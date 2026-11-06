Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact Q3 2026: New opportunities despite continuing challenges

During the quarter, Cell Impact completed a rights issue that was 75 percent subscribed and generated proceeds of approximately SEK 40.2 million for the company before issue costs and repayment of bridge financing, including accrued interest.

Cell Impact signed an order with a leading US manufacturer of fuel cells and electrolyzers during the quarter. Deliveries were originally scheduled to take place on an ongoing basis over a two-year period. However, after the end of the quarter, the customer requested earlier deliveries, and final delivery is now scheduled for April 2027.

One significant development after the end of the quarter was the signing of an agreement with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a global industrial and trading company based in Japan. At the request of a number of undisclosed customers, Cell Impact will perform forming tests on nanocrystalline titanium, a material that is already used by these customers in various mass production applications.

"Our focus is clear: we will continue to develop our existing customer relationships with the aim of moving into regular production, while expanding the use of our technology and expertise into new markets. The progress we have made to date now needs to be translated into orders, revenue and stronger cash flow," said Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Financial summary:

Net sales totaled SEK 0.9 million (0.4).

The operating loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -14.7 million (-21.7).

The Group's loss after financial items was SEK -10.6 million (-22.8).

Earnings per share attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.01 (-0.14).

Debt/equity ratio was 86 percent (87) on the balance sheet date.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to SEK -15.8 million (-19.6).

On the balance sheet date, the Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 11.2 million (6.7). As of November 5, 2026, the cash balance amounted to SEK 4.4 million.

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB

+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).