quarter. Improving cash generation and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation remain important priorities.

Our outlook for 2026 remains unchanged. We expect full-year revenue to grow compared to 2025. However, our revenue development continues to be influenced by the timing of larger customer orders, which can result in fluctuations between individual quarters. Against this background, improvements in our operational efficiency and cost structure are particularly important. While revenue growth remains an important objective, our focus is equally on ensuring that growth translates into sustainable earnings and long-term shareholder value.

Optomed's third-quarter performance demonstrates the earnings potential of our integrated technology offering, with strong revenue growth, improving underlying margins and positive operating cash flow. Our focus is now on translating this progress into consistent profitability, recurring revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.

I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and outstanding efforts, as well as our customers, partners and shareholders for their continued trust and support.

Sincerely,

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2026

Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Telephone conference

A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 6th November 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 8565 9056

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

The conference id is 828 161 284#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

July - September 2026

In July - September 2026, Group revenue increased by 17.5 percent to EUR 5,192 (4,417) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue increase was 19.9 percent. Devices segment's revenue increased by 30.6 percent to EUR 3,010 (2,305) thousand. Software segment's revenue increased by 3.3 percent to EUR 2,182 (2,113) thousand.

The gross margin increased to 69.5 percent from 61.8 percent.

EBITDA improved to EUR 1,089 (-536) thousand driven by increased gross margin and lower operational expenses. Profitability improved through higher revenue, improved gross profit and lower operating expenses. Reported EBITDA included EUR 196 thousand of customs duty refunds. Excluding the refunds, EBITDA was approximately EUR 0.9 million.

EBIT was EUR 380 (-1,172) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 80 (-378) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

January - September 2026

In January - September 2026, Group revenue decreased by 1.8 percent to EUR 12,058 (12,284) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 0.5 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 0.3 percent while the Software segment's revenue decreased by 3.0 percent.

The gross margin increased to 69.8 percent from 64.5 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -69 (-2,193) thousand.

EBIT was EUR -2,123 (-4,056) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 522 (-757) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

July - September 2026

In July - September 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 1,011 (-1,043) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -532 (-476) thousand and mainly relates to capitalized development expenses and acquisition of tangible assets. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -214 (-328) thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 6,985 (5,313) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -5,803 (-3,681) thousand at the end of the period. Borrowings from financial institutions were 783 (987).

Net working capital was EUR 1,606 (1,844) thousand at the end of the period.

January - September 2026

In January - September 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -683 (-2,358) thousand.

Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -1,655 (-1,799) thousand and relates mainly related to development investments and tangible assets.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -653 (-1,050) thousand.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Change, %

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

3,010

2,305

30.6%

5,226

5,240

-0.3%

7,620

Gross profit *

2,060

1,247

65.2%

3,553

2,951

20.4%

4,255

Gross margin % *

68.4%

54.1%

68.0%

56.3%

55.8%

EBITDA

1,259

176

615.3%

861

-418

306.0%

-610

EBITDA margin *, %

41.8%

7.6%

16.5%

-8.0%

-8.0%

Operating result (EBIT)

761

-257

396.2%

-569

-1,653

65.6%

-2,292

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

25.3%

-11.1%

-10.9%

-31.5%

-30.1%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q3 2025 the change is EUR 62 thousand and Q1-Q3 2025 the change is EUR 99 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.

July - September 2026

In July - September 2026, the Devices segment revenue increased by 30.6 percent to EUR 3,010 (2,305) thousand.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue increase was 35.2 percent. Revenue development was supported by increasing recurring AI revenue and approximately a EUR 1.9 million order from a screening service provider and distributor in the US. US and AI revenue increased, while revenue outside the US was below the comparison period.

The gross margin was 68.4 (54.1) percent. Gross margin was supported by high margin AI revenue and US customs duty refunds received during the quarter.

EBITDA was EUR 1,259 (176) thousand or 41.8 (7.6) percent of revenue.

January - September 2026

In January - September 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to EUR 5,226 (5,240) thousand.

