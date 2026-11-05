Live Nation Entertainment Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

"In a world of endless screens and AI-generated everything, the one thing that can't be replicated is being there. Artists are taking their music to more fans in more places than ever, and fans are showing up in record numbers. Through October, we've sold 170 million tickets, up 13% and already ahead of all of last year. We now expect to welcome nearly 180 million fans in 2026.

This quarter attendance grew 19%, and year-to-date, international markets surpassed the U.S. in both concert attendance and sponsorship revenue - a powerful sign of how global live music has become. We're investing in more venues around the world, giving artists more stages to build their careers and fans more opportunities to experience the magic of live music. With double-digit adjusted operating income (AOI) growth across all three segments this quarter, we're on track to deliver another record year and sustain double-digit growth for years to come." -Michael Rapino, President and CEO

ARTISTS REACH MORE FANS WORLDWIDE DRIVING A RECORD QUARTER (3Q26 vs. 3Q25 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $10.1 billion, up 19%

Operating income of $892 million, up 13%

AOI of $1.18 billion, up 14%

Global key operating metrics achieved new levels: Fan attendance of 61 million, up 19% Fee-bearing tickets of 98 million, up 10% and fee-bearing Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $11.2 billion, up 13%

International markets drove global strength, including: Fan attendance up 29%, accounting for 60% of total fan growth Fee-bearing tickets up 20%, contributing 75% of total fee-bearing ticket growth Sponsorship AOI up 12% as international sponsorship surpassed North America in operating income and AOI for the quarter

Ticket sales for 2026 shows up 13% to approximately 170 million through late October, already exceeding full-year 2025, with stadium, arena, and amphitheater fan count each up mid-teens or higher

Venue Nation attendance for the year now expected to exceed 75 million, up more than 15% year-over-year

Through Q3, ticketing GTV for primary tickets sold for 2027 shows up double-digits compared to same point last year, driven by double-digit growth in North America primary ticket volume

ARTISTS DRAW RECORD ATTENDANCE WORLDWIDE (3Q26 vs. 3Q25 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $8.7 billion, up 20%

AOI of $603 million, up 17%

Global fan attendance of 61 million, up 19%, reflecting broad-based demand across all regions and large venue types: North America up 13% with stadiums and amphitheaters driving 90% of the growth International up 29%, with all regions up at least 15% Fan attendance at third-party stadiums up over 40%, accounting for more than half of global fan growth

Concerts remain a high consumer priority: Ticket sales exceeded prior-year levels every month of 2026 through October Ticket sales for the month of October up over 20%, reflecting strong show closings September marked an all-time monthly high for amphitheater attendance and number of shows Sell-through rates are ahead of last year while cancellation rates pace below year-to-date

Record Q3 event-related deferred revenue of $3.8 billion, up 8%

Prepaid advertising expense for 2027 shows up double-digits at the end of Q3

Fan attendance now expected to approach 180 million for the full year, delivering double-digit growth

Concerts on track to deliver double-digit AOI growth for the full year

VENUE NATION EXPANDS STAGES FOR ARTISTS WORLDWIDE AND ENHANCES FAN EXPERIENCES

Venue Nation hosted 26 million fans in Q3, up 17% and now expected to host over 75 million fans in 2026 Arenas outside the U.S. expected to deliver 75% of owned or operated fan growth at our large venues for the full year, with attendance now surpassing U.S. amphitheaters

Fans are choosing a range of experiences at our large U.S. amphitheaters, with upgrade purchases and VIP revenue per ticket up double-digits while value menu unit sales more than doubled

Similar strength internationally, with onsite spending at our European arenas up double-digits

On track to open or acquire 10 large (over 3,000 capacity) venues through the end of the year, which are expected to deliver over 5 million fans this year with a run-rate of nearly 8 million

INTERNATIONAL SPONSORSHIP SURPASSES NORTH AMERICA (3Q26 vs. 3Q25 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $506 million, up 14%

AOI of $350 million, up 12%

International markets, led by ticket access, venues, and festivals, contributed 65% of sponsorship revenue growth for the quarter

Sponsorship AOI on track to grow double-digits for the full year

DEMAND FOR ARTISTS' SHOWS DRIVES RECORD Q3 TICKETING RESULTS (3Q26 vs. 3Q25 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $870 million, up 9%

AOI of $316 million, up 10%

Record fee-bearing ticket volume of 98 million, up 10% Concerts accounted for 95% of fee-bearing ticket growth, benefitting from successful early 2027 on sales International markets contributed 75% of fee-bearing ticket growth

Secondary ticket GTV flat, with growth in sports offsetting lower concert resale activity, consistent with efforts to constrain scalper sales

Net new ticketing agreements added 23 million tickets, over 70% from international markets, expanding our ability to help artists and venues reach fans

