Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RF
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 09:10
117,60 Euro
+5,19 % +5,80
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,20118,8010:29
118,40118,6010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 08:05 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Interim report - third quarter of 2026

Today, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the third quarter of 2026; Schouw & Co. continued the positive development in the third quarter of 2026, delivering significant growth in both revenue and earnings.

Highlights

  • DKK 10.6bn revenue - a 16% increase
  • DKK 1,199m EBITDA - a 37% increase
  • 47.0k tonnes Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions - a 3% reduction
  • DKK 966m cash flow from operations - an 8% increase
  • DKK 23.53 earnings per share - a 52% improvement
  • 15.9% ROIC excluding goodwill - a 3.1pp improvement
  • Full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance raised.

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.
- Schouw & Co. delivered a very strong third quarter of 2026, with the highest quarterly operational earnings in our almost 150-year history. The performance was broadly based across the portfolio, supported by high activity levels, improved operational leverage, and the benefits of the initiatives implemented in recent years. We are seeing the effects of our investments in capacity, automation, and more efficient production platforms, and we enter the final part of 2026 with strong momentum.

The solid performance is supported by healthy activity and a positive outlook across large parts of the portfolio. We recently presented our long-term ambitions at our Capital Markets Day under the heading Expand 2030, setting a clear direction for the continued development of Schouw & Co. Our ambition is to grow organically, continue developing the portfolio, and maintain a disciplined focus on capital allocation and an attractive return on invested capital.

Our results strengthen our confidence in the direction we have set. The portfolio businesses have strong market positions, significant capacity already in place, and clear plans for profitable growth. While uncertainty remains in parts of the global economy, the combination of a well-invested platform, a strong balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation leaves Schouw & Co. well positioned to pursue our long-term ambitions and create attractive shareholder returns.

Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

  • Friday, 6 November 2026 at 10:00 CET

Please join the conference call via this link: www.schouw.com/cc

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.