Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $123.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $113.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 9% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $(7.9) million, or $(0.16) per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA declined 8% to $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2025

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"In the third quarter of 2026, we delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth, reflecting continued execution of our strategy to drive long-term, profitable growth through an expanding and clinically differentiated product portfolio. Revenue growth was led by On-X, which grew 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the third quarter of 2025. Stent grafts revenue grew 12% for the second consecutive quarter, despite a tougher AMDS prior year comparison," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "The number of U.S. AMDS implants increased from the second quarter, which we believe reflects the impact of our recent PMA approval and our efforts to drive adoption of this new technology. Preparations for the U.S. commercial launch of NEXUS in January 2027 are progressing well, and we look forward to our first surgeon training event in December. We also exited the quarter in a strong supply position for On-X following our investments in our Austin manufacturing facility, and ARTIZEN, our clinical trial for ARCEVO LSA, continues to enroll on schedule."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Overall, we are encouraged by our third quarter performance and the progress we have made so far in 2026. With the recent PMAs of AMDS and NEXUS in the U.S., and ARCEVO LSA on track with enrollment in the ARTIZEN IDE trial, we believe we are on track to being the only company with a comprehensive aortic arch portfolio, which represents an approximately $330 million annual U.S. market opportunity."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $123.8 million, an increase of 9% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $(7.9) million, or $(0.16) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.9 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $0.6 million.

2026 Financial Outlook

Artivion has narrowed its expectations for the full year 2026 and now expects revenue to be in the range of $484 to $492 million, representing growth of 8% to 10% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to 2025 adjusted revenue1. This compares to the previous range of $480 to $496 million, representing growth of 7% to 11% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to 2025 adjusted revenue1. This guidance contemplates a continued expectation for currency to represent an approximate one percentage point tailwind for the full year.

Artivion is narrowing its full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $93 to $98 million. This compares to the previous range of $92 to $99 million. This guidance includes the previously articulated expectation to incur approximately $8 million of expense through the full year 2026 associated with the acquisition of Endospan, which closed in May 2026.

The Company's financial performance for 2026 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

___________________ 1 Full year 2025 adjusted revenue excluded a $2.3 million reserve for estimated payback to the Italian government for fiscal years 2019 through 2025 as a result of legislation adopted in Italy that would require medical device manufacturers to repay previously paid amounts to the extent that such expenditures ostensibly exceed annual regional maximum ceilings. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a liability of $2.3 million as a reduction to revenue as an estimate of the amount that the Company may be required to repay for certain years after 2018. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted constant currency growth rates compare current year revenues to prior period revenues adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude this revenue impact and certain expenses from non-GAAP financial measures because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to depreciation and amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2026 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call, dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13762025.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth, growth drivers and short and long term growth prospects, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; our ability to scale our business and expand adjusted EBITDA margins; that our revenues for the full year 2026 will be in the range of $484 to $492 million, representing growth of 8% to 10% compared to 2025 on an adjusted constant currency basis; that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $93 to $98 million in 2026; and our expected expenses to be incurred after close of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC and Endospan transactions, including the expected benefits of the NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and other pipeline products, which we may not realize; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Products $ 98,160

$ 87,665

$ 289,507

$ 253,907 Preservation services 25,630

25,723

76,377

71,431 Total revenues 123,790

113,388

365,884

325,338















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 35,701

27,811

99,389

81,389 Preservation services 12,112

11,182

34,553

32,865 Total cost of products and preservation services 47,813

38,993

133,942

114,254















Gross margin 75,977

74,395

231,942

211,084















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 63,222

57,281

203,868

169,650 Research and development 9,808

8,078

27,704

21,869 Total operating expenses 73,030

65,359

231,572

191,519 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

(3,500)

-

(3,500)















Operating income 2,947

12,536

370

23,065















Interest expense 8,518

6,119

21,138

21,052 Interest income (102)

(240)

(674)

(452) Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt -

-

-

2,664 Other expense (income), net 451

(399)

(2,814)

(8,442)















(Loss) income before income taxes (5,920)

7,056

(17,280)

8,243 Income tax expense 2,006

554

2,739

901















Net (loss) income $ (7,926)

$ 6,502

$ (20,019)

$ 7,342















(Loss) income per share













Basic $ (0.16)

$ 0.14

$ (0.41)

