Loma Negra Reports 3Q26 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Negra, (NYSE: LOMA; BYMA: LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 (our "3Q26 Results").

Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 270,107 million (US$ 177 million), and decreased by 3.2% YoY, mainly explained by lower revenues in the Concrete segment, down 23.2%, together with a 1.8% decrease in the top line of the Cement segment.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 54,189 million, decreasing by 6.7% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached US$ 42 million, up 16.2% from 3Q25.

The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.1%, decreasing by 74 basis points YoY from 20.8%.

Net Profit of Ps. 14,482 million, compared to a net loss of Ps. 11,451 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by a net financial gain in the quarter compared to a net financial loss in 3Q25.

Net Debt stood at Ps. 220,486 million (US$ 145 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.00x, compared to 1.47x in FY25 and 1.30x reported in 2Q26.

3Q26 Key Highlights

The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.

Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2026, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Industry volumes remained subdued during the third quarter, as July and August were affected by still-soft activity levels and heavy winter rainfall. September, however, showed a significant improvement on the back of more favorable weather, which we view as an encouraging sign for the months ahead.

Regarding our third-quarter results, the Cement business slightly improved its margin both year-over-year and sequentially, despite the third quarter typically being our lowest-margin quarter due to seasonal costs. At the consolidated level, margins in pesos contracted, as our other businesses weighed on the overall result. In dollar terms, EBITDA per ton improved meaningfully year-over-year, highlighting the strength of our cash generation even in a still-challenging demand environment. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet: net debt declined compared to the second quarter, bringing our Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 1x. Furthermore, after the close of the quarter, we successfully issued a US$ 150 million corporate bond to refinance upcoming structured debt maturities.

Looking ahead, we remain positive about the remainder of the year and will stay focused on preserving the efficiency gains we have achieved."

Table 1: Financial Highlights













(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)







Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Net revenue 270,107 279,075 -3.2 %

769,121 770,102 -0.1 % Gross Profit 46,421 48,356 -4.0 %

159,170 163,278 -2.5 % Gross Profit margin 17.2 % 17.3 % -14 bps

20.7 % 21.2 % -51 bps Adjusted EBITDA 54,189 58,057 -6.7 %

166,810 169,028 -1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 20.1 % 20.8 % -74 bps

21.7 % 21.9 % -26 bps Net Profit (Loss) 14,482 (11,451) n/a

67,833 20,927 224.1 % Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company 15,217 (11,292) n/a

69,442 21,439 223.9 % EPS 26.0797 (19.3528) n/a

119.0136 36.7427 223.9 % Average outstanding shares Net of shares repurchased















Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29) In million Ps. Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Net revenue 265,510 205,185 29.4 %

711,264 534,746 33.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 62,405 47,697 30.8 %

179,725 129,110 39.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 23.5 % 23.2 % +26 bps

25.3 % 24.1 % +112 bps Net Profit (Loss) 34,424 3,828 799.4 %

106,304 35,976 195.5 % Net Debt 220,486 281,519 -21.7 %

220,486 281,519 -21.7 % Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.00x 1.49x -0.33x

1.00x 1.49x -0.33x















In million US$ Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Ps./US$, av 1,500.51 1,332.23 12.6 %

1,444.51 1,183.18 22.1 % Ps./US$, eop 1,517.52 1,366.58 11.0 %

1,517.52 1,366.58 11.0 % Net revenue 177 154 14.9 %

492 452 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 42 36 16.2 %

124 109 14.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 23.5 % 23.2 % +26 bps

25.3 % 24.1 % +112 bps Net Profit (Loss) 23 3 698.5 %

74 30 142.0 % Net Debt 145 206 -29.5 %

145 206 -29.5 % Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.00x 1.49x -0.33x

1.00x 1.49x -0.33x

Table 2: Sales Volumes 2





























Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,



2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Cement, masonry & lime MM Tn 1.28 1.37 -6.3 %

3.65 3.73 -2.2 % Concrete MM m3 0.12 0.16 -24.9 %

0.34 0.39 -12.9 % Railroad MM Tn 1.05 1.12 -7.0 %

3.01 2.88 4.8 % Aggregates MM Tn 0.26 0.31 -16.1 %

0.72 0.85 -15.6 % 2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales













Overview of Operations Sales Volumes

Sales volumes of cement, masonry cement, and lime decreased by 6.3% year over year in 3Q26, to 1.28 million tons. Quarterly volumes were primarily affected by weak dispatches in July and August due to heavy rainfall. September saw an improvement in activity, supported by more favorable weather conditions, with volumes exceeding those recorded in the same month of the previous year.

