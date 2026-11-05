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AR

WKN: 900006 | ISIN: US2289031005 | Ticker-Symbol: CYL
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 20:08
23,200 Euro
+2,65 % +0,600
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTIVION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ARTIVION INC 5-Tage-Chart
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22,20022,60010:34
22,40022,60008:42
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $123.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $113.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 9% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $(7.9) million, or $(0.16) per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 8% to $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2025

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"In the third quarter of 2026, we delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth, reflecting continued execution of our strategy to drive long-term, profitable growth through an expanding and clinically differentiated product portfolio. Revenue growth was led by On-X, which grew 13% on a constant currency basis compared to the third quarter of 2025. Stent grafts revenue grew 12% for the second consecutive quarter, despite a tougher AMDS prior year comparison," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "The number of U.S. AMDS implants increased from the second quarter, which we believe reflects the impact of our recent PMA approval and our efforts to drive adoption of this new technology. Preparations for the U.S. commercial launch of NEXUS in January 2027 are progressing well, and we look forward to our first surgeon training event in December. We also exited the quarter in a strong supply position for On-X following our investments in our Austin manufacturing facility, and ARTIZEN, our clinical trial for ARCEVO LSA, continues to enroll on schedule."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Overall, we are encouraged by our third quarter performance and the progress we have made so far in 2026. With the recent PMAs of AMDS and NEXUS in the U.S., and ARCEVO LSA on track with enrollment in the ARTIZEN IDE trial, we believe we are on track to being the only company with a comprehensive aortic arch portfolio, which represents an approximately $330 million annual U.S. market opportunity."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $123.8 million, an increase of 9% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $(7.9) million, or $(0.16) per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $3.8 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.9 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $0.6 million.

2026 Financial Outlook
Artivion has narrowed its expectations for the full year 2026 and now expects revenue to be in the range of $484 to $492 million, representing growth of 8% to 10% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to 2025 adjusted revenue1. This compares to the previous range of $480 to $496 million, representing growth of 7% to 11% on an adjusted constant currency basis compared to 2025 adjusted revenue1. This guidance contemplates a continued expectation for currency to represent an approximate one percentage point tailwind for the full year.

Artivion is narrowing its full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $93 to $98 million. This compares to the previous range of $92 to $99 million. This guidance includes the previously articulated expectation to incur approximately $8 million of expense through the full year 2026 associated with the acquisition of Endospan, which closed in May 2026.

The Company's financial performance for 2026 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

___________________

1 Full year 2025 adjusted revenue excluded a $2.3 million reserve for estimated payback to the Italian government for fiscal years 2019 through 2025 as a result of legislation adopted in Italy that would require medical device manufacturers to repay previously paid amounts to the extent that such expenditures ostensibly exceed annual regional maximum ceilings. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a liability of $2.3 million as a reduction to revenue as an estimate of the amount that the Company may be required to repay for certain years after 2018. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted constant currency growth rates compare current year revenues to prior period revenues adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance, losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude this revenue impact and certain expenses from non-GAAP financial measures because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to depreciation and amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2026 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; expense/(income) for business development, integration, and severance; losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call, dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13762025.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth, growth drivers and short and long term growth prospects, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; our expected product mix and business strategy; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; our ability to scale our business and expand adjusted EBITDA margins; that our revenues for the full year 2026 will be in the range of $484 to $492 million, representing growth of 8% to 10% compared to 2025 on an adjusted constant currency basis; that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $93 to $98 million in 2026; and our expected expenses to be incurred after close of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC and Endospan transactions, including the expected benefits of the NEXUS Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and other pipeline products, which we may not realize; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Products

$ 98,160


$ 87,665


$ 289,507


$ 253,907

Preservation services

25,630


25,723


76,377


71,431

Total revenues

123,790


113,388


365,884


325,338









Cost of products and preservation services:








Products

35,701


27,811


99,389


81,389

Preservation services

12,112


11,182


34,553


32,865

Total cost of products and preservation services

47,813


38,993


133,942


114,254









Gross margin

75,977


74,395


231,942


211,084









Operating expenses:








General, administrative, and marketing

63,222


57,281


203,868


169,650

Research and development

9,808


8,078


27,704


21,869

Total operating expenses

73,030


65,359


231,572


191,519

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


(3,500)


-


(3,500)









Operating income

2,947


12,536


370


23,065









Interest expense

8,518


6,119


21,138


21,052

Interest income

(102)


(240)


(674)


(452)

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


2,664

Other expense (income), net

451


(399)


(2,814)


(8,442)









(Loss) income before income taxes

(5,920)


7,056


(17,280)


8,243

Income tax expense

2,006


554


2,739


901









Net (loss) income

$ (7,926)


$ 6,502


$ (20,019)


