Loma Negra Reports 3Q26 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loma Negra, (NYSE: LOMA; BYMA: LOMA), ("Loma Negra" or the "Company"), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 (our "3Q26 Results").3Q26 Key Highlights
- Net sales revenues stood at Ps. 270,107 million (US$ 177 million), and decreased by 3.2% YoY, mainly explained by lower revenues in the Concrete segment, down 23.2%, together with a 1.8% decrease in the top line of the Cement segment.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 54,189 million, decreasing by 6.7% YoY in pesos, while in dollars it reached US$ 42 million, up 16.2% from 3Q25.
- The Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.1%, decreasing by 74 basis points YoY from 20.8%.
- Net Profit of Ps. 14,482 million, compared to a net loss of Ps. 11,451 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly driven by a net financial gain in the quarter compared to a net financial loss in 3Q25.
- Net Debt stood at Ps. 220,486 million (US$ 145 million), representing a Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.00x, compared to 1.47x in FY25 and 1.30x reported in 2Q26.
The Company has presented certain financial figures, Table 1b and Table 11, in U.S. dollars and Pesos without giving effect to IAS 29. The Company has prepared all other financial information herein by applying IAS 29.
Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2026, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra's Chief Executive Officer, noted: "Industry volumes remained subdued during the third quarter, as July and August were affected by still-soft activity levels and heavy winter rainfall. September, however, showed a significant improvement on the back of more favorable weather, which we view as an encouraging sign for the months ahead.
Regarding our third-quarter results, the Cement business slightly improved its margin both year-over-year and sequentially, despite the third quarter typically being our lowest-margin quarter due to seasonal costs. At the consolidated level, margins in pesos contracted, as our other businesses weighed on the overall result. In dollar terms, EBITDA per ton improved meaningfully year-over-year, highlighting the strength of our cash generation even in a still-challenging demand environment. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet: net debt declined compared to the second quarter, bringing our Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio to 1x. Furthermore, after the close of the quarter, we successfully issued a US$ 150 million corporate bond to refinance upcoming structured debt maturities.
Looking ahead, we remain positive about the remainder of the year and will stay focused on preserving the efficiency gains we have achieved."
Table 1: Financial Highlights
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Net revenue
270,107
279,075
-3.2 %
769,121
770,102
-0.1 %
Gross Profit
46,421
48,356
-4.0 %
159,170
163,278
-2.5 %
Gross Profit margin
17.2 %
17.3 %
-14 bps
20.7 %
21.2 %
-51 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
54,189
58,057
-6.7 %
166,810
169,028
-1.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
20.1 %
20.8 %
-74 bps
21.7 %
21.9 %
-26 bps
Net Profit (Loss)
14,482
(11,451)
n/a
67,833
20,927
224.1 %
Net Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of the Company
15,217
(11,292)
n/a
69,442
21,439
223.9 %
EPS
26.0797
(19.3528)
n/a
119.0136
36.7427
223.9 %
Average outstanding shares Net of shares repurchased
Table 1b: Financial Highlights in Ps and in U.S. dollars (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
In million Ps.
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Net revenue
265,510
205,185
29.4 %
711,264
534,746
33.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA
62,405
47,697
30.8 %
179,725
129,110
39.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
23.5 %
23.2 %
+26 bps
25.3 %
24.1 %
+112 bps
Net Profit (Loss)
34,424
3,828
799.4 %
106,304
35,976
195.5 %
Net Debt
220,486
281,519
-21.7 %
220,486
281,519
-21.7 %
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.00x
1.49x
-0.33x
1.00x
1.49x
-0.33x
In million US$
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Ps./US$, av
1,500.51
1,332.23
12.6 %
1,444.51
1,183.18
22.1 %
Ps./US$, eop
1,517.52
1,366.58
11.0 %
1,517.52
1,366.58
11.0 %
Net revenue
177
154
14.9 %
492
452
8.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA
42
36
16.2 %
124
109
14.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
23.5 %
23.2 %
+26 bps
25.3 %
24.1 %
+112 bps
Net Profit (Loss)
23
3
698.5 %
74
30
142.0 %
Net Debt
145
206
-29.5 %
145
206
-29.5 %
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.00x
1.49x
-0.33x
1.00x
1.49x
-0.33x
Table 2: Sales Volumes 2
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Cement, masonry & lime
MM Tn
1.28
1.37
-6.3 %
3.65
3.73
-2.2 %
Concrete
MM m3
0.12
0.16
-24.9 %
0.34
0.39
-12.9 %
Railroad
MM Tn
1.05
1.12
-7.0 %
3.01
2.88
4.8 %
Aggregates
MM Tn
0.26
0.31
-16.1 %
0.72
0.85
-15.6 %
2 Sales volumes include inter-segment sales
Sales volumes of cement, masonry cement, and lime decreased by 6.3% year over year in 3Q26, to 1.28 million tons. Quarterly volumes were primarily affected by weak dispatches in July and August due to heavy rainfall. September saw an improvement in activity, supported by more favorable weather conditions, with volumes exceeding those recorded in the same month of the previous year.
