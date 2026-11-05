Nutex Health, Inc.: Nutex Health Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and Nasdaq Texas: NUTX), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Nutex Health is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company with 28 hospital facilities in 12 states (hospital division), and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing population health management division.

Financial review for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Net income attributable to Nutex Health was $40.2 million, or diluted EPS of $5.71, compared to $55.4 million, or diluted EPS of $7.76, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $63.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $63.9 million, compared to $91.8 million and $98.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Total visits at the Hospital Division increased 18.1% year over year to 54,622, while visits at same hospitals, which are hospitals that were opened by December 31, 2024, increased 12.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $78.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $99.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Financial review for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

Net income attributable to Nutex Health increased to $152.9 million, or diluted EPS of $21.50, compared to $59.0 million, or diluted EPS of $8.87, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $225.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health was $211.4 million (including the $52.3 million non-cash reduction to contract services expense resulting from the change in estimate described below), compared to $142.9 million and $243.0 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total visits at the Hospital Division increased 10.2% year over year to 154,326, while visits at same hospitals increased 6.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $188.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $177.7 million for the same period in 2025; and as of September 30, 2026, the Company had long-term debt, net of $34.2 million, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total assets of $1.0 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $249.9 million, as compared to $918.5 million in total assets and $185.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

Total revenue decreased 10.9% to $644.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $723.6 million for the same period in 2025, while hospital division revenue at same hospitals decreased 11.2%. Total revenue decreased 18.7% to $217.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $267.8 million for the same period in 2025, while hospital division revenue at same hospitals decreased 20.1%. The decrease was primarily driven by factors that favorably impacted revenue recognized in 2025, including the availability of additional collection data that supported higher estimates for services rendered in 2024, and the reconciliation of certain ineligible charts during the fourth quarter of 2025 that had been included from mid-2024 through the first nine months of 2025.

Of the Company's billable visits, approximately 50-60% are submitted through the IDR process, with 40-50% of all billable visits resulting in an award determination. When an award determination is made, Nutex Health prevailed in over 80% of those determinations over the last nine months and collects, on average, over 80% of the award amounts as calculated on awards from inception through March of 2026.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, total cost of arbitration was $27.8 million and $61.4 million, respectively, compared to $41.9 million and $116.2 million for the same periods in 2025. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 include a $52.3 million reduction to contract services expense resulting from a change in estimate related to the June 30, 2026 amendment to the Company's agreement with HaloMD and the reduction in the CMS administrative fee, which increased net income attributable to Nutex Health by $25.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share.

Total stock-based compensation expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $6.4 million, compared to $119.6 million for the same period in 2025. Net income attributable to Nutex Health increased 159% in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to lower stock-based compensation related to obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

"2026 is continuing to be a solid financial year, including total revenue of $644.9 million, net income attributable to Nutex of $152.9 million, diluted EPS of $21.50 per share, and $188.1 million of operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2026. We also delivered meaningful operating income improvement, with operating income increasing to $280.1 million for the first nine months of 2026 from $244.7 million in the same period of 2025. Our balance sheet remains strong with a cash balance of $249.9 million and long-term debt of $34.2 million. We believe that we are well positioned to finish the year strong as we continue to grow with the expected opening of two new hospitals in the fourth quarter," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"We're very pleased with our progress in the first nine months of 2026. Patient volumes are growing across both existing hospitals and the overall network, while cash collections remain strong. Our de novo hospital development pipeline remains robust, with exciting growth opportunities ahead," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call on Third Quarter 2026 Results

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. CT to discuss its results for the first three quarters of 2026.

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784

Participant Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13746493&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before the start time. Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording on the Company's website.

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 249,911

$ 185,574 Restricted cash and short-term investments

3,649

297 Accounts receivable

356,061

319,440 Accounts receivable - related parties

4,777

5,978 Inventories

5,144

2,866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,700

24,656 Total current assets

633,242

538,811 Property and equipment, net (accumulated depreciation of 36,565 and 31,696 as of

September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)

103,241

94,581 Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,897

26,955 Financing lease right-of-use assets

235,077

222,367 Intangible assets, net

20,255

21,230 Goodwill, net

13,919

13,919 Other assets

3,745

662 Total assets

$ 1,032,376

$ 918,525









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 10,181

$ 45,863 Accounts payable - related parties

5,220

3,104 Lines of credit

66

740 Current portion of long-term debt

8,104

13,336 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,998

2,152 Financing lease liabilities, current portion

7,092

7,077 Accrued arbitration expenses

51,276

49,743 Accrued income tax expense

3,965

867 Accrued stock-based compensation

11,549

8,256 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,494

26,773 Total current liabilities

132,945

157,911 Long-term debt, net

34,200

29,174 Non-current operating lease liabilities, net

25,887

30,037 Non-current financing lease liabilities, net

287,635

268,877 Deferred tax liabilities

10,799

9,089 Total liabilities

491,466

495,088









Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

















Equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 6,857,504 and 7,086,670

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively

7

7 Additional paid-in capital

568,870

615,627 Accumulated deficit

(133,309)

(286,187) Nutex Health Inc. equity

435,568

329,447 Noncontrolling interests

105,342

93,990 Total equity

540,910

423,437 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,032,376

$ 918,525

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:















Hospital division

$ 209,097

$ 260,239

$ 618,519

$ 700,488 Population health management division

8,516

7,565

26,331

23,090 Total revenue

217,613

267,804

644,850

723,578

















Operating costs and expenses:















Payroll

48,415

38,817

132,605

109,961 Contract services

43,691

53,837

105,305

153,601 Medical supplies

4,132

3,307

13,483

11,920 Depreciation and amortization

5,622

5,003

16,431

15,343 Other

14,227

11,959

42,491

34,610 Total operating costs and expenses

116,087

112,923

310,315

325,435

















Gross profit

101,526

154,881

334,535

398,143

















Corporate and other costs:















Stock-based compensation

7,388

13,217

6,357

119,606 General and administrative expenses

17,040

11,297

48,097

33,830 Total corporate and other costs

24,428

24,514

54,454

153,436

















Operating income

77,098

130,367

280,081

244,707

















Interest expense, net

4,862

5,452

14,215

17,250 Other (income) expense

(304)

976

(319)

8,570 Income before taxes

72,540

123,939

266,185

218,887

















Income tax expense

15,197

27,140

49,762

55,138

















Net income

57,343

96,799

216,423

163,749

















Less: net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests

17,114

41,364

63,545

104,794

















Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 40,229

$ 55,435

$ 152,878

$ 58,955

















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$ 5.87

$ 8.27

$ 22.05

$ 9.63 Diluted

$ 5.71

$ 7.76

$ 21.50

$ 8.87

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands)

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 216,423

$ 163,749 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

16,431

15,343 Stock-based compensation expense

6,357

119,606 Changes to deferred taxes

1,710

22,942 Debt accretion expense

61

756 Non-cash effect of change in estimate

(52,319)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







(Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable

(36,621)

(154,960) (Increase)/Decrease in Accounts receivable - related party

1,201

(3,751) (Increase)/Decrease in Inventories

(2,278)

(308) (Increase)/Decrease in Income tax receivable

-

(12,097) (Increase)/Decrease in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,873

(6,376) (Increase)/Decrease in Operating right-of-use assets

4,058

518 Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable

(4,013)

36,637 Increase/(Decrease) in Accounts payable - related party

2,116

3,276 Increase/(Decrease) in Operating lease liabilities

(4,304)

(164) Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued arbitration expenses

22,183

16,571 Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued income tax expense

3,098

(26,533) Increase/(Decrease) in Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,089

2,527 Net cash provided by operating activities

188,065

177,736









Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisitions of property and equipment

(8,945)

(1,117) Proceeds from restricted short-term investment

-

2,941 Cash related to asset acquisition

-

(1,994) Net cash used in investing activities

(8,945)

(170)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

-

5,043 Proceeds from notes payable

934

273 Repayments of lines of credit

(673)

(3,293) Repayments of notes payable

(4,817)

(8,319) Repayments of finance leases

(4,453)

(4,004) Proceeds from exercise of warrants

250

- Cash related to stock repurchases and retirements

(50,689)

- Members' contributions

1,725

316 Members' distributions

(53,708)

(42,174) Net cash used in financing activities

(111,431)

(52,158) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

67,689

125,408









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

185,574

40,640 Restricted cash and short-term investment - beginning of period

297

- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term investment - beginning of period

185,871

40,640









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

249,911

166,048 Restricted cash and short-term investment - end of period

3,649

- Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term investment - end of period

$ 253,560

$ 166,048

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because these measures allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Interest expense, net includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, finance lease payments related to leases under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842: Leases ("ASC 842"), certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842. We believe this update provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to serve as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA follow (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. $ 40,229

$ 55,435 Depreciation and amortization 5,622

5,003 Interest expense, net 4,862

5,452 Income tax expense 15,197

27,140 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (2,565)

(1,243) EBITDA 63,345

91,787 Stock-based compensation 7,388

13,217 Finance lease payments (6,856)

(6,474) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,877

$ 98,530



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:





Net income attributable to Nutex Health Inc. $ 152,878

$ 58,955 Depreciation and amortization 16,431

15,343 Interest expense, net 14,215

17,250 Income tax expense 49,762

55,138 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (7,490)

(3,815) EBITDA 225,796

142,871 Stock-based compensation 6,357

119,606 Finance lease payments (20,727)

(19,512) Adjusted EBITDA $ 211,426

$ 242,965

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ and Nasdaq Texas: NUTX) is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company with three divisions: a Hospital Division, a Population Health Management Division, and a Real Estate Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops, and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 28 hospital facilities in 12 states.

The Population Health Management Division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations. Through our Management Services Organization, we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

The Real Estate division comprises of real estate entities along with activity related to the development and construction of hospital facilities. The real estate entities own the land and hospital buildings which are leased to our hospital entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory and litigation uncertainty under the No Surprises Act, lawsuits filed by health insurance providers against our third party provider in the arbitration process, sales of a substantial amount of our Common Stock by our stockholders, our obligation to issue additional shares of our common stock to former doctor owners of under construction hospitals, manipulative short seller reports, the impact of litigation and disputes, including pending earn-out disputes, securities class actions, derivative actions and class actions related to the recent cybersecurity incident, impacts of the recent and potential future cybersecurity incidents, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, including the timing of new hospital openings, economic conditions, dependence on management, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A thereof, and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A thereof, and the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.