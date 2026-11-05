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SO

WKN: A407ZE | ISIN: US83444M1018 | Ticker-Symbol: KB7
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 10:07
76,80 Euro
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77,0078,0010:39
77,0078,0010:27
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Solventum Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Reported sales decreased 7.0%; organic sales decreased 2.8%, reflecting the expected 630 basis point (bps) impact of prior quarter advance orders placed ahead of the planned ERP system cutover during the current quarter
  • Expects full-year organic sales growth toward the high end of +2.5% to +3.0% range
  • Increases full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $7.20 to $7.30

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Sales of $1.9 billion, decreased 7.0% on a reported basis; a decrease of 2.8% on an organic basis
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $(0.07); adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.45, a 3.6% decrease
  • Operating cash flow of $177 million; free cash flow of $97 million
  • Have exited ~90% of 3M transition service agreements; ERP system cutovers complete

"Solventum delivered third quarter results ahead of our expectations, with every segment contributing, even as we completed our largest ERP cutover; we expect to be near the top end of our full-year organic sales growth range and are raising our full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook," said Bryan Hanson, chief executive officer of Solventum. "With separation now more than 90% complete and our growth drivers gaining momentum, we are well positioned to accelerate sales growth and expand margins. We have differentiated innovation, a strong pipeline of new products and a significant opportunity to expand penetration of our existing brands with customers we already serve."

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2026 Financial Results*


Three months ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share

amounts)

2026


2025


Year-over-year

change


2026


2025


Year-over-year

change

Net sales

$ 1,949


$ 2,096


(7.0) %


$ 6,165


$ 6,327


(2.6) %

Selling, general and administrative

expenses

$ 813


$ 780


4.2 %


$ 2,567


$ 2,321


10.6 %

Research and development

expenses

$ 181


$ 183


(1.1) %


$ 548


$ 564


(2.8) %

Operating income margin

3.5 %


80.6 %


(7,710) bps


5.3 %


32.5 %


(2,720) bps

Adjusted operating income margin1

19.9 %


20.6 %


(70) bps


22.8 %


20.7 %


210 bps

Net income (loss)

$ (12)


$ 1,266


(100.9) %


$ 93


$ 1,493


(93.8) %

Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.07)


$ 7.22


(101.0) %


$ 0.54


$ 8.53


(93.7) %

Adjusted diluted earnings per

share1

$ 1.45


$ 1.50


(3.6) %


$ 5.48


$ 4.53


20.9 %

Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities

$ 177


$ 75


136.0 %


$ 215


$ 274


(21.5) %

Free cash flow1

$ 97


$ (22)


540.9 %


$ (32)


$ (42)


23.8 %

*Year-over-year changes may not calculate due to rounding.

1 Represents non-GAAP financial measure; see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for applicable information

Discussion of Third Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

  • Organic sales decline of 2.8% in the quarter reflects the expected 630 bps reversal of Q2 2026 advance orders placed ahead of the planned ERP system cutover during Q3 2026.
  • GAAP and adjusted gross margin both increased, primarily driven by portfolio optimization, mix benefits and savings programs, partially offset by inflation and tariffs.
  • GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily due to higher operating expenses associated with restructuring.
  • GAAP operating income margin decreased, primarily driven by prior year's gain on sale of the purification & filtration business and higher current year restructuring costs. Adjusted operating income margin decreased primarily due to the expected impact of Q2 2026 advance orders placed ahead of the planned ERP system cutover during Q3 2026.
  • Operating cash flow for the quarter was $177 million and free cash flow was $97 million, ahead of expectations driven by IEEPA tariff refund.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

  • Received FDA 510(k) clearance for the combined use of Restrata and V.A.C. Therapy, bringing together two advanced wound care technologies and demonstrating continued progress integrating Acera Surgical's technology into Solventum's Advanced Wound Care portfolio.
  • Earned a 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design for the Solventum Filtek Composite Warmer with the device noted for its clean, compact form that combines performance with flexibility and features a simplified user interface to keep operation clear and straightforward, making it easy for dental providers to use.
  • The Bair Hugger warming system was named the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota, an annual recognition presented by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Manufacturers' Council. Used in healthcare facilities around the world, the Bair Hugger warming system is recognized as a standard of care in forced-air warming helping drive better patient outcomes and lower complication-related costs.