When analyzing dispatch modes, results remained mixed. Bulk cement dispatches continued their positive trend, supported by higher activity levels among concrete producers, industrial customers, and construction companies for both private and public works. Bagged cement dispatches remained under pressure, reflecting softer demand from retail customers engaged in self-construction and refurbishment, amid subdued economic activity and weaker domestic consumption.

Our Cement segment also includes masonry cement and lime, which follow demand trends similar to those of bagged cement. Their weaker performance during the quarter was one of the factors behind the segment's underperformance relative to the industry.

Concrete segment volumes decreased by 24.9% year over year, mainly due to a lower contribution from special projects, weaker demand associated with public works, and reduced activity in industrial and architectural projects. These factors were partially offset by higher shipments in Rosario.

Aggregates segment volumes decreased by 16.1% year over year, mainly reflecting the same factors that affected the Concrete segment, particularly weaker demand from public works and construction companies.

Railroad segment volumes decreased by 7.0% compared with the same quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower transportation volumes of grains, frac sand, and granitic aggregates. This decline was partially offset by higher volumes of chemicals and gypsum, which benefited from the resumption of operations following the disruption to the rail network in Bahía Blanca caused by the severe storm in March 2025.

Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)











Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Net revenue 270,107 279,075 -3.2 %

769,121 770,102 -0.1 % Cost of sales (223,687) (230,720) -3.0 %

(609,951) (606,824) 0.5 % Gross profit 46,421 48,356 -4.0 %

159,170 163,278 -2.5 % Selling and administrative expenses (29,863) (25,714) 16.1 %

(87,796) (80,610) 8.9 % Other gains and losses 1,005 1,617 -37.9 %

3,835 4,595 -16.6 % Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts (2,444) (2,981) -18.0 %

(7,707) (8,632) -10.7 % Finance gain (cost), net













Gain on net monetary position 23,788 24,738 -3.8 %

84,850 86,941 -2.4 % Exchange rate differences (7,436) (39,755) -81.3 %

(13,648) (86,537) -84.2 % Financial income 1,099 1,844 -40.4 %

2,324 3,448 -32.6 % Financial expense (8,974) (25,145) -64.3 %

(34,411) (52,413) -34.3 % Profit (Loss) before taxes 23,596 (17,038) n/a

106,617 30,070 254.6 % Income tax expense













Current (16,616) 3,805 n/a

(48,184) (13,680) 252.2 % Deferred 7,502 1,783 320.8 %

9,400 4,537 107.2 % Net profit (Loss) 14,482 (11,451) n/a

67,833 20,927 224.1 %

Review of Financial ResultsNet Revenues

Net revenue decreased by 3.2% to Ps. 270,107 million in 3Q26, compared with Ps. 279,075 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decline was primarily driven by weaker performance in the Concrete business, followed by the Cement and Railroad segments, and was partially offset by higher revenue in the Aggregates segment.

Revenue from the Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment decreased by 1.8% year over year. Sales volumes declined by 6.3%, mainly reflecting weak dispatches in July and August mainly due to adverse weather conditions. This was partially offset by stronger activity in September, when volumes exceeded those recorded in the same month of the previous year marking a strong sequential recovery. Performance across dispatch channels remained mixed, with bulk cement benefiting from more resilient demand, while bagged cement continued to lag. Positive pricing dynamics partially offset the impact of lower volumes on the segment's performance.

Concrete revenue decreased by 23.2% in the quarter compared to 3Q25, as a 24.9% decline in volumes, driven by the dynamics discussed above, was only partially offset by improved pricing dynamics.

Revenues in the Aggregates segment increased by 3.7% year over year, as favorable pricing dynamics and an improved sales mix more than offset the 16.1% contraction in volumes.