$ 0.16 Diluted $ (0.16)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41)

$ 0.16















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 48,718

47,233

48,447

44,605 Diluted 48,718

48,775

48,447

45,993















Net (loss) income $ (7,926)

$ 6,502

$ (20,019)

$ 7,342 Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 1,021

541

(8,736)

22,640 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (6,905)

$ 7,043

$ (28,755)

$ 29,982

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,399

$ 64,908 Trade receivables, net 94,912

89,758 Other receivables 11,461

13,921 Inventories 107,053

92,427 Deferred preservation costs 53,730

54,531 Prepaid expenses and other 23,256

42,537 Total current assets 338,811

358,082







Goodwill 344,961

254,091 Acquired technology, net 145,901

123,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 35,539

34,701 Property and equipment, net 81,728

64,988 Other intangibles, net 76,008

32,831 Deferred tax assets, net 1,273

1,201 Other long-term assets 17,867

15,238 Total assets $ 1,042,088

$ 884,796







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,632

$ 16,042 Accrued compensation 18,914

22,484 Accrued expenses 17,721

16,447 Accrued interest 6,620

4,815 Taxes payable 4,095

7,489 Accrued procurement fees 1,797

3,436 Current portion of contingent consideration -

20,690 Current maturities of operating leases 5,093

4,649 Current portion of finance lease obligations 857

726 Other current liabilities 3,926

4,778 Total current liabilities 76,655

101,556







Long-term debt, net 363,787

215,114 Non-current contingent consideration 71,100

39,890 Non-current maturities of operating leases 34,715

34,427 Deferred tax liabilities, net 24,721

24,308 Deferred compensation liability 10,687

9,464 Non-current finance lease obligations 2,575

2,698 Other long-term liabilities 11,448

9,107 Total liabilities $ 595,688

$ 436,564







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 50,277 and 49,330 shares issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 503

493 Additional paid-in capital 543,517

516,604 Retained deficit (71,517)

(51,498) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,455)

(2,719) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2026 ?and December 31, 2025 (14,648)

(14,648) Total stockholders' equity 446,400

448,232







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,042,088

$ 884,796

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (20,019)

$ 7,342







Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 20,432

16,701 Non-cash compensation 22,802

20,302 Non-cash lease expense 3,968

3,824 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 3,765

3,779 Deferred income taxes (835)

(1,484) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 13,738

2,390 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt -

2,664 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

(3,500) Other (2,089)

(7,315) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Receivables (4,038)

(924) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (16,409)

(11,563) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,511)

(4,703) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (21,472)

(7,193) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (4,668)

20,320







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (31,764)

(11,534) Acquisition of Endospan, net of cash acquired (116,661)

- Payments related to sale of non-financial assets (1,500)

- Other (3,000)

- Net cash flows used in investing activities (152,925)

(11,534)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 148,875

- Repayment of debt -

(207) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 4,121

9,613 Payment of debt issuance costs -

(1,750) Proceeds from financing insurance premiums 3,217

3,117 Principal payments on short-term notes payable (2,309)

(1,395) Payment of contingent consideration (11,686)

- Other (648)

(526) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 141,570

8,852







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (486)

2,325 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,509)

19,963







Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 64,908

53,463 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 48,399

$ 73,426

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 44,278

$ 39,585

$ 135,089

$ 116,028 On-X 30,317

26,797

86,774

73,943 Surgical sealants 18,946

18,893

57,038

56,287 Other 4,619

2,390

10,606

7,649 Total products 98,160

87,665

289,507

253,907















Preservation services 25,630

25,723

76,377

71,431 Total revenues $ 123,790

$ 113,388

$ 365,884

$ 325,338















North America $ 63,222

$ 58,315

$ 184,250

$ 163,677 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 40,087

36,224

128,621

111,982 Asia Pacific 13,267

12,237

34,126

31,582 Latin America 7,214

6,612

18,887

18,097 Total revenues $ 123,790

$ 113,388

$ 365,884

$ 325,338

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues $ In Thousands (Unaudited)



Revenues for the Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2026

2025



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange Rate Effect

Constant Currency

Constant Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 44,278

$ 39,585

$ (67)

$ 39,518

12 % On-X 30,317

26,797

6

26,803

13 % Surgical sealants 18,946

18,893

26

18,919

- % Other 4,619

2,390

(2)