The gross margin was 68.0 (56.3) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 861 (-418) thousand or 16.5 (-8.0) percent of revenue.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Change, %

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

2,182

2,113

3.3%

6,832

7,044

-3.0%

9,475

Gross profit *

1,552

1,481

4.8%

4,865

4,967

-2.0%

6,623

Gross margin % *

71.1%

70.1%

71.2%

70.5%

69.9%

EBITDA

622

443

40.4%

1,561

1,356

15.2%

1,453

EBITDA margin *, %

28.5%

21.0%

22.9%

19.2%

15.3%

Operating result (EBIT)

414

242

71.3%

943

732

28.8%

626

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

19.0%

11.4%

13.8%

10.4%

6.6%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Comparative period figures have been changed. Certain costs in Software Segment staff expenses have been transferred from Software segment to Devices segment. During Q3 2025 the change is EUR 62 thousand and Q1-Q3 2025 the change is EUR 99 thousand. Whole year 2025 change is EUR 173 thousand. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total numbers.

July - September 2026

In July - September 2026 the Software segment revenue increased by 3.3 percent to EUR 2,182 (2,113) thousand supported by growth in both consulting and healthcare services.

During the quarter, Optomed's subsidiary Ubetec Oy was selected to provide gaming compliance services to Veikkaus Oy. The estimated contract value is approximately EUR 0.9 million over two years, of which only a minor portion may be recognized as revenue in 2026.

Gross margin was stable at 71.1 (70.1) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 622 (443) thousand or 28.5 (21.0) percent of revenue.

January - September 2026

In January - September 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 3.0 percent to EUR 6,832 (7,044) thousand.

Gross margin was 71.2 (70.5) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 1,561 (1,356) thousand or 22.9 (19.2) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

July - September 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 793 (1,155) thousand.

January - September 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 2,492 (3,131) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

9/2026

9/2025

12/2025

Devices

40

44

42

Software

47

49

50

Group common

16

19

19

Total

103

112

111

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2026 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2025 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2026 adopted the financial statements for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025 and adopted the Company's Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors that no dividend will be paid for the year 2025.

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as eight. Sameer Badlani, Catherine Calarco, Ty Lee, Seppo Mäkinen, Petri Salonen, Reijo Tauriainen and Leana Wen were re-elected as Board members, and Kristiina Leppänen was elected as a new member.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the annual Board remuneration as follows:

  • EUR 40,000 for the Chairman of the Board (increase of EUR 4,000); and
  • EUR 20,000 for each Board member (increase of EUR 2,000).

In addition, a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 300 is paid to the Chairpersons and EUR 200 to members of the Committees for each Committee meeting. 40 percent of the Board remuneration is paid in Optomed shares and 60 percent in cash. The part of the Board remuneration paid in Optomed shares will, if possible, be conveyed from the treasury shares of the Company in accordance with the authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares. The remuneration will be paid once a year in August, after Optomed's H1 report has been announced.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that Authorized Public Accountant Heidi Hyry acts as the auditor with principal responsibility. The auditor's remuneration will be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

The Annual General Meeting approved the authorization for the Board of Directors to repurchase Optomed's own shares and to accept them as pledge. Altogether no more than 2,145,330 shares may be repurchased or accepted as pledge. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The number of shares to be issued based on this authorization may not exceed 2,145,330. The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms and conditions of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the pre-emptive right of the shareholders. As a part of the Company's share-based incentive plans, the Board of Directors may issue a maximum of 350,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 1.63 percent of all the shares in the Company. The authorization will be valid until the earlier of the end of the next Annual General Meeting or 18 months from the resolution of this Annual General Meeting.

At its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Salonen as its Chair. The committee members were elected as follows:

Audit Committee:

  • Reijo Tauriainen (Chair)
  • Kristiina Leppänen
  • Catherine Calarco
  • Sameer Badlani

Remuneration Committee:

  • Ty Lee (Chair)
  • Seppo Mäkinen
  • Leana Wen

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,495,911 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

On 25 September 2026, Optomed's Board of Directors resolved to establish a new stock option plan. The total number of options is 613 130 and each option entitles to one share of the Company. The options are offered to the CEO and certain key employees. The purpose of the plan is to retain and incentivize the CEO and other key employees. The share subscription price is EUR 1.52 per share, corresponding to the closing price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Helsinki on 24 September 2026. The subscription period is 30 September 2029 - 30 September 2032. The theoretical market value of one option under the plan 2026A is approximately EUR 0.743 per stock option and the theoretical total market value of the plan 2026A is approximately EUR 455,555.59 in total. The theoretical market value of a stock option has been calculated by using the Black & Scholes stock option pricing model with the following input factors: share price EUR 1.52, subscription price EUR 1.52, risk free interest rate 3.9 %, validity of stock options approximately 3.4 years and volatility 65.2 %.

