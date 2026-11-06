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WKN: A3CPHW | ISIN: SE0015658117 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AD2
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 08:06
18,420 Euro
-0,70 % -0,130
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIROC AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPIROC AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,69018,78010:31
18,72018,75010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
67 Leser
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Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc to acquire mining spare parts supplier Aramine

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire Aramine SAS, a French supplier of spare parts and related services for underground mining operations.

Aramine is based in Aix-en-Provence, France. The company, with more than five decades of reputable industry experience, has around 65 employees and customers in more than 70 countries. In addition to providing a wide range of high-quality spare parts, Aramine provides component remanufacturing and machine rebuilds. Revenues of the acquired company were around EUR 31 million (SEK 340 million) in the 12 months ending September 30, 2026.

"With this acquisition, Epiroc will extend its reach and further strengthen its capability to provide mining customers around the world with aftermarket parts and services," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "We are looking forward to welcoming the strong team at Aramine to Epiroc."

On October 1, 2026, Aramine created ARAMAC, a new company dedicated to underground mining equipment. This business is not part of Epiroc's acquisition.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2026. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The acquisition will be part of Epiroc's Equipment & Service Business Area, and booked under the Service revenue stream.

For more information on Aramine, please see https://aramine.com/.

For more information please contact:
Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager
+46 70 347 2455
media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has more than 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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