$ 7,342









(Loss) income per share








Basic

$ (0.16)


$ 0.14


$ (0.41)


$ 0.16

Diluted

$ (0.16)


$ 0.13


$ (0.41)


$ 0.16









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

48,718


47,233


48,447


44,605

Diluted

48,718


48,775


48,447


45,993









Net (loss) income

$ (7,926)


$ 6,502


$ (20,019)


$ 7,342

Other comprehensive (loss) income:








Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

1,021


541


(8,736)


22,640

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (6,905)


$ 7,043


$ (28,755)


$ 29,982

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands



September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 48,399


$ 64,908

Trade receivables, net

94,912


89,758

Other receivables

11,461


13,921

Inventories

107,053


92,427

Deferred preservation costs

53,730


54,531

Prepaid expenses and other

23,256


42,537

Total current assets

338,811


358,082





Goodwill

344,961


254,091

Acquired technology, net

145,901


123,664

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

35,539


34,701

Property and equipment, net

81,728


64,988

Other intangibles, net

76,008


32,831

Deferred tax assets, net

1,273


1,201

Other long-term assets

17,867


15,238

Total assets

$ 1,042,088


$ 884,796





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 17,632


$ 16,042

Accrued compensation

18,914


22,484

Accrued expenses

17,721


16,447

Accrued interest

6,620


4,815

Taxes payable

4,095


7,489

Accrued procurement fees

1,797


3,436

Current portion of contingent consideration

-


20,690

Current maturities of operating leases

5,093


4,649

Current portion of finance lease obligations

857


726

Other current liabilities

3,926


4,778

Total current liabilities

76,655


101,556





Long-term debt, net

363,787


215,114

Non-current contingent consideration

71,100


39,890

Non-current maturities of operating leases

34,715


34,427

Deferred tax liabilities, net

24,721


24,308

Deferred compensation liability

10,687


9,464

Non-current finance lease obligations

2,575


2,698

Other long-term liabilities

11,448


9,107

Total liabilities

$ 595,688


$ 436,564





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

-


-

Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 50,277 and 49,330 shares

issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

503


493

Additional paid-in capital

543,517


516,604

Retained deficit

(71,517)


(51,498)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,455)


(2,719)

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2026 ?and December 31, 2025

(14,648)


(14,648)

Total stockholders' equity

446,400


448,232





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,042,088


$ 884,796

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025

Net cash flows from operating activities:




Net (loss) income

$ (20,019)


$ 7,342





Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

20,432


16,701

Non-cash compensation

22,802


20,302

Non-cash lease expense

3,968


3,824

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

3,765


3,779

Deferred income taxes

(835)


(1,484)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

13,738


2,390

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

-


2,664

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


(3,500)

Other

(2,089)


(7,315)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:




Receivables

(4,038)


(924)

Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(16,409)


(11,563)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,511)


(4,703)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(21,472)


(7,193)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,668)


20,320





Net cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(31,764)


(11,534)

Acquisition of Endospan, net of cash acquired

(116,661)


-

Payments related to sale of non-financial assets

(1,500)


-

Other

(3,000)


-

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(152,925)


(11,534)





Net cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

148,875


-

Repayment of debt

-


(207)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

4,121


9,613

Payment of debt issuance costs

-


(1,750)

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

3,217


3,117

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(2,309)


(1,395)

Payment of contingent consideration

(11,686)


-

Other

(648)


(526)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

141,570


8,852





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(486)


2,325

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(16,509)


19,963





Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

64,908


53,463

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$ 48,399


$ 73,426

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$ 44,278


$ 39,585


$ 135,089


$ 116,028

On-X

30,317


26,797


86,774


73,943

Surgical sealants

18,946


18,893


57,038


56,287

Other

4,619


2,390


10,606


7,649

Total products

98,160


87,665


289,507


253,907









Preservation services

25,630


25,723


76,377


71,431

Total revenues

$ 123,790


$ 113,388


$ 365,884


$ 325,338









North America

$ 63,222


$ 58,315


$ 184,250


$ 163,677

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

40,087


36,224


128,621


111,982

Asia Pacific

13,267


12,237


34,126


31,582

Latin America

7,214


6,612


18,887


18,097

Total revenues

$ 123,790


$ 113,388


$ 365,884


$ 325,338

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues

$ In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2026


2025



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange

Rate Effect


Constant

Currency


Constant

Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$ 44,278


$ 39,585


$ (67)


$ 39,518


12 %

On-X

30,317


26,797


6


26,803


13 %

Surgical sealants

18,946


18,893


26


18,919


- %

Other

4,619


2,390


(2)


2,388


93 %

Total products

98,160


87,665


(37)


87,628


12 %











Preservation services

25,630


25,723


(17)


25,706


- %

Total

$ 123,790


$ 113,388


$ (54)