In connection with the establishment of Option Plan 2026A, the Board has decided to terminate Option Plans 2024A and 2025A in their entirety. In addition, participants receiving stock options under Option Plan 2026A who hold stock options under option series 2022A, 2024A or 2025A are required to waive such stock options. As a result, the aggregate number of stock options under the Company's option plans decreased by 732,500 and increased by 613,130 following the establishment of Option Plan 2026A. Accordingly, the aggregate number of stock options under the Company's option plans decreased by 119,370.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2025 which was published on 25 February 2026. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2027

  • Financial Statement Bulletin for 1 January - 31 December 2026, 18 February 2027
  • Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2027, 4 May 2027
  • Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2027, 12 August 2027
  • Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2027, 4 November 2027

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures

Definition

Gross profit

Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses

Gross margin, %

Gross profit / Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EBITDA margin, %

EBITDA / Revenue

Operating result

Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operating margin, %

Operating result / Revenue

Adjusted operating result

Operating result excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted operating margin, %

Adjusted operating result / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue

Items affecting comparability

Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.

Net Debt

Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Net Debt /
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Earnings per share

Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Equity ratio, %

Total equity / Total assets

R&D expenses

Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities including activations.

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

2025

Revenue

5,192

4,417

12,058

12,284

17,096

Other operating income

1

1

6

2

5

Materials and services

-1,582

-1,690

-3,646

-4,368

-6,222

Employee benefit expenses

-1,972

-2,069

-6,531

-6,887

-9,950

Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses

-708

-636

-2,054

-1,863

-2,516

Other operating expenses

-551

-1,195

-1,957

-3,223

-4,454

Operating result

380

-1,172

-2,123

-4,056

-6,042

Finance income

220

127

841

445

580

Finance expenses

-140

-506

-319

-1,202

-1,256

Net finance expenses

80

-378

522

-757

-676

Profit (loss) before income taxes

461

-1,550

-1,602

-4,813

-6,718

Income tax expense

19

20

46

58

77

Profit (loss) for the period

479

-1,530

-1,556

-4,755

-6,640

Profit (loss) for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent company

479

-1,530

-1,556

-4,755

-6,640

Weighted average number of shares

21,145,024

19,660,683

21,145,024

19,660,683

19,810,521

Basic Profit/(loss) per share (euro)

0.02

-0.08

-0.07

-0.24

-0.34


Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

2025

Profit (loss) for the period

479

-1,530

-1,556

-4,755

-6,640

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

-52

404

-411

915

855

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-52

404

-411

915

855

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Owners of the parent company

427

-1,126

-1,967

-3,841

-5,785

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

4,256

4,256

4,256

Development costs

8,669

8,741

8,739

Customer relationships

333

554

499

Technology

153

254

229

Other intangible assets

359

345

365

Total intangible assets

13,769

14,152

14,089

Tangible assets

1,215

790

894

Right-of-use assets

1,131

1,118

1,212

Deferred tax assets

13

13

13

Financial instruments at fair value

26

0

0

Total non-current assets

16,153

16,073

16,208

Current assets

Inventories

2,708

2,445

2,382

Trade and other receivables

3,562

3,354

3,474

Cash and cash equivalents

6,985

5,313

9,909

Total current assets

13,254

11,113

15,765

Total assets

29,407

27,186

31,973

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

EQUITY

Share capital

80

80

80

Share premium

504

504

504

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

65,296

59,659

65,224

Translation differences

450

920

861

Retained earnings

-42,493

-36,169

-36,012

Profit (loss) for the financial year

-1,556

-4,755

-6,640

Total equity

22,280

20,239

24,016

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

144

193

0

Government loans

375

452

371

Lease liabilities

812

698

835

Deferred tax liabilities

100

176

157

Total Non-current liabilities

1,431

1,520

1,363

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

539

794

789

Government loans

124

193

274

Lease liabilities

369

485

442

Trade and other payables

4,664

3,955

5,088

Total current liabilities

5,696

5,427

6,593

Total liabilities

7,127

6,947

7,956

Total equity and liabilities

29,407

27,186

31,973

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2026

80

504

65,224

861

-42,652

24,016

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-1,556

-1,556

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-411

-411

Total comprehensive income for the period

-411

-1,556

-1,967

Share issue

Share based payments

72

72

Share options

159

159

Total transactions with owners of the company

72

159

231

Balance at September 30, 2026

80

504

65,296

450

-44,049

22,280

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-4,755

-4,755

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

915

915

Total comprehensive income for the period

915

-4,755

-3,841

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

Share based payments

51

51

Share options

392

392

Total transactions with owners of the company

51

392

443

Balance at September 30, 2025

80

504

59,659

920

-40,924

20,239

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-6,640

-6,640

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

855

855

Total comprehensive income for the period

855

-6,640

-5,785

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

5,565

5,565

Share based payments

51

51

Share options

549

549

Total transactions with owners of the company

5,616

549

6,165

Balance at December 31, 2025

80

504

65,224

861

-42,652

24,016

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) for the financial year

479

-1,530

-1,556

-4,755

-6,640

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

708

636

2,054

1,863

2,516

Finance income and finance expenses

-71

-6

-319

447

430

Other adjustments

182

175

217

417

537

Cash flows before change in net working capital

1,298

-725

397

-2,029

-3,158

Change in net working capital:

Change in trade and other receivables

(increase

-824

-892

-62

-329

-483

Change in inventories

(increase

193

-61

-355

-559

-492

Change in trade and other payables

(increase

349

656

-665

583

1,701

Cash flows before finance items

1,016

-1,022

-685

-2,334

-2,431

Interest paid

-8

-10

-26

-41

-54

Other finance expenses paid

-17

-28

-41

-85

-112

Interest received

19

17

69

102

115

Net cash from operating activities (A)

1,011

-1,043

-683

-2,358

-2,482

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of intangible assets

-379

-392

-1,088

-1,416

-1,796

Acquisition of tangible assets

-127

-83

-540

-383

-561

Acquisition of an associate

-26

0

-26

0

0

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

-532

-476

-1,655

-1,799

-2,357

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from share subscriptions

0

0

0

0

5,984

Share issue transaction costs

0

0

0

0

-419

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-83

-199

-252

-664

-863

Repayment of lease liabilities

-132

-129

-401

-386

-517

Net cash from financing activities (C)

-214

-328

-653

-1,050

4,186

Net cash from (used in) operating, investing and financing activities (A+B+C)

265

-1,847

-2,990

-5,207

-653

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,687

7,091

9,909

10,467

10,467

Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held

33

69

65

54

95

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

6,985

5,313

6,985

5,313

9,909

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie, 1 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2026.

These Interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025. These Interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Adoption of new IFRS standards in future financial years

IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements will replace IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and will be effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. Optomed will apply IFRS 18 from 1 January 2027.

IFRS 18 does not change the recognition and measurement requirements but is expected to result in changes to how Optomed presents its consolidated financial statements, particularly the statement of profit or loss, the statement of cash flows and the related disclosures. The Group is currently assessing the impacts of the standard, including the requirements relating to the structure and subtotals of the statement of profit or loss, the presentation of the statement of cash flows, and performance measures used in public financial communications. The Group has not yet completed its quantitative assessment of the impacts of the standard.