2,388

93 % Total products 98,160

87,665

(37)

87,628

12 %



















Preservation services 25,630

25,723

(17)

25,706

- % Total $ 123,790

$ 113,388

$ (54)

$ 113,334

9 %



















North America 63,222

58,315

(40)

58,275

8 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 40,087

36,224

(268)

35,956

11 % Asia Pacific 13,267

12,237

-

12,237

8 % Latin America 7,214

6,612

254

6,866

5 % Total $ 123,790

$ 113,388

$ (54)

$ 113,334

9 %





Revenues for the Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2026

2025



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange Rate Effect

Constant Currency

Constant Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 135,089

$ 116,028

$ 5,442

$ 121,470

11 % On-X 86,774

73,943

951

74,894

16 % Surgical sealants 57,038

56,287

1,136

57,423

-1 % Other 10,606

7,649

30

7,679

38 % Total products 289,507

253,907

7,559

261,466

11 %



















Preservation services 76,377

71,431

24

71,455

7 % Total $ 365,884

$ 325,338

$ 7,583

$ 332,921

10 %



















North America 184,250

163,677

96

163,773

13 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 128,621

111,982

6,194

118,176

9 % Asia Pacific 34,126

31,582

-

31,582

8 % Latin America 18,887

18,097

1,293

19,390

-3 % Total $ 365,884

$ 325,338

$ 7,583

$ 332,921

10 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 63,222

$ 57,281

$ 203,868

$ 169,650 Business development, integration, and severance 5,493

2,952

28,341

3,218 Cybersecurity incident -

728

(1,478)

6,421 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 57,729

$ 53,601

$ 177,005

$ 160,011





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (7,926)

$ 6,502

$ (20,019)

$ 7,342 Adjustments:













Interest expense 8,518

6,119

21,138

21,052 Interest income (102)

(240)

(674)

(452) Income tax expense 2,006

554

2,739

901 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,344

5,717

20,432

16,701 EBITDA, non-GAAP 9,840

18,652

23,616

45,544















Non-cash compensation 6,224

6,135

22,802

20,302 Business development, integration, and severance 5,786

2,479

23,808

1,990 Cybersecurity incident -

728

(1,478)

7,157 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt -

-

-

2,664 Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 642

73

2,210

(7,278) Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

(3,500)

-

(3,500) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 22,492

$ 24,567

$ 70,958

$ 66,879





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:













Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,556)

$ 22,262

$ (4,668)

$ 20,320 Capital expenditures (13,013)

(4,609)

(31,764)

(11,534) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ (17,569)

$ 17,653

$ (36,432)

$ 8,786

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes $ (5,920)

$ 7,056

$ (17,280)

$ 8,243 Income tax expense 2,006

554

2,739

901 Net (loss) income $ (7,926)

$ 6,502

$ (20,019)

$ 7,342















Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.16)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41)

$ 0.16















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 48,718

48,775

48,447

45,993















Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP:













(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP: $ (5,920)

$ 7,056

$ (17,280)

$ 8,243 Adjustments:













Amortization expense 4,771

3,476

12,908

10,291 Business development, integration, and severance 5,786

2,479

23,808

1,990 Non-cash interest expense 441

351

1,152

1,379 Cybersecurity incident -

728

(1,478)

7,157 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt -

-

-

2,664 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

(3,500)

-

(3,500) Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 5,078

10,590

19,110

28,224















Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 1,270

2,648

4,778

7,056 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 3,808

$ 7,942

$ 14,332

$ 21,168















Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP: $ (0.16)

$ 0.13

$ (0.41)

$ 0.16 Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.10

0.07

0.26

0.22 Business development, integration, and severance 0.12

0.05

0.48

0.04 Non-cash interest expense 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03 Cybersecurity incident -

0.02

(0.03)

0.16 Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt -

-

-

0.06 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

(0.07)

-

(0.07) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06)

(0.02)

(0.18)

(0.11) Effect of 25% tax rate 0.07

(0.03)

0.15

(0.03) Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.29

$ 0.46















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 48,718

48,775

48,447

45,993 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards 1,096

-

1,259

- Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 49,814

48,775

49,706

45,993

Artivion Gilmartin Group LLC

Lance A. Berry Brian Johnston

Executive Vice President, Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Operating Officer & [email protected]

Chief Financial Officer



Phone: 770-419-3355



SOURCE Artivion, Inc.