Full-year AOI growth is now expected to be up high single-digits

STRONG CASH GENERATION SUPPORTS INVESTMENT IN MORE STAGES FOR ARTISTS

Year-to-date operating cash flow of $2.1 billion, up 45% and free cash flow-adjusted of $1.6 billion, up 25% with AOI to free cash flow-adjusted conversion of 69%, up from 60% last year

Full-year AOI to free cash flow-adjusted conversion expected to exceed last year

Year-to-date capital expenditures total $722 million, on track for full-year spend of nearly $1.1 billion: $800 million directed toward expanding and improving venues, giving artists more places to perform and fans better live experiences Approximately $200 million from funding by joint-venture partners, sponsorship agreements, and other sources reduce venue cash requirements Remainder to focus on ticketing and sponsorship growth initiatives, as well as ongoing maintenance requirements



BALANCE SHEET WELL-POSITIONED FOR CONTINUED VENUE INVESTMENT

October refinancing extended maturities to 2031, providing additional financial flexibility to fund venue expansion at an attractive cost of capital, while euro-denominated debt aligns with our growing international business

80% of our debt is fixed-rate with a weighted average cost of debt of 4.3%

OTHER FINANCIAL STATEMENT DETAILS (vs. 2025)

Depreciation and amortization expected to grow 12-15%

Net interest expense is expected to be approximately $280 million

Corporate / Other and Eliminations expense expected to increase in line with AOI growth

Income tax expense is expected to be 15-20% of AOI

Since mid-year, full-year foreign exchange benefit reduced by approximately $20 million

Below-the-line items (full year): Noncontrolling interest expense is expected to be approximately $325 million. This projection may be further impacted by mark-to-market revaluations of investments and will have no impact to earnings per share, as any impact will be offset in other income and expenses Accretion expense is projected to be one-third of last year's, with continued strong performance at OCESA and other partners

2026 share count not expected to change materially from 2025

Compare Our Operating Results to Past Quarters In The Trended Results Grid:

https://investors.livenationentertainment.com/financial-information/financial-results

The company will webcast a teleconference today, November 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Info" section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website. The link to the 3Q26 Trended Results Grid is provided above for convenience and such grid is not a part of, or incorporated into, this press release or any SEC filings that include this press release.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) helps artists grow their careers through live music, promoting shows that connect them with fans around the world. Since 2005, we've connected artists with more than 1.5 billion fans across 55 countries. A live concert is more than a show - it's a moment fans wait all year for, travel for, and remember for a lifetime. Live Nation exists to make more of those moments possible, helping artists grow their careers and bringing more live music to more fans, everywhere. For more information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - THIRD QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2026

Reported

Q3 2025 Reported

Change

Q3 2026

Currency

Impacts

Q3 2026 at

Constant

Currency

Change at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $ 8,746.4

$ 7,282.5

20 %

$ 7.3

$ 8,753.7

20 % Ticketing 870.3

797.6

9 %

(5.6)

864.7

8 % Sponsorship & Advertising 505.7

442.7

14 %

(4.8)

500.9

13 % Other and Eliminations (17.4)

(23.7)

*

0.0

(17.4)

*

$ 10,105.0

$ 8,499.1

19 %

$ (3.1)

$ 10,101.9

19 %























Consolidated Operating Income $ 892.0

$ 792.5

13 %

$ 3.0

$ 895.0

13 %























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ 602.9

$ 514.2

17 %

$ 7.6

$ 610.5

19 % Ticketing 315.7

285.9

10 %

(3.7)

312.0

9 % Sponsorship & Advertising 350.2

313.1

12 %

(2.9)

347.3

11 % Other and Eliminations (4.2)

(6.2)

*

0.0

(4.2)

* Corporate (85.3)

(74.0)

(15) %

0.0

(85.3)

(15) %

$ 1,179.3

$ 1,033.0

14 %

$ 1.0

$ 1,180.3

14 %

* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - NINE MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



9 Months

2026 Reported

9 Months

2025 Reported

Change

9 Months

2026 Currency

Impacts

9 Months

2026

Constant

Currency

Change at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $ 17,966.3

$ 15,712.9

14 %

$ (138.8)

$ 17,827.5

13 % Ticketing 2,487.5

2,234.9

11 %

(39.2)

2,448.3

10 % Sponsorship & Advertising 1,147.2

999.3

15 %

(23.4)

1,123.8

12 % Other and Eliminations (36.1)

(59.2)

*

(0.1)

(36.2)

*

$ 21,564.9

$ 18,887.9

14 %

$ (201.5)