Segment and Total Company Net Sales for Third Quarter and First Nine Months*



Three months ended

September 30,


Increase/(Decrease)

(Dollars in millions)


2026


2025


Reported

growth


Currency

impact


Constant

currency2


Other3


Organic

growth

Advanced Wound Care


$ 528


$ 485


8.9 %


0.2 %


8.7 %


7.2 %


1.5 %

Infection Prevention and

Surgical Solutions


683


722


(5.3)


0.4


(5.7)


-


(5.7)

MedSurg


1,211


1,206


0.4


0.3


0.1


2.9


(2.8)

Dental Solutions


317


340


(6.7)


0.7


(7.4)


-


(7.4)

Health Information Systems


356


345


3.3


0.1


3.2


(1.2)


4.4

Total reportable segment

net sales


1,884


1,891











Purification and Filtration


-


128


NM


NM


NM


NM


NM

All Other4


64


77


(15.9)


(0.4)


(15.5)


-


(15.5)

Total Company


$ 1,949


$ 2,096


(7.0) %


0.3 %


(7.3) %


(4.5) %


(2.8) %


















Nine months ended

September 30,


Increase/(Decrease)

(Dollars in millions)


2026


2025


Reported

growth


Currency

impact


Constant

currency2


Other3


Organic

growth

Advanced Wound Care


$ 1,561


$ 1,400


11.5 %


1.2 %


10.3 %


6.7 %


3.6 %

Infection Prevention and

Surgical Solutions


2,256


2,182


3.4


1.6


1.8


-


1.8

MedSurg


3,818


3,581


6.6


1.5


5.1


2.6


2.5

Dental Solutions


1,067


1,006


6.0


2.3


3.7


-


3.7

Health Information Systems


1,052


1,012


4.0


0.4


3.6


(1.2)


4.8

Total reportable segment

net sales


5,937


5,600











Purification and Filtration


-


497


NM


NM


NM


NM


NM

All Other4


227


230


(1.0)


1.1


(2.1)


-


(2.1)

Total Company


$ 6,165


$ 6,327


(2.6) %


1.3 %


(3.9) %


(6.8) %


2.9 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. "NM" reflects results considered not meaningful due to sale of the Purification and Filtration business in September 2025


2Constant currency represents the change in net sales absent the impact on sales from foreign currency translation


3Other represents sales impact from acquisitions and divestitures measured separately for the first 12 months post-transaction. Acquisitions include sales from the December 2025 acquisition of Acera. Divestitures primarily represents lost sales from the Company's Purification and Filtration business that was sold in September 2025


4All Other includes the Drinking Water business, which was previously reported within Purification and Filtration, and sales related to product supplied to 3M and other supply agreements related to legacy 3M business and assumed by the Company at Spin-Off

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Solventum is updating its full year 2026 guidance as follows:

  • Increased organic sales growth range toward the high end of +2.5% to +3.0% (toward the high end of +3.5% to +4.0% excluding ~100 bps of SKU exit impact)
  • Increased adjusted EPS range to $7.20 to $7.30; from prior range of $7.10 to $7.20
  • Affirming free cash flow in the range of $200 million to $300 million