$ 113,334


9 %











North America

63,222


58,315


(40)


58,275


8 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

40,087


36,224


(268)


35,956


11 %

Asia Pacific

13,267


12,237


-


12,237


8 %

Latin America

7,214


6,612


254


6,866


5 %

Total

$ 123,790


$ 113,388


$ (54)


$ 113,334


9 %




Revenues for the

Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2026


2025



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange

Rate Effect


Constant

Currency


Constant

Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$ 135,089


$ 116,028


$ 5,442


$ 121,470


11 %

On-X

86,774


73,943


951


74,894


16 %

Surgical sealants

57,038


56,287


1,136


57,423


-1 %

Other

10,606


7,649


30


7,679


38 %

Total products

289,507


253,907


7,559


261,466


11 %











Preservation services

76,377


71,431


24


71,455


7 %

Total

$ 365,884


$ 325,338


$ 7,583


$ 332,921


10 %











North America

184,250


163,677


96


163,773


13 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

128,621


111,982


6,194


118,176


9 %

Asia Pacific

34,126


31,582


-


31,582


8 %

Latin America

18,887


18,097


1,293


19,390


-3 %

Total

$ 365,884


$ 325,338


$ 7,583


$ 332,921


10 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:








General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$ 63,222


$ 57,281


$ 203,868


$ 169,650

Business development, integration, and severance

5,493


2,952


28,341


3,218

Cybersecurity incident

-


728


(1,478)


6,421

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$ 57,729


$ 53,601


$ 177,005


$ 160,011




Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP

to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:








Net (loss) income, GAAP

$ (7,926)


$ 6,502


$ (20,019)


$ 7,342

Adjustments:








Interest expense

8,518


6,119


21,138


21,052

Interest income

(102)


(240)


(674)


(452)

Income tax expense

2,006


554


2,739


901

Depreciation and amortization expense

7,344


5,717


20,432


16,701

EBITDA, non-GAAP

9,840


18,652


23,616


45,544









Non-cash compensation

6,224


6,135


22,802


20,302

Business development, integration, and severance

5,786


2,479


23,808


1,990

Cybersecurity incident

-


728


(1,478)


7,157

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


2,664

Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation

642


73


2,210


(7,278)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


(3,500)


-


(3,500)

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$ 22,492


$ 24,567


$ 70,958


$ 66,879




Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free

cash flows, non-GAAP:








Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (4,556)


$ 22,262


$ (4,668)


$ 20,320

Capital expenditures

(13,013)


(4,609)


(31,764)


(11,534)

Free cash flows, non-GAAP

$ (17,569)


$ 17,653


$ (36,432)


$ 8,786

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP:








(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (5,920)


$ 7,056


$ (17,280)


$ 8,243

Income tax expense

2,006


554


2,739


901

Net (loss) income

$ (7,926)


$ 6,502


$ (20,019)


$ 7,342









Diluted (loss) income per common share

$ (0.16)


$ 0.13


$ (0.41)


$ 0.16









Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

48,718


48,775


48,447


45,993









Reconciliation of (loss) income before income taxes, GAAP to

adjusted income, non-GAAP:








(Loss) income before income taxes, GAAP:

$ (5,920)


$ 7,056


$ (17,280)


$ 8,243

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

4,771


3,476


12,908


10,291

Business development, integration, and severance

5,786


2,479


23,808


1,990

Non-cash interest expense

441


351


1,152


1,379

Cybersecurity incident

-


728


(1,478)


7,157

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


2,664

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


(3,500)


-


(3,500)

Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP

5,078


10,590


19,110


28,224









Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%

1,270


2,648


4,778


7,056

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$ 3,808


$ 7,942


$ 14,332


$ 21,168









Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP to

adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:








Diluted (loss) income per common share, GAAP:

$ (0.16)


$ 0.13


$ (0.41)


$ 0.16

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

0.10


0.07


0.26


0.22

Business development, integration, and severance

0.12


0.05


0.48


0.04

Non-cash interest expense

0.01


0.01


0.02


0.03

Cybersecurity incident

-


0.02


(0.03)


0.16

Losses on inducement/extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


0.06

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


(0.07)


-


(0.07)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.06)


(0.02)


(0.18)


(0.11)

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.07


(0.03)


0.15


(0.03)

Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP

$ 0.08


$ 0.16


$ 0.29


$ 0.46









Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares

outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares

outstanding, non-GAAP:








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

48,718


48,775


48,447


45,993

Adjustments:








Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

1,096


-


1,259


-

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

49,814


48,775


49,706


45,993

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC


Lance A. Berry

Brian Johnston


Executive Vice President,

Phone: 332-895-3222


Chief Operating Officer &

[email protected]


Chief Financial Officer



Phone: 770-419-3355


SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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