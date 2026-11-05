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WKN: A40GEB | ISIN: US67079U3068 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LF
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:55
171,00 Euro
+5,56 % +9,00
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171,00175,0010:37
172,00175,0010:34
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and Nasdaq Texas: NUTX), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Nutex Health is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company with 28 hospital facilities in 12 states (hospital division), and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing population health management division.

Financial review for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

  • Net income attributable to Nutex Health was $40.2 million, or diluted EPS of $5.71, compared to $55.4 million, or diluted EPS of $7.76, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $63.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $63.9 million, compared to $91.8 million and $98.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Total visits at the Hospital Division increased 18.1% year over year to 54,622, while visits at same hospitals, which are hospitals that were opened by December 31, 2024, increased 12.4%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $78.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $99.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Financial review for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

  • Net income attributable to Nutex Health increased to $152.9 million, or diluted EPS of $21.50, compared to $59.0 million, or diluted EPS of $8.87, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
  • EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $225.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $211.4 million (including the $52.3 million non-cash reduction to contract services expense resulting from the change in estimate described below), compared to $142.9 million and $243.0 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Total visits at the Hospital Division increased 10.2% year over year to 154,326, while visits at same hospitals increased 6.3%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $188.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $177.7 million for the same period in 2025; and as of September 30, 2026, the Company had long-term debt, net of $34.2 million, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.0 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $249.9 million, as compared to $918.5 million in total assets and $185.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

Total revenue decreased 10.9% to $644.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $723.6 million for the same period in 2025, while hospital division revenue at same hospitals decreased 11.2%. Total revenue decreased 18.7% to $217.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $267.8 million for the same period in 2025, while hospital division revenue at same hospitals decreased 20.1%. The decrease was primarily driven by factors that favorably impacted revenue recognized in 2025, including the availability of additional collection data that supported higher estimates for services rendered in 2024, and the reconciliation of certain ineligible charts during the fourth quarter of 2025 that had been included from mid-2024 through the first nine months of 2025.

Of the Company's billable visits, approximately 50-60% are submitted through the IDR process, with 40-50% of all billable visits resulting in an award determination. When an award determination is made, Nutex Health prevailed in over 80% of those determinations over the last nine months and collects, on average, over 80% of the award amounts as calculated on awards from inception through March of 2026.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, total cost of arbitration was $27.8 million and $61.4 million, respectively, compared to $41.9 million and $116.2 million for the same periods in 2025. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 include a $52.3 million reduction to contract services expense resulting from a change in estimate related to the June 30, 2026 amendment to the Company's agreement with HaloMD and the reduction in the CMS administrative fee, which increased net income attributable to Nutex Health by $25.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share.

Total stock-based compensation expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $6.4 million, compared to $119.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income attributable to Nutex Health increased 159% in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to lower stock-based compensation related to obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

"2026 is continuing to be a solid financial year, including total revenue of $644.9 million, net income attributable to Nutex of $152.9 million, diluted EPS of $21.50 per share, and $188.1 million of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2026. We also delivered meaningful operating income improvement, with operating income increasing to $280.1 million for the first nine months of 2026 from $244.7 million in the same period of 2025. Our balance sheet remains strong with a cash balance of $249.9 million and long-term debt of $34.2 million. We believe that we are well positioned to finish the year strong as we continue to grow with the expected opening of two new hospitals in the fourth quarter," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"We're very pleased with our progress in the first nine months of 2026. Patient volumes are growing across both existing hospitals and the overall network, while cash collections remain strong. Our de novo hospital development pipeline remains robust, with exciting growth opportunities ahead," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call on Third Quarter 2026 Results

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. CT to discuss its results for the first three quarters of 2026.

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784

Participant Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13746493&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before the start time. Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording on the Company's website.

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 249,911


$ 185,574

Restricted cash and short-term investments


3,649


297

Accounts receivable


356,061


319,440

Accounts receivable - related parties


4,777


5,978

Inventories


5,144


2,866

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


13,700


24,656

Total current assets


633,242


538,811

Property and equipment, net (accumulated depreciation of 36,565 and 31,696 as of
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)


103,241


94,581

Operating lease right-of-use assets


22,897


26,955

Financing lease right-of-use assets


235,077


222,367

Intangible assets, net


20,255


21,230

Goodwill, net


13,919


13,919

Other assets


3,745


662

Total assets


$ 1,032,376


$ 918,525






Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 10,181


$ 45,863

Accounts payable - related parties


5,220


3,104

Lines of credit


66


740

Current portion of long-term debt


8,104


13,336

Operating lease liabilities, current portion


1,998


2,152

Financing lease liabilities, current portion


7,092


7,077

Accrued arbitration expenses


51,276


49,743

Accrued income tax expense


3,965


867

Accrued stock-based compensation


11,549


8,256

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


33,494


26,773

Total current liabilities


132,945


157,911

Long-term debt, net


34,200


29,174

Non-current operating lease liabilities, net


25,887


30,037

Non-current financing lease liabilities, net


287,635


268,877

Deferred tax liabilities


10,799


9,089

Total liabilities


491,466


495,088






Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)










Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 6,857,504 and 7,086,670
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively


7


7

Additional paid-in capital


568,870


615,627

Accumulated deficit


(133,309)


(286,187)

Nutex Health Inc. equity


435,568


329,447

Noncontrolling interests


105,342


93,990

Total equity


540,910


423,437

Total liabilities and equity


$ 1,032,376


$ 918,525

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenue:









Hospital division


$ 209,097


$ 260,239


$ 618,519


$ 700,488

Population health management division


8,516


7,565


26,331


23,090

Total revenue


217,613


267,804


644,850


723,578










Operating costs and expenses:









Payroll


48,415


38,817


132,605


109,961

Contract services


43,691


53,837


105,305


153,601

Medical supplies


4,132


3,307


13,483


11,920

Depreciation and amortization


5,622


5,003


16,431


15,343

Other


14,227


11,959


42,491


34,610

Total operating costs and expenses


116,087


112,923


310,315


325,435










Gross profit


101,526


154,881


334,535


398,143










Corporate and other costs:









Stock-based compensation


7,388


13,217


6,357


119,606

General and administrative expenses


17,040


11,297


48,097


33,830

Total corporate and other costs


24,428


24,514


54,454


153,436










Operating income


77,098


130,367


280,081


244,707










Interest expense, net


4,862


5,452


14,215


17,250

Other (income) expense


(304)


976


(319)


8,570

Income before taxes


72,540


123,939


266,185


218,887










Income tax expense


15,197


27,140


49,762


55,138










Net income


57,343


96,799


216,423


163,749










Less: net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests


17,114


41,364


63,545


104,794










Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc.


$ 40,229


$ 55,435


$ 152,878


$ 58,955










Earnings per common share:









Basic


$ 5.87


$ 8.27


$ 22.05


$ 9.63

Diluted


$ 5.71


$ 7.76


$ 21.50


$ 8.87

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)




Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)


2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$ 216,423


$ 163,749

Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


16,431


15,343

Stock-based compensation expense


6,357


119,606

Changes to deferred taxes


1,710


22,942

Debt accretion expense


61


756

Non-cash effect of change in estimate


(52,319)


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable


(36,621)


(154,960)

(Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable - related party


1,201


(3,751)

(Increase)/Decrease in Inventories


(2,278)


(308)

(Increase)/Decrease in Income tax receivable


-


(12,097)

(Increase)/Decrease in Prepaid expenses and other current assets


7,873


(6,376)

(Increase)/Decrease in Operating right-of-use assets


4,058


518

Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable


(4,013)


36,637

Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable - related party


2,116


3,276

Increase/(Decrease) in Operating lease liabilities


(4,304)


(164)

Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued arbitration expenses


22,183


16,571

Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued income tax expense


3,098


(26,533)

Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


6,089


2,527

Net cash provided by operating activities


188,065


177,736






Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions of property and equipment


(8,945)


(1,117)

Proceeds from restricted short-term investment


-


2,941

Cash related to asset acquisition


-


(1,994)

Net cash used in investing activities


(8,945)


(170)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from lines of credit


-


5,043

Proceeds from notes payable


934


273

Repayments of lines of credit


(673)


(3,293)

Repayments of notes payable


(4,817)


(8,319)

Repayments of finance leases


(4,453)


(4,004)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants


250


-

Cash related to stock repurchases and retirements


(50,689)


-

Members' contributions


1,725


316

Members' distributions


(53,708)


(42,174)

Net cash used in financing activities


(111,431)


(52,158)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


67,689


125,408






Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period


185,574


40,640

Restricted cash and short-term investment - beginning of period


297


-

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term investment - beginning of period


185,871


40,640






Cash and cash equivalents - end of period


249,911


166,048

Restricted cash and short-term investment - end of period


3,649


-

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term investment - end of period


$ 253,560


$ 166,048

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because these measures allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Interest expense, net includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, finance lease payments related to leases under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842: Leases ("ASC 842"), certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842. We believe this update provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to serve as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA follow (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025

Reconciliation of net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:




Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 40,229


$ 55,435

Depreciation and amortization

5,622


5,003

Interest expense, net

4,862


5,452

Income tax expense

15,197


27,140

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

(2,565)


(1,243)

EBITDA

63,345


91,787

Stock-based compensation

7,388


13,217

Finance lease payments

(6,856)


(6,474)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,877


$ 98,530


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025

Reconciliation of net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:




Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 152,878


$ 58,955

Depreciation and amortization

16,431


15,343

Interest expense, net

14,215


17,250

Income tax expense

49,762


55,138

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

(7,490)


(3,815)

EBITDA

225,796


142,871

Stock-based compensation

6,357


119,606

Finance lease payments

(20,727)


(19,512)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 211,426


$ 242,965

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ and Nasdaq Texas: NUTX) is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company with three divisions: a Hospital Division, a Population Health Management Division, and a Real Estate Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops, and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 28 hospital facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management Division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

The Real Estate division comprises of real estate entities along with activity related to the development and construction of hospital facilities. The real estate entities own the land and hospital buildings which are leased to our hospital entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory and litigation uncertainty under the No Surprises Act, lawsuits filed by health insurance providers against our third party provider in the arbitration process, sales of a substantial amount of our Common Stock by our stockholders, our obligation to issue additional shares of our common stock to former doctor owners of under construction hospitals, manipulative short seller reports, the impact of litigation and disputes, including pending earn-out disputes, securities class actions, derivative actions and class actions related to the recent cybersecurity incident, impacts of the recent and potential future cybersecurity incidents, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, including the timing of new hospital openings, economic conditions, dependence on management, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A thereof, and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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