Organic sales, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow amounts included in Solventum's full-year guidance are non-GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the respective GAAP metrics as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items, such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for explanations of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Solventum will host a conference call today, November 5, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and fiscal year 2026 outlook. The conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at investors.solventum.com or by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers, using the conference ID 6342275.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release, slides highlighting the results and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available at the same link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Solventum intends the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, but instead represent only Solventum's beliefs regarding future goals, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Solventum's control. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, business plans or prospects, Solventum's review of strategic alternatives for its health information systems business, or the potential benefits of any such strategic alternatives or transaction.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements are the following: (1) whether Solventum will be able to identify or develop any strategic alternatives for Solventum's health information systems business; (2) Solventum's ability to execute on material aspects of any strategic alternatives that are identified and pursued; (3) whether Solventum can actually achieve the potential benefits of any strategic alternatives; (4) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the abandonment of the review of strategic alternatives or pursuit of a different structure or strategic alternative; (5) uncertainties as to the timing of the review of strategic alternatives; (6) the effects of, and changes in, worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international, trade and geopolitical conditions, natural disasters, war, public health crises and other events beyond Solventum's control; (7) operational execution risks; (8) damage to Solventum's reputation or its brands; (9) risks from acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other strategic events; (10) Solventum's business dealings involving third-party partners in various markets; (11) Solventum's ability to access the capital and credit markets and changes in Solventum's credit ratings; (12) exposure to interest rate and currency risks; (13) the highly competitive environment in which Solventum operates and consolidation in the healthcare industry; (14) reduction in customers' research budgets or government funding; (15) the timing and market acceptance of Solventum's new product and service offerings; (16) ongoing working relationships with certain key healthcare professionals; (17) changes in reimbursement practices of governments or private payers or other cost containment measures; (18) Solventum's ability to obtain components or raw materials supplied by third parties and other manufacturing and related supply chain difficulties, interruptions and disruptive factors; (19) legal and regulatory proceedings and legal compliance risks (including third-party risks) with regards to antitrust, FCPA and other anti-bribery laws, environmental laws, anti-kickback and false claims laws, privacy laws, product liability claims, tax laws, and other laws and regulations in the United States and other countries in which Solventum operates; (20) potential liabilities related to per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as "PFAS"; (21) risks related to the highly regulated environment in which Solventum operates; (22) risks associated with product liability claims; (23) climate change and measures to address climate change; (24) security breaches and other disruptions to information technology infrastructure; (25) artificial intelligence risks; (26) Solventum's failure to obtain, maintain, protect or effectively enforce its intellectual property rights; (27) pension and postretirement obligation liabilities; (28) Solventum's separation from 3M and performance as a standalone company, including the tax-free nature of the spin and its ability to execute on its short- and long-range plans and capital allocation strategies; (29) restructuring programs, and (30) our ability to successfully deploy our new ERP system and any disruption to our business as a result of such deployment, and other risks and uncertainties described in Solventum's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The above list is not exhaustive or necessarily set forth in the order of importance. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. A further description of these factors is located under "Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Solventum's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Solventum assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Solventum also provides non-GAAP measures that we use, and plan to continue using, when monitoring and evaluating operating performance and measuring cash available to invest in our business. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our underlying business performance and Solventum uses these measures as an indication of the strength of Solventum and its ability to generate cash.

Solventum calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including organic sales growth, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. Solventum does not provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, impacts associated with business acquisitions or divestitures, and the timing and magnitude of restructuring activities, among other items. The timing and amounts of these items are uncertain and could have a material impact on Solventum's results in accordance with GAAP.

The Q3 2026 financial statements and financial information, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, are available on Solventum's website: investors.solventum.com.

About Solventum

At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME*

(Dollars in millions, except per-share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net sales of product


$ 1,431


$ 1,594


$ 4,642


$ 4,859

Net sales of software and rentals


518


502


1,522


1,468

Total net sales


1,949


2,096


6,165


6,327

Cost of product


771


847


2,373


2,547

Cost of software and rentals


116


114


347


356

Gross profit


1,062


1,135


3,444


3,424

Selling, general and administrative expenses


813


780


2,567


2,321

Research and development expenses


181


183


548


564

Gain on sale of business


-


(1,518)


-


(1,518)

Operating income


68


1,690


329


2,057

Interest expense, net


68


89


194


296

Loss on debt extinguishment, net


-


82


-


82

Other expense (income), net


10


5


23


24

Income (loss) before income taxes


(11)


1,514


112


1,655

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


1


248


19


162

Net income (loss)


$ (12)


$ 1,266


$ 93


$ 1,493










Earnings per share:









Basic earnings per share


$ (0.07)


$ 7.26


$ 0.54


$ 8.58

Diluted earnings per share


(0.07)


7.22


0.54


8.53

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:









Basic


170.8


174.3


172.6


174.0

Diluted


170.8


175.4


173.6


175.1

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*

(Dollars in millions, except per-share data)

(Unaudited)




September 30,


December 31,



2026


2025

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 451


$ 878

Accounts receivable - net of allowances of $86 and $87


1,364


1,034

Due from related parties


27


150

Inventories





Finished goods


613


636

Work in process


235


201

Raw materials and supplies


254


229

Total inventories


1,102


1,066

Other current assets


750


731

Total current assets


3,692


3,859

Property, plant and equipment - net


1,593


1,326

Goodwill


5,616


5,704

Intangible assets - net


2,317


2,592

Other assets


946


814

Total assets


$ 14,165


$ 14,294

Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt


$ 507


$ -

Accounts payable


808


687

Due to related parties


152


435

Unearned revenue


596


621

Other current liabilities


1,511


1,393

Total current liabilities


3,575


3,136

Long-term debt


4,561


5,035

Pension and postretirement benefits


355


363

Deferred income taxes


154


164

Finance leases


206


-

Other liabilities


508


547

Total liabilities


$ 9,360


$ 9,245






Equity





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 750,000,000 shares authorized


$ 2


$ 2

Shares - September 30, 2026: issued: 175,303,750; outstanding: 169,956,897





Shares - December 31, 2025: issued and outstanding: 173,490,864





Additional paid-in capital


3,982


3,876

Retained earnings


1,891


1,797

Treasury stock, at cost


(403)


-

Shares - September 30, 2026: 5,346,853





Shares - December 31, 2025: -





Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(667)


(625)

Total equity


4,805


5,049

Total liabilities and equity


$ 14,165


$ 14,294

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum

Solventum Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS*

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)




Nine months ended
September 30,



2026


2025

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$ 93


$ 1,493

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities





Depreciation and amortization


404


372

Pension and postretirement benefit expense


40


49

Stock-based compensation expense


131


124

Gain on sale of business


-


(1,518)

Purification and Filtration Transaction costs


-


(86)

Deferred income taxes


(139)


(47)

Changes in assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable


(340)


36

Due from related parties


123


37

Inventories


(42)


(134)

Accounts payable


111


74

Due to related parties


(300)


18

Accrued compensation


(58)


(9)

All other operating activities - net


192


(135)

Net cash provided by operating activities


215


274






Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(247)


(316)

Proceeds from sale of business


-


3,870

Other - net


3


(12)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(244)


3,542






Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of debt


-


(2,970)

Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs


46


-

Net transfers from (to) 3M


2


(21)

Purchases of treasury stock


(403)


-

Other - net


(46)


49

Net cash used in financing activities


(401)


(2,942)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


1


6






Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(428)


880

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


878


762

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 451


$ 1,642

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum

Solventum Corporation
BUSINESS SEGMENTS - (CONTINUED)*
(Unaudited)

The Company's operating activities are primarily managed through three segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions and Health Information Systems.

  • MedSurg provides:
    • Advanced wound care products such as negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings, advanced skin care and synthetic tissue matrices; and
    • Infection prevention and surgical solutions products, such as IV site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, medical tapes and wraps, stethoscopes, medical electrodes, and medical technologies Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM").
  • Dental Solutions provides dental and orthodontic products, including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents that span the "life of the tooth," including products designed for preventative dental care, direct and indirect restoration, and broad orthodontic needs.
  • Health Information Systems provides healthcare systems with software solutions - including computer-assisted physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech recognition, and data visualization platforms - that are designed to eliminate revenue cycle waste, create more time for patient care, and support value-based care.

Purification and Filtration consists of filters and membranes for biopharmaceutical and medical technologies, as well as microelectronics and food and beverage that were reported prior to the sale of the business in September 2025.

All Other primarily consists of our drinking water filtration business that was retained after the sale of the Purification and Filtration Business. All Other also includes sales and cost of sales related to our agreements to supply 3M and other supply agreements assumed by the Company at Spin-Off related to legacy 3M businesses, which were historically included within Corporate and Unallocated.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*









Three months ended September 30, 2026


Three months ended September 30, 2025




(Dollars in millions)


Net sales


Operating

income


Operating

margin %


Net sales


Operating

income


Operating

margin %

Advanced Wound Care


$ 528






$ 485





Infection Prevention and Surgical

Solutions


683






722





MedSurg


1,211


$ 194


16.0 %


1,206


$ 203


16.8 %

Dental Solutions


317


64


20.1


340


87


25.7

Health Information Systems


356


149


41.7


345


134


38.8

Total reportable segment net

sales and operating income


1,884


406




1,891


424



Purification and Filtration


-


-


NM


128


26


20.1

All Other


64


10


16.0


77


12


15.6

Amortization expense




(90)






(77)



Corporate and unallocated




(259)






1,305



Total Company


$ 1,949


$ 68


3.5 %


$ 2,096


$ 1,690


80.6 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum















BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION AND DISAGGREGATED NET SALES*









Nine months ended September 30, 2026


Nine months ended September 30, 2025




(Dollars in millions)


Net sales


Operating

income


Operating

margin %


Net sales


Operating

income


Operating

margin %

Advanced Wound Care


$ 1,561






$ 1,400





Infection Prevention and Surgical

Solutions


2,256






2,182





MedSurg


3,818


$ 710


18.6 %


3,581


619


17.3 %

Dental Solutions


1,067


281


26.4


1,006


262


26.1

Health Information Systems


1,052


424


40.3


1,012


363


35.8

Total reportable segment net

sales and operating income


5,937


1,416




5,600


1,244



Purification and Filtration


-


-


NM


497


96


19.3

All Other


227


41


17.8


230


31


13.5

Amortization expense




(271)






(235)



Corporate and unallocated




(856)






921



Total Company


$ 6,165


$ 329


5.3 %


$ 6,327


2,057


32.5 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum

Solventum Corporation
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These include (1) adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, (2) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (3) free cash flow. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating current performance and focusing management on our underlying operational results.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this information statement. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management cautions you not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplements to, not substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The tables below reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest financial measure that is in accordance with U.S. GAAP for the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP measures)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin excluding the effects of restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, and acquisition and divestiture-related costs. Solventum defines adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, and acquisition and divestiture-related activities. Adjusted operating income margin is adjusted operating income divided by the U.S GAAP measure total net sales for the same period. The Company believes adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin provide investors with visibility into the Company's unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and reflects underlying financial performance. However, adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating income should not be construed as inferring that the Company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for earnings data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Solventum defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income excluding the after-tax effects of amortization, restructuring costs, Spin-Off and separation-related costs, certain litigation-related costs, acquisition and divestiture-related activities, and loss on debt extinguishment, net. The Company believes adjusted earnings per share provides investors with improved comparability of underlying operating results and a further understanding and additional transparency regarding how the Company evaluates the business. However, adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as inferring that the Company's future results will be unaffected by the items for which the measure adjusts.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2026

(Dollars in millions, except per

share amounts)


GAAP


Amortization of

acquisition-

related

intangible

assets


Restructuring

costs (a)


3M spin-off and

separation-

related

costs (b)


Certain

litigation-

related

costs (c)


Acquisition and

divestiture-

related (d,e)


Non-GAAP

Net sales


$ 1,949


-


-


-


-


-


$ 1,949

Cost of sales (5)


$ 887


-


(11)


(38)


-


1


$ 837

Gross margin %


54.5 %


- %


0.6 %


2.0 %


- %


- %


57.1 %

Selling, general and administrative

expenses


$ 813


(42)


(37)


(115)


(7)


(17)


$ 595

Research and development

expenses


$ 181


(48)


(1)


(3)


-


-


$ 130

Operating expenses (6)


$ 994


(90)


(38)


(118)


(7)


(17)


$ 725

Operating Income


$ 68


90


50


157


7


16


$ 387

Operating income margin %


3.5 %


4.6 %


2.5 %


8.0 %


0.4 %


0.8 %


19.9 %

Non-operating expense (income),

net (7)


$ 79


-


-


-


-


-


$ 79

Income (loss) before income taxes


$ (11)


90


50


157


7


16


$ 309

Net income (loss) attributable to

Solventum


$ (12)