Railroad segment revenue decreased by 2.2% year over year in 3Q26, as favorable pricing dynamics were insufficient to offset the 7.0% decline in volumes.

Cost of sales, and Gross profit

Cost of sales decreased by 3.0% YoY to Ps. 223,687 million in 3Q26, primarily reflecting lower costs in the Cement and Concrete segments, partially offset by higher cost of sales in the Railroad and Aggregates businesses.

In the Cement segment, unit costs increased by 2.6% YoY, below the increase in average revenue per ton, resulting in an improvement in per-ton profitability. The increase was mainly driven by higher depreciation. On the other hand, the use of clinker produced during the warmer months, together with the planned shutdown of most kilns during the quarter, helped mitigate exposure to higher winter energy costs, contributing to keeping costs broadly contained despite the seasonal pressures typically associated with the third quarter. In addition, lower fuel, electricity, packaging, and contractor costs had a favorable impact compared with the same period of the previous year.

Gross profit decreased by 4.0% in the third quarter to Ps. 46,421 million, compared with Ps. 48,356 million in 3Q25. The gross profit margin remained virtually stable year over year, reaching 17.2% in 3Q26 compared with 17.3% in 3Q25.

Selling and Administrative Expenses

Selling and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) increased by 16.1% YoY to Ps. 29,863 million in 3Q26, compared with Ps. 25,714 million in 3Q25. This increase was primarily driven by higher advertising and promotional expenses, as well as higher consulting and IT expenses. SG&A expenses represented 11.1% of net revenue, an increase of 184 basis points compared with 3Q25.

Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin











(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)











Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,

2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:













Net profit (Loss) 14,482 (11,451) n/a

67,833 20,927 224.1 % (+) Depreciation and amortization 36,626 33,798 8.4 %

91,601 81,765 12.0 % (+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts 2,444 2,981 -18.0 %

7,707 8,632 -10.7 % (+) Income tax expense 9,114 (5,587) n/a

38,784 9,143 324.2 % (+) Financial interest, net 6,523 22,303 -70.8 %

27,565 42,705 -35.5 % (+) Exchange rate differences, net 7,436 39,755 -81.3 %

13,648 86,537 -84.2 % (+) Other financial expenses, net 1,352 997 35.6 %

4,522 6,260 -27.8 % (+) Gain on net monetary position (23,788) (24,738) -3.8 %

(84,850) (86,941) -2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 54,189 58,057 -6.7 %

166,810 169,028 -1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.1 % 20.8 % -74 bps

21.7 % 21.9 % -26 bps

Adjusted EBITDA & Margin

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6.7% year over year in 3Q26, totaling Ps. 54,189 million compared with Ps. 58,057 million in the same period of the previous year. The decrease was primarily attributable to weaker performance in the Railroad segment and, to a lesser extent, a contraction in Aggregates and other businesses, partially offset by improved results in Cement and Concrete.

Consequently, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 74 basis points to 20.1% in 3Q26, from 20.8% in 3Q25. Sequentially, the margin remained broadly stable, declining by 18 basis points from 20.2% in the previous quarter to 20.1% in 3Q26.

In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry Cement, and Lime segment expanded by 67 basis points to 24.9%, primarily reflecting favorable pricing trends, which more than offset the pressure from higher costs per ton and SG&A expenses.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Concrete segment expanded by 220 basis points to negative 4.6% in 3Q26, from negative 6.8% in 3Q25. Favorable pricing dynamics helped narrow the segment's loss, although profitability continued to be affected by still-challenging market conditions, as current volume levels remain insufficient to efficiently absorb the segment's cost structure.

The Aggregates segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 277 basis points to negative 19.4% in the quarter, from negative 16.7% in the same period of the previous year. Favorable pricing dynamics partially offset the decline in volumes, while higher costs continued to weigh on the segment's profitability.

In the Railroad segment, the Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to negative 11.0% in 3Q26, from positive 3.4% in 3Q25, mainly due to higher track maintenance costs and, to a lesser extent, higher third-party services and payroll costs. Lower SG&A expenses partially offset this impact.

Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net











(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)











Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,



2026 2025 % Chg.

2026 2025 % Chg. Exchange rate differences

(7,436) (39,755) -81.3 %

(13,648) (86,537) -84.2 % Financial income

1,099 1,844 -40.4 %

2,324 3,448 -32.6 % Financial expense

(8,974) (25,145) -64.3 %

(34,411) (52,413) -34.3 % Gain on net monetary position

23,788 24,738 -3.8 %

84,850 86,941 -2.4 % Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net

8,478 (38,317) n/a

39,115 (48,561) n/a

Finance Costs-Net

During 3Q26, the Company recorded a Total Net Financial Gain of Ps. 8,478 million, compared with a net financial loss of Ps. 38,317 million in 3Q25. The year-over-year improvement was primarily attributable to lower foreign exchange losses on U.S. dollar-denominated liabilities. Although the peso continued to depreciate against the U.S. dollar during the quarter, the pace of depreciation was more moderate than in 3Q25, resulting in a lower year-over-year foreign exchange loss.

Meanwhile, net interest expense decreased by 66.2% year over year to Ps. 7,875 million, from Ps. 23,300 million in 3Q25, mainly reflecting lower interest expense and a lower level of financial debt.

Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company

The Company reported Net Profit of Ps. 14.5 billion in 3Q26, compared with a Net Loss of Ps. 11.5 billion in the same period of the previous year. The improvement was primarily attributable to a net financial gain in the quarter, compared with a net financial loss in 3Q25, as detailed in the Finance Costs section, despite weaker operating performance during the quarter. This improvement was partially offset by higher income tax expense, as the Company recorded a net tax expense in 3Q26, compared with a net tax benefit in the same period of the previous year.

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company totaled Ps. 15.2 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported earnings per common share of Ps. 26.0797 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 130.3984, compared with a loss per common share of Ps. 19.3528 and a loss per ADR of Ps. 96.7640 in 3Q25.

Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio





(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)





As of September 30,

As of December, 31

2026 2025

2025









Total Debt 292,097 529,073

368,336 - Short-Term Debt 201,321 321,871

166,016 - Long-Term Debt 90,777 207,202

202,320 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments (71,611) (153,654)

(38,843) Total Net Debt 220,486 375,419

329,494 Shareholder's Equity 1,386,045 1,310,924

1,318,212 Capitalization 1,678,142 1,839,997

1,686,548 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 221,575 251,310

223,793 Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.00x 1.49x

1.47x

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2026, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments totaled Ps. 71,611 million, compared with Ps. 153,654 million as of September 30, 2025. Total net debt at the end of the quarter amounted to Ps. 220,486 million. Total debt consisted of Ps. 201,321 million in short-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt, representing 69% of total debt, and Ps. 90,777 million in long-term debt, representing the remaining 31%.

At the end of 3Q26, 91% of Loma Negra's total debt, or Ps. 265,093 million, was denominated in U.S. dollars, while the remaining 9%, or Ps. 27,004 million, was denominated in Argentine pesos.

As of September 30, 2026, 91% of the Company's consolidated debt accrued interest at fixed rates, while the remaining 9% accrued interest at variable rates, primarily linked to short-term peso-denominated interest rates.

At the end of the quarter, Loma Negra's total debt had an average maturity of 1.2 years. The net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio (LTM), stood at 1.00x, representing a significant improvement from 1.49x at September 30, 2025, and 1.47x as of December 31, 2025.

On October 22, 2026, the Company issued its Class 7 corporate bond for an aggregate principal amount of US$150.0 million, with a 36-month tenor and an interest rate of 6.25%. The proceeds will be used to refinance short-term liabilities, strengthening the Company's debt profile by extending its average debt maturity.

Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)













Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30,



2026 2025 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net Profit (Loss)

14,482 (11,451) 67,833 20,927 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

36,205 64,827 86,040 129,456











Changes in operating assets and liabilities

35,578 (10,787) (26,188) (141,253) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

86,265 42,590 127,685 9,130











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.

- 1,797 - 1,797 Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net

(18,060) (19,463) (40,959) (61,560) Contributions to Trust

(749) (547) (1,411) (1,478) Investments, net

52 (64,390) (383) (64,390) Net cash used in investing activities

(18,757) (82,604) (42,752) (125,632)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid

(24,952) 99,060 (38,828) 185,928 Dividends paid

- (3) - (3) Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

(24,952) 99,057 (38,828) 185,925











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

42,556 59,042 46,104 69,423 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

30,095 22,461 38,843 13,912 Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(1,560) (6,778) (12,483) (9,753) Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

95 14,221 (1,277) 15,364 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

71,187 88,946 71,187 88,946

Cash Flows

In 3Q26, net cash generated from operating activities totaled Ps. 86,265 million, compared with Ps. 42,590 million in the same period of the previous year. The year-over-year improvement was mainly attributable to favorable working capital dynamics, reflecting an improvement in trade and other receivables, together with lower inventory levels and higher tax payables.

During the quarter, the Company used Ps. 24,952 million in financing activities, mainly in connection with loan repayments. This compares with Ps. 99,057 million net cash generated by financing activities in 3Q25, primarily related to the issuance of the Class 5 corporate bonds. In addition, the Company used Ps. 18,757 million in investing activities, compared with Ps. 82,604 million in the same period of the previous year. CAPEX totaled Ps. 18,060 million, compared with Ps. 19,463 million in the same period of the previous year.

Recent Events Issuance of Notes

On October 22, 2026, the Company issued its Class 7 Notes in the local market for an aggregate principal amount of US$150.0 million. The main terms and conditions of the issuance are set forth below.

Issue Amount US$ 150 million Issue Price 100% of the principal amount Interest Rate 6.25% per annum Interest Payments Semiannual Maturity Bullet repayment at 36 months

When: 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (12:00 noon BAT), November 6, 2026 Dial-in: 1-833-255-2824 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada), 1-412-902-6701 (International) Password: Loma Negra Call Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DzW1Gk61 Replay: A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until November 13, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 9609906. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.lomanegra.com.

3Q26 Earnings Conference CallDefinitions

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus tax on debits and credits to bank accounts, plus share of loss of associates, plus net Impairment of Property, plant and equipment, and less income from discontinued operation. Loma Negra believes that excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating performance when compared to other international players.

Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA". One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.

Note

The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only. Certain figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in previous quarters.

Rounding: We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this report. As a result, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "seek," "forecast," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally, changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra's forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in connection with Loma Negra's initial public offering. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

--- Financial Tables Follow ---



Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)





As of September 30,



As of December, 31





2026



2025 ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment



1,632,531



1,683,406 Right to use assets



3,411



4,007 Intangible assets



11,585



10,770 Investments



113



113 Goodwill



1,126



1,126 Inventories



129,007



101,365 Deferred tax assets



1,573



- Other receivables



1,860



1,608 Other assets



403



498 Total non-current assets



1,781,610



1,802,894 Current assets











Inventories



325,935



363,731 Other receivables



33,917



46,187 Trade accounts receivable



113,234



94,979 Investments



61,292



26,774 Cash and banks



10,319



12,068 Total current assets



544,697



543,740 TOTAL ASSETS



2,326,306



2,346,633 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY











Capital stock and other capital related accounts



430,052



430,052 Reserves



889,466



860,306 Retained earnings



69,442



29,160 Equity attributable to the owners of the Company



1,388,961



1,319,518 Non-controlling interests



(2,916)



(1,306) TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY



1,386,045



1,318,212 LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Borrowings



90,777



202,320 Provisions



13,968



17,391 Salaries and social security payables



508



2,421 Tax liabilities



4,271



5,496 Debts for leases



1,221



1,643 Other liabilities



998



1,322 Deferred tax liabilities



411,535



419,362 Total non-current liabilities



523,278



649,954 Current liabilities











Borrowings



201,321



166,016 Accounts payable



121,249



146,113 Advances from customers



12,459



17,835 Salaries and social security payables



30,779



30,119 Tax liabilities



47,988



14,046 Debts for leases



1,898



2,727 Other liabilities



1,290



1,611 Total current liabilities



416,983



378,467 TOTAL LIABILITIES



940,261



1,028,421 TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



2,326,306



2,346,633

Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited) (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)















Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,



2026 2025 % Change

2026 2025 % Change Net revenue

270,107 279,075 -3.2 %

769,121 770,102 -0.1 % Cost of sales

(223,687) (230,720) -3.0 %

(609,951) (606,824) 0.5 % Gross Profit

46,421 48,356 -4.0 %

159,170 163,278 -2.5 % Selling and administrative expenses

(29,863) (25,714) 16.1 %

(87,796) (80,610) 8.9 % Other gains and losses

1,005 1,617 -37.9 %

3,835 4,595 -16.6 % Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts

(2,444) (2,981) -18.0 %

(7,707) (8,632) -10.7 % Finance gain (cost), net















Gain on net monetary position

23,788 24,738 -3.8 %

84,850 86,941 -2.4 % Exchange rate differences

(7,436) (39,755) -81.3 %

(13,648) (86,537) -84.2 % Financial income

1,099 1,844 -40.4 %

2,324 3,448 -32.6 % Financial expenses

(8,974) (25,145) -64.3 %

(34,411) (52,413) -34.3 % Profit (loss) before taxes

23,596 (17,038) n/a

106,617 30,070 254.6 % Income tax expense















Current

(16,616) 3,805 n/a

(48,184) (13,680) 252.2 % Deferred

7,502 1,783 320.8 %

9,400 4,537 107.2 % Net Profit (Loss)

14,482 (11,451) n/a

67,833 20,927 224.1 % Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to:















Owners of the Company

15,217 (11,292) n/a

69,442 21,439 223.9 % Non-controlling interests

(735) (159) 361.7 %

(1,610) (512) 214.7 % NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

14,482 (11,451) n/a

67,833 20,927 224.1 % Earnings per share (basic and diluted):

26.0797 (19.3528) n/a

119.0136 36.7427 223.9 %

Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)









Three-months ended

September 30, Nine-months ended

September 30,



2026 2025 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net Profit (Loss)

14,482 (11,451) 67,833 20,927 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities









Income tax expense

9,114 (5,587) 38,784 9,143 Depreciation and amortization

36,626 33,798 91,601 81,765 Provisions

156 2,910 556 6,477 Exchange rate differences

6,145 37,235 10,402 77,636 Interest expense

7,121 22,319 28,162 42,950 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(224) (561) (259) (721) Gain on net monetary position

(23,788) (24,738) (84,850) (86,941) Impairment of trust fund

1,056 (548) 1,644 (854) Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Inventories

24,900 19,778 11,439 (4,741) Other receivables

(7,768) (28,414) (1,823) (29,775) Trade accounts receivable

(10,854) (20,980) (42,019) (37,555) Advances from customers

546 2,957 (3,427) 3,144 Accounts payable

9,583 8,501 4,338 (5,443) Salaries and social security payables

6,916 3,464 4,215 (2,754) Provisions

(236) (508) (629) (1,811) Tax liabilities

19,877 23,411 18,877 28,359 Other liabilities

(272) 159 (153) 619 Income tax paid

(7,115) (19,155) (17,005) (91,294) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

86,265 42,590 127,685 9,130











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.

- 1,797 - 1,797 Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment

(67) 329 973 1,160 Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment

(17,950) (17,570) (38,852) (57,553) Payments to acquire Intangible Assets

(44) (2,223) (3,080) (5,167) Acquire investments

52 - (383)

Proceeds from maturity investments

- (64,390) - (64,390) Contributions to Trust

(749) (547) (1,411) (1,478) Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(18,757) (82,604) (42,752) (125,632)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations

- 147,857 97,716 147,857 Proceeds from borrowings

10,188 90,352 79,423 249,920 Interest paid

(15,066) (14,436) (35,257) (34,340) Dividends paid

- (3) - (3) Debts for leases

(685) (741) (2,034) (2,082) Repayment of borrowings

(19,389) (123,972) (178,675) (175,427) Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

(24,952) 99,057 (38,828) 185,925 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

42,556 59,042 46,104 69,423 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

30,095 22,461 38,843 13,912 Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(1,560) (6,778) (12,483) (9,753) Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency

95 14,221 (1,277) 15,364











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

71,187 88,946 71,187 88,946

Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29) (amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)



Three-months ended

September 30,

Nine-months ended

September 30,



2026 % 2025 %

2026 % 2025 % Net revenue

265,510 100.0 % 205,185 100.0 %

711,264 100.0 % 534,746 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime

234,887 88.5 % 179,000 87.2 %

623,309 87.6 % 466,474 87.2 % Concrete

19,481 7.3 % 18,971 9.2 %

54,566 7.7 % 47,297 8.8 % Railroad

24,741 9.3 % 18,917 9.2 %

67,575 9.5 % 49,414 9.2 % Aggregates

7,399 2.8 % 5,329 2.6 %

18,393 2.6 % 14,085 2.6 % Others

2,837 1.1 % 2,601 1.3 %

10,771 1.5 % 7,136 1.3 % Eliminations

(23,835) -9.0 % (19,633) -9.6 %

(63,350) -8.9 % (49,661) -9.3 % Cost of sales

183,753 100.0 % 144,887 100.0 %

476,891 100.0 % 365,323 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime

150,609 82.0 % 120,441 83.1 %

389,555 81.7 % 298,810 81.8 % Concrete

19,863 10.8 % 19,353 13.4 %

54,662 11.5 % 48,838 13.4 % Railroad

26,981 14.7 % 17,629 12.2 %

70,989 14.9 % 47,886 13.1 % Aggregates

8,197 4.5 % 5,919 4.1 %

20,021 4.2 % 16,311 4.5 % Others

1,937 1.1 % 1,178 0.8 %

5,014 1.1 % 3,138 0.9 % Eliminations

(23,835) -13.0 % (19,633) -13.6 %

(63,350) -13.3 % (49,661) -13.6 % Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses

26,173 100.0 % 16,577 100.0 %

72,218 100.0 % 49,054 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime

23,316 89.1 % 14,472 87.3 %

62,392 86.4 % 43,448 88.6 % Concrete

1,078 4.1 % 794 4.8 %

4,105 5.7 % 2,055 4.2 % Railroad

1,014 3.9 % 845 5.1 %

3,268 4.5 % 2,027 4.1 % Aggregates

124 0.5 % 69 0.4 %

267 0.4 % 162 0.3 % Others

641 2.4 % 397 2.4 %

2,187 3.0 % 1,363 2.8 % Depreciation and amortization

6,821 100.0 % 3,976 100.0 %

17,570 100.0 % 8,741 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime

4,587 67.2 % 3,063 77.1 %

10,937 62.2 % 6,570 75.2 % Concrete

817 12.0 % 110 2.8 %

2,886 16.4 % 299 3.4 % Railroad

1,249 18.3 % 501 12.6 %

3,307 18.8 % 999 11.4 % Aggregates

157 2.3 % 293 7.4 %

406 2.3 % 855 9.8 % Others

12 0.2 % 9 0.2 %

35 0.2 % 18 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA

62,405 100.0 % 47,697 100.0 %

179,725 100.0 % 129,110 100.0 % Cement, masonry cement and lime

65,548 105.0 % 47,151 98.9 %

182,299 101.4 % 130,786 101.3 % Concrete

(643) -1.0 % (1,066) -2.2 %

(1,314) -0.7 % (3,296) -2.6 % Railroad

(2,006) -3.2 % 944 2.0 %

(3,375) -1.9 % 500 0.4 % Aggregates

(765) -1.2 % (366) -0.8 %

(1,490) -0.8 % (1,533) -1.2 % Others

271 0.4 % 1,035 2.2 %

3,605 2.0 % 2,653 2.1 % Reconciling items:



















Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")

(8,216)

10,360



(12,915)

39,918

Depreciation and amortization

(36,626)

(33,798)



(91,601)

(81,765)

Tax on debits and credits banks accounts

(2,444)

(2,981)



(7,707)

(8,632)

Finance gain (cost), net

8,478

(38,317)



39,115

(48,561)

Income tax

(9,114)

5,587



(38,784)

(9,143)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

14,482

(11,451)



67,833

20,927



SOURCE Loma Negra