$ 21,363.4

13 %























Consolidated Operating Income $ 1,043.4

$ 1,393.9

(25) %

$ 2.8

$ 1,046.2

(25) %























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ 915.3

$ 879.4

4 %

$ 11.5

$ 926.8

5 % Ticketing 902.4

829.1

9 %

(18.7)

883.7

7 % Sponsorship & Advertising 771.6

676.6

14 %

(15.7)

755.9

12 % Other and Eliminations (14.0)

(18.8)

*

0.1

(13.9)

* Corporate (208.0)

(193.9)

(7) %

0.0

(208.0)

(7) %

$ 2,367.3

$ 2,172.4

9 %

$ (22.8)

$ 2,344.5

8 %

* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2026 Q3 2025

9 Months 2026 9 Months 2025 Operating Income $ 892.0 $ 792.5

$ 1,043.4 $ 1,393.9 Acquisition expenses 32.4 33.1

132.7 141.8 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing

contract advances 16.9 16.5

65.1 62.0 Depreciation and amortization 183.3 165.6

541.1 474.1 Loss (gain) on sale of operating assets 7.4 (14.9)

(7.2) (17.9) Astroworld loss contingencies - (0.6)

- (8.4) Governmental Investigations and Litigation - -

450.0 - Stock-based compensation expense 47.3 40.8

142.2 126.9 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,179.3 $ 1,033.0

$ 2,367.3 $ 2,172.4

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (unaudited; $ in millions)



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) Q3 2026

Q3 2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (657.7)

$ (95.7) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 1,640.5

808.3 Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld loss contingencies -

(0.6) Free cash flow from earnings $ 982.8

$ 712.0 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (30.2)

(30.7) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (18.2)

(32.0) Free cash flow - adjusted $ 934.4

$ 649.3







Net cash used in investing activities $ (621.2)

$ (340.4)







Net cash provided by financing activities $ 472.1

$ 175.7

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) 9 Months 2026

9 Months 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,100.4

$ 1,449.0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (624.2)

139.5 Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld loss contingencies -

(8.4) Governmental Investigations and Litigation 450.0

- Free cash flow from earnings $ 1,926.2

$ 1,580.1 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (94.3)

(79.8) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (206.9)

(196.8) Free cash flow - adjusted $ 1,625.0

$ 1,303.5







Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,498.4)

$ (832.8)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 780.2

$ (322.8)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents



($ in millions) September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,257.5 $ 6,750.5 Short-term investments 69.1 67.6 Client cash (2,669.5) (2,058.9) Deferred revenue - event-related (3,818.3) (3,545.5) Accrued artist fees (465.9) (441.4) Collections on behalf of others (343.8) (153.4) Prepaid expenses - event-related 1,277.5 891.5 Free cash $ 2,306.6 $ 1,510.4

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated Concerts fan attendance in 2026; the company's being on track to deliver another record year in 2026 and sustain double-digit growth for years to come; expected adjusted operating income growth in the company's Concerts business for 2026; expectations for Venue Nation's fan count for 2026 and the anticipated contribution to this growth from arenas outside the U.S.; anticipated openings/acquisitions of large venues by the end of 2026, as well as the fan contribution and run-rates from these venues; anticipated adjusted operating income growth in the company's Sponsorship business for 2026; expected adjusted operating income growth in the company's Ticketmaster business for 2026; expectations for full-year adjusted operating income to free cash flow-adjusted conversion rates; the company's anticipated capital expenditures in 2026, including the planned allocation and source of these funds; the positioning of the company's balance sheet for continued venue investment; the company's full-year 2026 expectations for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, Corporate / Other and Eliminations expense, income tax expense, foreign exchange impacts, noncontrolling interest expense, accretion expense, and share count.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain acquisition expenses (including ongoing legal costs stemming from the Ticketmaster merger, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Due to the significant and non-recurring nature of the matters, we also exclude from AOI the impact of realized liabilities for settlements and expenses for regulatory compliance matters associated with the provision for losses arising from certain significant governmental investigations and litigations under ASC 450 - Contingencies, which are described under the heading "Governmental Investigations and Litigation" in Note 6 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Except as described above, ongoing legal costs associated with defense of these claims, such as attorney fees, are not excluded from AOI. We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

AOI margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate by dividing AOI by revenue. We use AOI margin to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI margin assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI margin is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI margin as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI margin should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss) margin, and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI margin as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow - Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,257,468

$ 7,094,200 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $100,735 and $73,912, respectively 3,289,064