75


38


129


5


13


$ 249

Diluted EPS


$ (0.07)


0.44


0.22


0.75


0.03


0.08


$ 1.45

Effective tax rate


(6.5) %












19.3 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum



Three months ended September 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions,

except per share

amounts)


GAAP


Amortization

of acquisition-

related

intangible

assets


Restructuring

costs (a)


3M spin-off

and

separation-

related

costs (b)


Certain

litigation-

related

costs (c)


Acquisition

and

divestiture-

related (d,e)


Loss on debt

extinguish-

ment,net, (f)


Non-GAAP

Net sales


$ 2,096


-


-


-


-


-


-


$ 2,096

Cost of sales (5)


$ 961


-


2


(37)


-


-


-


$ 926

Gross margin %


54.2 %


- %


(0.1) %


1.8 %


- %


- %


- %


55.8 %

Selling, general and

administrative expenses


$ 780


(41)


(4)


(120)


(2)


(18)


$ -


$ 595

Research and

development expenses


$ 183


(36)


-


(3)


-


-


-


$ 144

Operating expenses (6)


$ 963


(77)


(4)


(123)


(2)


(18)


-


$ 739

Operating Income


$ 1,690


77


2


160


2


(1,500)


-


$ 431

Operating income

margin %


80.6 %


3.7 %


0.1 %


7.6 %


0.1 %


(71.6) %


- %


20.6 %

Non-operating expense

(income), net (7)


$ 176


-


-


-


-


-


(82)


$ 94

Income before income

taxes


$ 1,514


77


2


160


2


(1,500)


82


$ 337

Net income (loss)

attributable to

Solventum


$ 1,266


65


1


123


2


(1,256)


62


$ 263

Diluted EPS


$ 7.22


0.37


-


0.71


0.01


(7.16)


0.35


$ 1.50

Effective tax rate


16.4 %














21.8 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum


(a)

2026 restructuring costs primarily related to the Company's Transform for the Future program. Includes employee termination costs of $6 million and other costs of $44 million, which includes third-party consulting, asset write-downs and compensation for employees dedicated to the program. 2025 restructuring costs primarily relate to the Company's Solventum Way program. Includes employee termination costs of $5 million and other costs of $(3) million.


(b)

Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M.


(c)

Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters.


(d)

Acquisition integration and separation related costs, including legal, finance and tax advisory services. 2026 primarily consists of integration costs related to the acquisition of Acera Surgical and costs associated with the planned separation of the Company's Health Information Systems business. 2025 consists of costs associated with the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business.


(e)

Gain on sale of the Purification and Filtration business, net of applicable tax impacts.


(f)

Premium paid and related expenses incurred in connection with tender of debt, net of gains from related interest rate hedging contracts.

5

Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's cost of sales.

6

Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's other operating expenses.

7

Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)*

(Unaudited)




Nine months ended September 30, 2026

(Dollars in millions, except per

share amounts)


GAAP


Amortization of

acquisition-

related

intangible

assets


Restructuring

costs (a)


3M spin-off and

separation-

related

costs (b)


Certain

litigation-

related

costs (c)


Acquisition and

divestiture-

related (d,e)


Non-GAAP

Net sales


$ 6,165


-


-


-


-


-


$ 6,165

Cost of sales (5)


$ 2,720


-


(21)


(102)


-


(4)


$ 2,592

Gross margin %


55.9 %


- %


0.3 %


1.7 %


- %


0.1 %


57.9 %

Selling, general and administrative

expenses


$ 2,567


(126)


(107)


(356)


(178)


(27)


$ 1,773

Research and development

expenses


$ 548


(145)


(4)


(7)


-


(1)


$ 393

Operating expenses (6)


$ 3,115


(271)


(111)


(363)


(178)


(27)


$ 2,166

Operating Income


$ 329


271


132


465


178


32


$ 1,406

Operating income margin %


5.3 %


4.4 %


2.1 %


7.5 %


2.9 %


0.5 %


22.8 %

Non-operating expense (income),

net (7)


$ 217


-


-


-


-


-


$ 217

Income before income taxes


$ 112


271


132


465


178


32


$ 1,189

Net income (loss) attributable to

Solventum


$ 93


227


101


370


135


25


$ 951

Diluted EPS


$ 0.54


1.31


0.58


2.13


0.78


0.14


$ 5.48

Effective tax rate


17.1 %












20.0 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions,

except per share

amounts)


GAAP


Amortization

of acquisition-

related

intangible

assets


Restructuring

costs (a)


3M spin-off

and

separation-

related

costs (b)


Certain

litigation-

related

costs (c)


Acquisition

and

divestiture-

related (d,e)


Loss on debt

extinguish-

ment,net, (f)


Non-GAAP

Net sales


$ 6,327


-


-


-


-


-


$ -


$ 6,327

Cost of sales (5)


$ 2,903


-


(9)


(98)


-


-


$ -


$ 2,796

Gross margin %


54.1 %


- %


0.1 %


1.5 %


- %


- %


- %


55.8 %

Selling, general and

administrative expenses


$ 2,321


(126)


(14)


(323)


(29)


(49)


$ -


$ 1,780

Research and

development expenses


$ 564


(110)


(5)


(11)


-


-


$ -


$ 439

Operating expenses (6)


$ 2,885


(235)


(19)


(335)


(29)


(49)


$ -


$ 2,218

Operating Income


$ 2,057


235


28


433


29


(1,469)


$ -


$ 1,312

Operating income margin %


32.5 %


3.7 %


0.4 %


6.8 %


0.5 %


(23.2) %


- %


20.7 %

Non-operating expense

(income), net (7)


$ 402


-


-


-


-


-


$ (82)


$ 320

Income before income

taxes


$ 1,655


235


28


433


29


(1,469)


82


$ 992

Net income (loss)

attributable to Solventum


$ 1,493


199


21


333


22


(1,335)


62


$ 794

Diluted EPS


$ 8.53


1.14


0.12


1.90


0.13


(7.62)


0.35


$ 4.53

Effective tax rate


9.8 %














20.0 %

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum


(a)

2026 restructuring costs primarily relate to the Company's Transform for the Future program. Includes employee termination costs of $23 million and other costs of $109 million, which includes third-party consulting, asset write-downs and compensation for employees dedicated to the program. 2025 restructuring costs primarily related to the Company's Solventum Way program. Includes employee termination costs of $28 million.


(b)

Consists of costs specifically incurred in connection with the Company's separation from 3M.


(c)

Consists of charges and recoveries related to certain litigation matters.


(d)

Acquisition integration and separation related costs, including legal, finance and tax advisory services. 2026 primarily consists of integration costs related to the acquisition of Acera Surgical, including amortization of inventory step-up and costs associated with the planned separation of the Company's Health Information Systems business. 2025 consists of costs associated with the separation of the Company's Purification and Filtration business.


(e)

Gain on sale of the Purification and Filtration business, net of applicable tax impacts.


(f)

Premium paid and related expenses incurred in connection with tender of debt, net of gains from related interest rate hedging contracts.

5

Cost of sales is the combination of cost of product and cost of software and rentals line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's cost of sales.

6

Operating expenses is the combination of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's other operating expenses.

7

Non-operating expense (income), net is the combination of interest expense, net, loss on debt extinguishment, net, and other expense (income), net line items from the Consolidated Statements of Income and represents the total Company's non-operating expense.

Solventum Corporation
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NON-GAAP MEASURES - (CONTINUED)*
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, it should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow is meaningful to investors as it is a useful measure of liquidity and the Company uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. Free cash flow varies across quarters throughout the year. Below find a recap of free cash flow.

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

Major GAAP cash flow categories


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 177


$ 75


$ 215


$ 274

Net cash used in investing activities


(80)


3,766


(244)


3,542

Net cash used in financing activities


$ (51)


$ (2,693)


$ (401)


$ (2,942)










Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)









Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 177


$ 75


$ 215


$ 274

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(80)


(97)


(247)


(316)

Free cash flow


$ 97


$ (22)


$ (32)


$ (42)

*Data in the schedule above is intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum

SOURCE Solventum

© 2026 PR Newswire
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