Reportable segments

Q3/2026

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

3,010

2,182

0

5,192

Net operating expenses

-951

-630

0

-1,581

Margin

2,060

1,552

0

3,611

Depreciation and amortization

-498

-209

-2

-708

Other expenses

-801

-929

-793

-2,523

Operating result

761

414

-795

380

Finance items

0

0

80

80

Profit/Loss before tax expense

761

414

-714

461

Q3/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

2,305

2,113

0

4,417

Net operating expenses

-1,058

-631

0

-1,689

Margin

1,247

1,481

0

2,728

Depreciation and amortization

-433

-202

-2

-636

Other expenses

-1,071

-1,038

-1,155

-3,264

Operating result

-257

242

-1,156

-1,172

Finance items

0

0

-378

-378

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-257

242

-1,535

-1,550

Q1-Q3/2026

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

5,226

6,832

0

12,058

Net operating expenses

-1,673

-1,967

0

-3,640

Margin

3,553

4,865

0

8,418

Depreciation and amortization

-1,430

-618

-6

-2,054

Other expenses

-2,692

-3,304

-2,492

-8,487

Operating result

-569

943

-2,497

-2,123

Finance items

0

0

522

522

Loss before tax expense

-569

943

-1,976

-1,602

Q1-Q3/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

5,240

7,044

0

12,284

Net operating expenses

-2,289

-2,077

0

-4,366

Margin

2,951

4,967

0

7,918

Depreciation and amortization

-1,234

-624

-5

-1,863

Other expenses

-3,369

-3,611

-3,131

-10,111

Operating result

-1,653

732

-3,135

-4,056

Finance items

0

0

-757

-757

Loss before tax expense

-1,653

732

-3,892

-4,813

2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

7,620

9,475

0

17,096

Net operating expenses

-3,365

-2,853

0

-6,217

Margin

4,255

6,623

0

10,878

Depreciation and amortization

-1,682

-828

-6

-2,516

Other expenses

-4,866

-5,170

-4,369

-14,404

Operating result

-2,292

626

-4,375

-6,042

Finance items

0

0

-676

-676

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-2,292

626

-5,051

-6,718

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

2025

Finland

2,050

2,045

6,527

6,801

9,149

Rest of Europe

316

298

945

1,046

1,406

Rest of the World

2,827

2,075

4,587

4,437

6,540

Total

5,192

4,417

12,058

12,284

17,096

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

2025

Products and services transferred at a point in time

3,615

70%

3,289

74%

7,784

65%

8,884

72%

12,401

73%

Services transferred over time

1,577

30%

1,128

26%

4,275

35%

3,400

28%

4,694

27%

Total

5,192

4,417

12,058

12,284

17,096

Effective Q1 2026, certain Software Segment revenue items have been reclassified from 'Services transferred over time' to 'Products and services transferred at a point in time'. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total revenue. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For reference, Services transferred over time for Q4 2025 would have been EUR 1,294 thousand, Q3 2025 EUR 1,128 thousand, Q2 2025 EUR 1,187 thousand and Q1 2025 EUR 1,084 thousand. Products and services transferred at a point in time would have been EUR 3,517 thousand for Q4 2025, EUR 3,289 thousand for Q3 2025, EUR 2,658 thousand for Q2 2025 and EUR 2,937 thousand for Q1 2025.

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

Trade receivables

2,825

2,309

2,756

Assets related to customer contracts

2,825

2,309

2,756

Advances received

121

36

133

Deferred Revenue

869

539

545

Liabilities related to customer contracts

991

575

678

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

Q3/2026

Q3/2025

Q1-Q3/2026

Q1-Q3/2025

2025

Sales and marketing

-128

-333

-401

-708

-874

Research and development

60

-33

-34

-245

-413

General and administration

-483

-828

-1,521

-2,270

-3,167

Total operating expenses

-551

-1,195

-1,957

-3,223

-4,454

Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At September 30, 2026

Current (not past due)

2,226

0.5%

11

Past due

1-30 days

196

1.5%

3

31-60 days

14

4%

1

61-90 days

199

9%

18

More than 90 days past due

253

12%

30

Total

2,888

63

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At September 30, 2025

Current (not past due)

1,861

0.50%

9

Past due

1-30 days

281

1.50%

4

31-60 days

87

4%

3

61-90 days

114

9%

10

More than 90 days past due

30

12%

4

Total

2,373

31

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At December 31, 2025

Current (not past due)

2,200

0.5%

11

Past due

1-30 days

78

1.5%

1

31-60 days

71

4%

3

61-90 days

272

9%

24

More than 90 days past due

199

12%

24

Total

2,819

63

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

Non-current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

144

193

0

Government loans

375

452

371

Lease liabilities

812

698

835

Total

1,331

1,343

1,206

Current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

539

794

789

Government loans

124

193

274

Lease liabilities

369

485

442

Trade payables

1,373

1,214

1,159

Total

2,405

2,686

2,664

Total financial liabilities

3,736

4,029

3,870

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Events after the review period

No material events after the review period.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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