When analyzing dispatch modes, results remained mixed. Bulk cement dispatches continued their positive trend, supported by higher activity levels among concrete producers, industrial customers, and construction companies for both private and public works. Bagged cement dispatches remained under pressure, reflecting softer demand from retail customers engaged in self-construction and refurbishment, amid subdued economic activity and weaker domestic consumption.
Our Cement segment also includes masonry cement and lime, which follow demand trends similar to those of bagged cement. Their weaker performance during the quarter was one of the factors behind the segment's underperformance relative to the industry.
Concrete segment volumes decreased by 24.9% year over year, mainly due to a lower contribution from special projects, weaker demand associated with public works, and reduced activity in industrial and architectural projects. These factors were partially offset by higher shipments in Rosario.
Aggregates segment volumes decreased by 16.1% year over year, mainly reflecting the same factors that affected the Concrete segment, particularly weaker demand from public works and construction companies.
Railroad segment volumes decreased by 7.0% compared with the same quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower transportation volumes of grains, frac sand, and granitic aggregates. This decline was partially offset by higher volumes of chemicals and gypsum, which benefited from the resumption of operations following the disruption to the rail network in Bahía Blanca caused by the severe storm in March 2025.Review of Financial Results
Table 3: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Net revenue
270,107
279,075
-3.2 %
769,121
770,102
-0.1 %
Cost of sales
(223,687)
(230,720)
-3.0 %
(609,951)
(606,824)
0.5 %
Gross profit
46,421
48,356
-4.0 %
159,170
163,278
-2.5 %
Selling and administrative expenses
(29,863)
(25,714)
16.1 %
(87,796)
(80,610)
8.9 %
Other gains and losses
1,005
1,617
-37.9 %
3,835
4,595
-16.6 %
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
(2,444)
(2,981)
-18.0 %
(7,707)
(8,632)
-10.7 %
Finance gain (cost), net
Gain on net monetary position
23,788
24,738
-3.8 %
84,850
86,941
-2.4 %
Exchange rate differences
(7,436)
(39,755)
-81.3 %
(13,648)
(86,537)
-84.2 %
Financial income
1,099
1,844
-40.4 %
2,324
3,448
-32.6 %
Financial expense
(8,974)
(25,145)
-64.3 %
(34,411)
(52,413)
-34.3 %
Profit (Loss) before taxes
23,596
(17,038)
n/a
106,617
30,070
254.6 %
Income tax expense
Current
(16,616)
3,805
n/a
(48,184)
(13,680)
252.2 %
Deferred
7,502
1,783
320.8 %
9,400
4,537
107.2 %
Net profit (Loss)
14,482
(11,451)
n/a
67,833
20,927
224.1 %
Net revenue decreased by 3.2% to Ps. 270,107 million in 3Q26, compared with Ps. 279,075 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The decline was primarily driven by weaker performance in the Concrete business, followed by the Cement and Railroad segments, and was partially offset by higher revenue in the Aggregates segment.
Revenue from the Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment decreased by 1.8% year over year. Sales volumes declined by 6.3%, mainly reflecting weak dispatches in July and August mainly due to adverse weather conditions. This was partially offset by stronger activity in September, when volumes exceeded those recorded in the same month of the previous year marking a strong sequential recovery. Performance across dispatch channels remained mixed, with bulk cement benefiting from more resilient demand, while bagged cement continued to lag. Positive pricing dynamics partially offset the impact of lower volumes on the segment's performance.
Concrete revenue decreased by 23.2% in the quarter compared to 3Q25, as a 24.9% decline in volumes, driven by the dynamics discussed above, was only partially offset by improved pricing dynamics.
Revenues in the Aggregates segment increased by 3.7% year over year, as favorable pricing dynamics and an improved sales mix more than offset the 16.1% contraction in volumes.
Railroad segment revenue decreased by 2.2% year over year in 3Q26, as favorable pricing dynamics were insufficient to offset the 7.0% decline in volumes.Cost of sales, and Gross profit
Cost of sales decreased by 3.0% YoY to Ps. 223,687 million in 3Q26, primarily reflecting lower costs in the Cement and Concrete segments, partially offset by higher cost of sales in the Railroad and Aggregates businesses.
In the Cement segment, unit costs increased by 2.6% YoY, below the increase in average revenue per ton, resulting in an improvement in per-ton profitability. The increase was mainly driven by higher depreciation. On the other hand, the use of clinker produced during the warmer months, together with the planned shutdown of most kilns during the quarter, helped mitigate exposure to higher winter energy costs, contributing to keeping costs broadly contained despite the seasonal pressures typically associated with the third quarter. In addition, lower fuel, electricity, packaging, and contractor costs had a favorable impact compared with the same period of the previous year.
Gross profit decreased by 4.0% in the third quarter to Ps. 46,421 million, compared with Ps. 48,356 million in 3Q25. The gross profit margin remained virtually stable year over year, reaching 17.2% in 3Q26 compared with 17.3% in 3Q25.Selling and Administrative Expenses
Selling and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) increased by 16.1% YoY to Ps. 29,863 million in 3Q26, compared with Ps. 25,714 million in 3Q25. This increase was primarily driven by higher advertising and promotional expenses, as well as higher consulting and IT expenses. SG&A expenses represented 11.1% of net revenue, an increase of 184 basis points compared with 3Q25.Adjusted EBITDA & Margin
Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Net profit (Loss)
14,482
(11,451)
n/a
67,833
20,927
224.1 %
(+) Depreciation and amortization
36,626
33,798
8.4 %
91,601
81,765
12.0 %
(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
2,444
2,981
-18.0 %
7,707
8,632
-10.7 %
(+) Income tax expense
9,114
(5,587)
n/a
38,784
9,143
324.2 %
(+) Financial interest, net
6,523
22,303
-70.8 %
27,565
42,705
-35.5 %
(+) Exchange rate differences, net
7,436
39,755
-81.3 %
13,648
86,537
-84.2 %
(+) Other financial expenses, net
1,352
997
35.6 %
4,522
6,260
-27.8 %
(+) Gain on net monetary position
(23,788)
(24,738)
-3.8 %
(84,850)
(86,941)
-2.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA
54,189
58,057
-6.7 %
166,810
169,028
-1.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.1 %
20.8 %
-74 bps
21.7 %
21.9 %
-26 bps
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 6.7% year over year in 3Q26, totaling Ps. 54,189 million compared with Ps. 58,057 million in the same period of the previous year. The decrease was primarily attributable to weaker performance in the Railroad segment and, to a lesser extent, a contraction in Aggregates and other businesses, partially offset by improved results in Cement and Concrete.
Consequently, the Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 74 basis points to 20.1% in 3Q26, from 20.8% in 3Q25. Sequentially, the margin remained broadly stable, declining by 18 basis points from 20.2% in the previous quarter to 20.1% in 3Q26.
In particular, the Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, Masonry Cement, and Lime segment expanded by 67 basis points to 24.9%, primarily reflecting favorable pricing trends, which more than offset the pressure from higher costs per ton and SG&A expenses.
The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Concrete segment expanded by 220 basis points to negative 4.6% in 3Q26, from negative 6.8% in 3Q25. Favorable pricing dynamics helped narrow the segment's loss, although profitability continued to be affected by still-challenging market conditions, as current volume levels remain insufficient to efficiently absorb the segment's cost structure.
The Aggregates segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 277 basis points to negative 19.4% in the quarter, from negative 16.7% in the same period of the previous year. Favorable pricing dynamics partially offset the decline in volumes, while higher costs continued to weigh on the segment's profitability.
In the Railroad segment, the Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to negative 11.0% in 3Q26, from positive 3.4% in 3Q25, mainly due to higher track maintenance costs and, to a lesser extent, higher third-party services and payroll costs. Lower SG&A expenses partially offset this impact.Finance Costs-Net
Table 5: Finance Gain (Cost), net
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Chg.
2026
2025
% Chg.
Exchange rate differences
(7,436)
(39,755)
-81.3 %
(13,648)
(86,537)
-84.2 %
Financial income
1,099
1,844
-40.4 %
2,324
3,448
-32.6 %
Financial expense
(8,974)
(25,145)
-64.3 %
(34,411)
(52,413)
-34.3 %
Gain on net monetary position
23,788
24,738
-3.8 %
84,850
86,941
-2.4 %
Total Finance Gain (Cost), Net
8,478
(38,317)
n/a
39,115
(48,561)
n/a
During 3Q26, the Company recorded a Total Net Financial Gain of Ps. 8,478 million, compared with a net financial loss of Ps. 38,317 million in 3Q25. The year-over-year improvement was primarily attributable to lower foreign exchange losses on U.S. dollar-denominated liabilities. Although the peso continued to depreciate against the U.S. dollar during the quarter, the pace of depreciation was more moderate than in 3Q25, resulting in a lower year-over-year foreign exchange loss.
Meanwhile, net interest expense decreased by 66.2% year over year to Ps. 7,875 million, from Ps. 23,300 million in 3Q25, mainly reflecting lower interest expense and a lower level of financial debt.Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company
The Company reported Net Profit of Ps. 14.5 billion in 3Q26, compared with a Net Loss of Ps. 11.5 billion in the same period of the previous year. The improvement was primarily attributable to a net financial gain in the quarter, compared with a net financial loss in 3Q25, as detailed in the Finance Costs section, despite weaker operating performance during the quarter. This improvement was partially offset by higher income tax expense, as the Company recorded a net tax expense in 3Q26, compared with a net tax benefit in the same period of the previous year.
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company totaled Ps. 15.2 billion. During the quarter, the Company reported earnings per common share of Ps. 26.0797 and earnings per ADR of Ps. 130.3984, compared with a loss per common share of Ps. 19.3528 and a loss per ADR of Ps. 96.7640 in 3Q25.Capitalization
Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
As of September 30,
As of December, 31
2026
2025
2025
Total Debt
292,097
529,073
368,336
- Short-Term Debt
201,321
321,871
166,016
- Long-Term Debt
90,777
207,202
202,320
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments
(71,611)
(153,654)
(38,843)
Total Net Debt
220,486
375,419
329,494
Shareholder's Equity
1,386,045
1,310,924
1,318,212
Capitalization
1,678,142
1,839,997
1,686,548
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
221,575
251,310
223,793
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1.00x
1.49x
1.47x
As of September 30, 2026, total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments totaled Ps. 71,611 million, compared with Ps. 153,654 million as of September 30, 2025. Total net debt at the end of the quarter amounted to Ps. 220,486 million. Total debt consisted of Ps. 201,321 million in short-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt, representing 69% of total debt, and Ps. 90,777 million in long-term debt, representing the remaining 31%.
At the end of 3Q26, 91% of Loma Negra's total debt, or Ps. 265,093 million, was denominated in U.S. dollars, while the remaining 9%, or Ps. 27,004 million, was denominated in Argentine pesos.
As of September 30, 2026, 91% of the Company's consolidated debt accrued interest at fixed rates, while the remaining 9% accrued interest at variable rates, primarily linked to short-term peso-denominated interest rates.
At the end of the quarter, Loma Negra's total debt had an average maturity of 1.2 years. The net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio (LTM), stood at 1.00x, representing a significant improvement from 1.49x at September 30, 2025, and 1.47x as of December 31, 2025.
On October 22, 2026, the Company issued its Class 7 corporate bond for an aggregate principal amount of US$150.0 million, with a 36-month tenor and an interest rate of 6.25%. The proceeds will be used to refinance short-term liabilities, strengthening the Company's debt profile by extending its average debt maturity.Cash Flows
Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Profit (Loss)
14,482
(11,451)
67,833
20,927
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
36,205
64,827
86,040
129,456
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
35,578
(10,787)
(26,188)
(141,253)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
86,265
42,590
127,685
9,130
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.
-
1,797
-
1,797
Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net
(18,060)
(19,463)
(40,959)
(61,560)
Contributions to Trust
(749)
(547)
(1,411)
(1,478)
Investments, net
52
(64,390)
(383)
(64,390)
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,757)
(82,604)
(42,752)
(125,632)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid
(24,952)
99,060
(38,828)
185,928
Dividends paid
-
(3)
-
(3)
Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities
(24,952)
99,057
(38,828)
185,925
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
42,556
59,042
46,104
69,423
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
30,095
22,461
38,843
13,912
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(1,560)
(6,778)
(12,483)
(9,753)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency
95
14,221
(1,277)
15,364
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
71,187
88,946
71,187
88,946
In 3Q26, net cash generated from operating activities totaled Ps. 86,265 million, compared with Ps. 42,590 million in the same period of the previous year. The year-over-year improvement was mainly attributable to favorable working capital dynamics, reflecting an improvement in trade and other receivables, together with lower inventory levels and higher tax payables.
During the quarter, the Company used Ps. 24,952 million in financing activities, mainly in connection with loan repayments. This compares with Ps. 99,057 million net cash generated by financing activities in 3Q25, primarily related to the issuance of the Class 5 corporate bonds. In addition, the Company used Ps. 18,757 million in investing activities, compared with Ps. 82,604 million in the same period of the previous year. CAPEX totaled Ps. 18,060 million, compared with Ps. 19,463 million in the same period of the previous year.Recent Events Issuance of Notes
On October 22, 2026, the Company issued its Class 7 Notes in the local market for an aggregate principal amount of US$150.0 million. The main terms and conditions of the issuance are set forth below.
Issue Amount
US$ 150 million
Issue Price
100% of the principal amount
Interest Rate
6.25% per annum
Interest Payments
Semiannual
Maturity
Bullet repayment at 36 months
When:
10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (12:00 noon BAT), November 6, 2026
Dial-in:
1-833-255-2824 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada), 1-412-902-6701 (International)
Password:
Loma Negra Call
Webcast:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DzW1Gk61
Replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until November 13, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the replay is 9609906. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.lomanegra.com.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus tax on debits and credits to bank accounts, plus share of loss of associates, plus net Impairment of Property, plant and equipment, and less income from discontinued operation. Loma Negra believes that excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating performance when compared to other international players.
Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.About Loma Negra
Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA". One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.Note
The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication "A" 3500) reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only. Certain figures included in this report have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in previous quarters.
Rounding: We have made rounding adjustments to reach some of the figures included in this report. As a result, numerical figures shown as totals in some tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "seek," "forecast," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally, changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra's forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in connection with Loma Negra's initial public offering. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
--- Financial Tables Follow ---
Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
As of September 30,
As of December, 31
2026
2025
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,632,531
1,683,406
Right to use assets
3,411
4,007
Intangible assets
11,585
10,770
Investments
113
113
Goodwill
1,126
1,126
Inventories
129,007
101,365
Deferred tax assets
1,573
-
Other receivables
1,860
1,608
Other assets
403
498
Total non-current assets
1,781,610
1,802,894
Current assets
Inventories
325,935
363,731
Other receivables
33,917
46,187
Trade accounts receivable
113,234
94,979
Investments
61,292
26,774
Cash and banks
10,319
12,068
Total current assets
544,697
543,740
TOTAL ASSETS
2,326,306
2,346,633
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Capital stock and other capital related accounts
430,052
430,052
Reserves
889,466
860,306
Retained earnings
69,442
29,160
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
1,388,961
1,319,518
Non-controlling interests
(2,916)
(1,306)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
1,386,045
1,318,212
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
90,777
202,320
Provisions
13,968
17,391
Salaries and social security payables
508
2,421
Tax liabilities
4,271
5,496
Debts for leases
1,221
1,643
Other liabilities
998
1,322
Deferred tax liabilities
411,535
419,362
Total non-current liabilities
523,278
649,954
Current liabilities
Borrowings
201,321
166,016
Accounts payable
121,249
146,113
Advances from customers
12,459
17,835
Salaries and social security payables
30,779
30,119
Tax liabilities
47,988
14,046
Debts for leases
1,898
2,727
Other liabilities
1,290
1,611
Total current liabilities
416,983
378,467
TOTAL LIABILITIES
940,261
1,028,421
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,326,306
2,346,633
Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Net revenue
270,107
279,075
-3.2 %
769,121
770,102
-0.1 %
Cost of sales
(223,687)
(230,720)
-3.0 %
(609,951)
(606,824)
0.5 %
Gross Profit
46,421
48,356
-4.0 %
159,170
163,278
-2.5 %
Selling and administrative expenses
(29,863)
(25,714)
16.1 %
(87,796)
(80,610)
8.9 %
Other gains and losses
1,005
1,617
-37.9 %
3,835
4,595
-16.6 %
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
(2,444)
(2,981)
-18.0 %
(7,707)
(8,632)
-10.7 %
Finance gain (cost), net
Gain on net monetary position
23,788
24,738
-3.8 %
84,850
86,941
-2.4 %
Exchange rate differences
(7,436)
(39,755)
-81.3 %
(13,648)
(86,537)
-84.2 %
Financial income
1,099
1,844
-40.4 %
2,324
3,448
-32.6 %
Financial expenses
(8,974)
(25,145)
-64.3 %
(34,411)
(52,413)
-34.3 %
Profit (loss) before taxes
23,596
(17,038)
n/a
106,617
30,070
254.6 %
Income tax expense
Current
(16,616)
3,805
n/a
(48,184)
(13,680)
252.2 %
Deferred
7,502
1,783
320.8 %
9,400
4,537
107.2 %
Net Profit (Loss)
14,482
(11,451)
n/a
67,833
20,927
224.1 %
Net Profit (Loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
15,217
(11,292)
n/a
69,442
21,439
223.9 %
Non-controlling interests
(735)
(159)
361.7 %
(1,610)
(512)
214.7 %
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
14,482
(11,451)
n/a
67,833
20,927
224.1 %
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
26.0797
(19.3528)
n/a
119.0136
36.7427
223.9 %
Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Profit (Loss)
14,482
(11,451)
67,833
20,927
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities
Income tax expense
9,114
(5,587)
38,784
9,143
Depreciation and amortization
36,626
33,798
91,601
81,765
Provisions
156
2,910
556
6,477
Exchange rate differences
6,145
37,235
10,402
77,636
Interest expense
7,121
22,319
28,162
42,950
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(224)
(561)
(259)
(721)
Gain on net monetary position
(23,788)
(24,738)
(84,850)
(86,941)
Impairment of trust fund
1,056
(548)
1,644
(854)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Inventories
24,900
19,778
11,439
(4,741)
Other receivables
(7,768)
(28,414)
(1,823)
(29,775)
Trade accounts receivable
(10,854)
(20,980)
(42,019)
(37,555)
Advances from customers
546
2,957
(3,427)
3,144
Accounts payable
9,583
8,501
4,338
(5,443)
Salaries and social security payables
6,916
3,464
4,215
(2,754)
Provisions
(236)
(508)
(629)
(1,811)
Tax liabilities
19,877
23,411
18,877
28,359
Other liabilities
(272)
159
(153)
619
Income tax paid
(7,115)
(19,155)
(17,005)
(91,294)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
86,265
42,590
127,685
9,130
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A.
-
1,797
-
1,797
Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment
(67)
329
973
1,160
Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment
(17,950)
(17,570)
(38,852)
(57,553)
Payments to acquire Intangible Assets
(44)
(2,223)
(3,080)
(5,167)
Acquire investments
52
-
(383)
Proceeds from maturity investments
-
(64,390)
-
(64,390)
Contributions to Trust
(749)
(547)
(1,411)
(1,478)
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities
(18,757)
(82,604)
(42,752)
(125,632)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from non-convertible negotiable obligations
-
147,857
97,716
147,857
Proceeds from borrowings
10,188
90,352
79,423
249,920
Interest paid
(15,066)
(14,436)
(35,257)
(34,340)
Dividends paid
-
(3)
-
(3)
Debts for leases
(685)
(741)
(2,034)
(2,082)
Repayment of borrowings
(19,389)
(123,972)
(178,675)
(175,427)
Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities
(24,952)
99,057
(38,828)
185,925
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
42,556
59,042
46,104
69,423
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
30,095
22,461
38,843
13,912
Effect of the re-expression in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(1,560)
(6,778)
(12,483)
(9,753)
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency
95
14,221
(1,277)
15,364
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
71,187
88,946
71,187
88,946
Table 11: Financial Data by Segment (figures exclude the impact of IAS 29)
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
Three-months ended
Nine-months ended
2026
%
2025
%
2026
%
2025
%
Net revenue
265,510
100.0 %
205,185
100.0 %
711,264
100.0 %
534,746
100.0 %
Cement, masonry cement and lime
234,887
88.5 %
179,000
87.2 %
623,309
87.6 %
466,474
87.2 %
Concrete
19,481
7.3 %
18,971
9.2 %
54,566
7.7 %
47,297
8.8 %
Railroad
24,741
9.3 %
18,917
9.2 %
67,575
9.5 %
49,414
9.2 %
Aggregates
7,399
2.8 %
5,329
2.6 %
18,393
2.6 %
14,085
2.6 %
Others
2,837
1.1 %
2,601
1.3 %
10,771
1.5 %
7,136
1.3 %
Eliminations
(23,835)
-9.0 %
(19,633)
-9.6 %
(63,350)
-8.9 %
(49,661)
-9.3 %
Cost of sales
183,753
100.0 %
144,887
100.0 %
476,891
100.0 %
365,323
100.0 %
Cement, masonry cement and lime
150,609
82.0 %
120,441
83.1 %
389,555
81.7 %
298,810
81.8 %
Concrete
19,863
10.8 %
19,353
13.4 %
54,662
11.5 %
48,838
13.4 %
Railroad
26,981
14.7 %
17,629
12.2 %
70,989
14.9 %
47,886
13.1 %
Aggregates
8,197
4.5 %
5,919
4.1 %
20,021
4.2 %
16,311
4.5 %
Others
1,937
1.1 %
1,178
0.8 %
5,014
1.1 %
3,138
0.9 %
Eliminations
(23,835)
-13.0 %
(19,633)
-13.6 %
(63,350)
-13.3 %
(49,661)
-13.6 %
Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses
26,173
100.0 %
16,577
100.0 %
72,218
100.0 %
49,054
100.0 %
Cement, masonry cement and lime
23,316
89.1 %
14,472
87.3 %
62,392
86.4 %
43,448
88.6 %
Concrete
1,078
4.1 %
794
4.8 %
4,105
5.7 %
2,055
4.2 %
Railroad
1,014
3.9 %
845
5.1 %
3,268
4.5 %
2,027
4.1 %
Aggregates
124
0.5 %
69
0.4 %
267
0.4 %
162
0.3 %
Others
641
2.4 %
397
2.4 %
2,187
3.0 %
1,363
2.8 %
Depreciation and amortization
6,821
100.0 %
3,976
100.0 %
17,570
100.0 %
8,741
100.0 %
Cement, masonry cement and lime
4,587
67.2 %
3,063
77.1 %
10,937
62.2 %
6,570
75.2 %
Concrete
817
12.0 %
110
2.8 %
2,886
16.4 %
299
3.4 %
Railroad
1,249
18.3 %
501
12.6 %
3,307
18.8 %
999
11.4 %
Aggregates
157
2.3 %
293
7.4 %
406
2.3 %
855
9.8 %
Others
12
0.2 %
9
0.2 %
35
0.2 %
18
0.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA
62,405
100.0 %
47,697
100.0 %
179,725
100.0 %
129,110
100.0 %
Cement, masonry cement and lime
65,548
105.0 %
47,151
98.9 %
182,299
101.4 %
130,786
101.3 %
Concrete
(643)
-1.0 %
(1,066)
-2.2 %
(1,314)
-0.7 %
(3,296)
-2.6 %
Railroad
(2,006)
-3.2 %
944
2.0 %
(3,375)
-1.9 %
500
0.4 %
Aggregates
(765)
-1.2 %
(366)
-0.8 %
(1,490)
-0.8 %
(1,533)
-1.2 %
Others
271
0.4 %
1,035
2.2 %
3,605
2.0 %
2,653
2.1 %
Reconciling items:
Effect by translation in homogeneous cash currency ("Inflation-Adjusted")
(8,216)
10,360
(12,915)
39,918
Depreciation and amortization
(36,626)
(33,798)
(91,601)
(81,765)
Tax on debits and credits banks accounts
(2,444)
(2,981)
(7,707)
(8,632)
Finance gain (cost), net
8,478
(38,317)
39,115
(48,561)
Income tax
(9,114)
5,587
(38,784)
(9,143)
NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
14,482
(11,451)
67,833
20,927
SOURCE Loma Negra