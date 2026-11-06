Embracer Group AB: Deca Group Acquires Island Hoppers

Embracer Group AB ("Embracer Group"), through A Thinking Ape Entertainment ("ATA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of DECA Group ("DECA"), has acquired the full assets and rights to the mobile title Island Hoppers from Nexters Global LTD, owned by GDEV Inc.

Launched in October 2023, Island Hoppers is a free-to-play casual farming and adventure game combining island exploration, story-led quests, environmental puzzles, farming and estate restoration. The game is available on iOS, Android and browser platforms.

ATA will lead publishing and development of Island Hoppers by continuing to invest in user acquisition, live operations and content development. ATA owns and operates a diversified portfolio of established games with a focus on sustainable profitability and long-term audience engagement. ATA has demonstrated this capability through Party in My Dorm, a game first launched in 2010 that continues to serve a highly engaged community more than 15 years later.

The upfront purchase price amounts to approximately USD 4.5 million, plus an earn-out consideration of a maximum of approximately USD 0.5 million, all payable in cash. The payback time is approximately 2.5-3.5 years, based on the estimated cash flows from the acquired asset. The transaction was completed in August 2026 and is being announced now due to previous commercial restrictions.

"Great games can have much longer lives than the market often expects. At DECA, we invest in established games where we see opportunities to engage communities and build lasting profitability. Island Hoppers is one of those opportunities, and our experience and operating model gives us a strong foundation to build on Nexters' work and support the game's next chapter", says Ken Go, CEO of DECA.

For more information, please contact:

Oscar Erixon

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 730 24 91 42

Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri

Head of Media & Public Affairs

Phone: +46 793 33 05 60

Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a global games and entertainment group headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden. Through its creative and entrepreneurial businesses, the Group develops, publishes, and distributes PC, console and mobile games, and also operates in other areas of entertainment. The Group engages nearly 5,000 people across close to 30 countries and is home to a broad portfolio of owned and controlled intellectual properties, including globally recognized franchises.



Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.



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