2,009,055 Prepaid expenses 2,205,755

1,453,732 Other current assets 504,957

417,405 Total current assets 14,257,244

10,974,392 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,313,065

3,415,771 Operating lease assets 1,905,179

1,869,753 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,302,144

1,078,453 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 368,971

369,015 Goodwill 3,314,621

2,889,178 Long-term advances 549,650

631,071 Other long-term assets 1,885,029

1,684,900 Total assets $ 27,895,903

$ 22,912,533 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 3,189,182

$ 1,941,389 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 5,268,284

3,555,811 Deferred revenue 4,413,583

4,461,959 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,860,111

587,630 Other current liabilities 253,103

482,061 Total current liabilities 14,984,263

11,028,850 Long-term debt, net 7,889,481

7,612,018 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,155,584

2,036,974 Other long-term liabilities 532,234

415,844 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,146,991

924,472 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 2,338

2,328 Additional paid-in capital 1,346,107

1,455,925 Accumulated deficit (688,801)

(1,041,978) Cost of shares held in treasury (30,396)

(30,396) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172,432)

(114,872) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity 456,816

271,007 Noncontrolling interests 730,534

623,368 Total equity 1,187,350

894,375 Total liabilities and equity $ 27,895,903

$ 22,912,533

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue $ 10,105,035

$ 8,499,143

$ 21,564,922

$ 18,887,901 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses 7,747,178

6,437,700

15,949,852

13,903,393 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 1,161,352

1,008,038

3,257,836

2,790,304 Depreciation and amortization 183,315

165,600

541,070

474,080 Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets 7,351

(14,851)

(7,187)

(17,909) Corporate expenses 113,886

110,205

779,997

344,160 Operating income 891,953

792,451

1,043,354

1,393,873 Interest expense 102,114

80,291

289,866

232,682 Interest income (40,433)

(36,659)

(122,609)

(108,613) Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates 3,875

5,209

11,217

462 Other expense (income), net 1,479

13,792

(66,536)

53,125 Income before income taxes 824,918

729,818

931,416

1,216,217 Income tax expense 258,043

251,840

341,675

389,196 Net income 566,875

477,978

589,741

827,021 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests 119,040

46,520

236,564

128,949 Net income attributable to common stockholders

of Live Nation $ 447,835

$ 431,458

$ 353,177

$ 698,072















Basic net income per common share available to

common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.74

$ 0.74

$ 0.96

$ 0.83 Diluted net income per common share available

to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.69

$ 0.73

$ 0.95

$ 0.82















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 233,111,862

232,043,356

232,786,526

231,706,216 Diluted 256,374,955

234,752,332

235,070,799

234,725,805































Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation: Net income attributable to common

stockholders of Live Nation $ 447,835

$ 431,458

$ 353,177

$ 698,072 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests (42,599)

(259,850)

(130,422)

(505,745) Net income available to common stockholders

of Live Nation-basic $ 405,236

$ 171,608

$ 222,755

$ 192,327 Convertible debt interest, net of tax 27,498

-

-

- Net income available to common stockholders

of Live Nation-diluted $ 432,734

$ 171,608

$ 222,755

$ 192,327

















LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 589,741

$ 827,021 Reconciling items:





Depreciation 331,641

281,122 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 209,429

192,958 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 65,116

61,971 Deferred income taxes 137,579

69,419 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 17,455

13,392 Stock-based compensation expense 142,151

126,912 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration 11,050

17,012 Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 15,939

16,525 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 30,850

19,385 Loss (gain) on sale of operating and fixed assets 1,852

(19,390) Gain on mark-to-market of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and crypto assets (64,953)

(10,341) Loss (gain) on forward currency exchange contracts (559)

13,280 Other, net (11,061)

(20,704) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:





Increase in accounts receivable (1,230,524)

(753,810) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (718,035)

(401,117) Increase in accrued expenses, accounts payable and other liabilities 2,752,462

1,019,909 Decrease in deferred revenue (179,713)

(4,498) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,100,420

1,449,046 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Advances of notes receivable (22,070)

(58,543) Collections of notes receivable 10,489

21,600 Disposal of operating assets, net of cash sold 8,160

25,232 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (57,450)

(29,225) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (801,790)

(709,797) Cash paid for acquisition of right-of-use assets (47,592)

(20,800) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (572,326)

(68,334) Cash paid for acquisition of intangible rights (18,910)

(6,182) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets -

20,040 Other, net 3,099

(6,758) Net cash used in investing activities (1,498,390)

(832,767) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from debt, net of debt issuance costs 1,625,019

948,154 Payments on debt including extinguishment costs (257,214)

(110,526) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 23,376

14,002 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (206,868)

(196,799) Purchases of noncontrolling interests, net of sales (251,935)

(851,183) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,229

5,054 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (109,000)

(119,666) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (46,900)

(10,984) Other, net (1,523)

(832) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 780,184

(322,780) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (125,513)

363,479 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,256,701

656,978 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,106,986

6,106,109 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,363,687

$ 6,763,087

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment