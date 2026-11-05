Drilling Tools International Corp.: Drilling Tools International Corporation Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corporation (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

For the third quarter of 2026, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $40.6 million. Third quarter Tool Rental revenue was $32.0 million, and Product Sales revenue totaled approximately $8.7 million. Net Loss attributable to DTI shareholders for the third quarter was approximately $2.6 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share. Adjusted Net Loss(1) was $433,000 and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the third quarter was a loss of $0.01 per share. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $9.5 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was approximately $3.8 million. As of September 30, 2026, DTI had approximately $3.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, and Net Debt(1) of $47.4 million.

Wayne Prejean, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance. As we anticipated, the second half improvement is underway, with Revenue up 7% and Adjusted EBITDA up 14% sequentially, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to approximately 23%. We delivered sequential growth across North America and key Eastern Hemisphere markets, and our results strengthened each month of the quarter. September was our strongest month, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching approximately $4 million for the first time this year, providing a healthy exit rate and strong momentum as we close out 2026.

"In North America, rising U.S. rig counts and a sharp post-breakup rebound in Canada drove higher tool utilization, and commercial terms held firm as customers finalize their 2027 budgets. Offshore, demand for our ClearPath technology continues to build in both hemispheres. In Europe, significant new ClearPath contract awards, which drove the bulk of our growth investments this year, began contributing full run-rate revenue in September and are supported by long-term rental agreements. In the Gulf of America, ClearPath continues to gain traction as operators place a premium on performance in the most technically demanding wells. In the Middle East, overall activity was relatively flat as the regional conflict persists, but operators have largely adapted, and we remain encouraged by the region's longer-term outlook.

"Shortly after quarter end, we announced our agreement to acquire Saltire Energy Limited and Foxley Energy Limited (together, "Saltire"). This is a transformative step that is expected to take our Eastern Hemisphere business to approximately 40% of pro forma revenue, giving DTI a more balanced and appropriately hedged position across the global drilling market. We expect the transaction, if completed, to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share in the first year following closing before any synergies, with the opportunity to bring our technologies to Saltire's customers representing meaningful upside. We continue to expect to fund the cash portion of the transaction through new debt financing together with borrowings under our existing credit facility, and we remain on track to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to DTI stockholder approval, any required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. We also recently rolled out our new DTI brand, uniting every business we have acquired under a single identity as we prepare to welcome the Saltire team. Upon the completion of the Saltire acquisition, we expect to be a larger, more diversified company, and we look forward to building on that foundation in 2027 and beyond," concluded Prejean.

DTI continues to expect full-year 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA within its previously disclosed guidance ranges, and the Company expects to finish the year toward the lower end of both ranges, consistent with what has been communicated throughout the year. As a result of approximately $4 million of targeted growth investments made during the second and third quarters of 2026 to support contract awards offshore Norway, together with continued investment to keep pace with rising U.S. land activity, the Company has raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook to $22 million to $23 million and revised its full-year Adjusted Free Cash Flow outlook to $13 million to $22 million, from $17 million to $22 million previously, and expects Adjusted Free Cash Flow near the low end of the revised range.

2026 Full Year Outlook

Revenue

$155 million



-



$170 million Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$35 million



-



$45 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

23 %



-



26 % Capital Expenditures

$22 million



-



$23 million Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2)

$13 million



-



$22 million



















(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Basic EPS, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2026 Third Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2026 third quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.dti.inc/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through November 13, 2026 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13762424#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.dti.inc/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Drilling Tools International Corporation

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.dti.inc.

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (10) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; (17) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement to acquire Saltire; (18) the risk that the Saltire acquisition may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timing, or at all, including the failure to obtain DTI stockholder approval or any required regulatory approvals, the failure of the registration statement on Form S-4 to become effective, the failure to obtain Nasdaq approval of the listing of the shares to be issued as equity consideration, or the failure to satisfy other closing conditions; (19) the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Saltire acquisition, including accretion to Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share, are not realized or take longer than expected, and risks relating to the integration of Saltire; (20) the dilution to existing DTI stockholders from the issuance of the fixed number of shares to be issued as equity consideration, the fluctuation in the value of the stock consideration, and potential sales by the sellers following expiration of applicable lock-up restrictions; (21) DTI's increased indebtedness following the transaction, including under the Nordic bonds and its existing credit facility, the terms and covenants thereof, and DTI's ability to comply with such terms and to reduce leverage as anticipated; (22) the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to the transaction; (23) volatility in oil and natural gas prices and rig counts, the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and other geopolitical events, tariffs and trade policy, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and the British pound sterling; (24) changes in laws and regulations affecting our customers' drilling and completion activities, including permitting, environmental, offshore and climate-related regulation in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and other jurisdictions in which DTI or Saltire operates; and (25) other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties including those described in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 6, 2026 and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such Form 10-K, and in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by DTI in connection with the proposed Saltire acquisition, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of DTI. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed acquisition of Saltire Energy Limited and Foxley Energy Limited (together, "Saltire"), DTI has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary proxy statement of DTI that also constitutes a prospectus of DTI. After the registration statement is declared effective, DTI will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT DTI, SALTIRE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on DTI's investor relations website at https://investors.dti.inc.

Participants in the Solicitation

DTI, Saltire and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from DTI's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about DTI's directors and executive officers is set forth in DTI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026 and March 13, 2026, respectively, and in the proxy statement/prospectus. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants, by security holdings or otherwise, is or will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including the Nordic bonds, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Nordic bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Drilling Tools International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 31,969

$ 31,859 Product sale

8,676

6,958 Total revenue, net

40,645

38,817 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

7,316

7,086 Cost of product sale revenue

3,541

3,027 Selling, general, and administrative expense

21,401

20,414 Depreciation and amortization expense

6,974

6,834 Interest expense, net

1,143

1,336 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

382

(1) Goodwill impairment

-

- Other operating and non-operating expense, net

3,007

588 Total costs and other deductions

43,764

39,284 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(3,119)

(467) Income tax benefit (expense)

487

(437) Net income (loss)

$ (2,632)

$ (904) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

5

(1) Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (2,637)

$ (903) Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ (0.03) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,282,224

35,386,122 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,282,224

35,386,122 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (2,632)

$ (904) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

19

(605) Comprehensive income (loss)

(2,613)

(1,509) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

5

(1) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (2,618)

$ (1,508)

Drilling Tools International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 90,451

$ 99,148 Product sale

26,225

21,970 Total revenue, net

116,676

121,118 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

22,721

22,176 Cost of product sale revenue

10,161

9,078 Selling, general, and administrative expense

61,523

63,046 Depreciation and amortization expense

20,817

20,386 Interest expense, net

3,267

3,981 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

380

70 Goodwill impairment

-

1,901 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

4,889

4,434 Total costs and other deductions

123,758

125,072 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(7,082)

(3,954) Income tax benefit (expense)

1,120

(1,024) Net income (loss)

$ (5,962)

$ (4,978) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

3

(1) Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (5,965)

$ (4,977) Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.17)

$ (0.14) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.17)

$ (0.14) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,200,688

35,516,692 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,200,688

35,516,692 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (5,962)

$ (4,978) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(604)

2,536 Comprehensive income (loss)

(6,566)

(2,442) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

3

(1) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (6,569)

$ (2,441)

Drilling Tools International Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)









September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 2,965

$ 3,648 Accounts receivable, net

44,607

37,683 Related party note receivable, current

2,054

1,541 Inventories

16,334

18,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,051

3,866 Total current assets

72,011

64,887 Property, plant and equipment, net

69,247

72,602 Operating lease right-of-use asset

23,416

25,181 Intangible assets, net

37,578

39,674 Goodwill, net

14,542

14,616 Deferred financing costs, net

463

468 Related party note receivable, less current portion

3,406

3,836 Deposits and other long-term assets

1,387

917 Total assets

$ 222,050

$ 222,181 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 15,246

$ 9,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

8,695

10,711 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,423

4,335 Current maturities of long-term debt

6,188

5,989 Total current liabilities

34,552

30,820 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

19,762

21,494 Revolving line of credit

37,017

25,000 Long-term debt, less current portion

7,207

14,827 Deferred tax liabilities, net

5,476

7,167 Total liabilities

104,014

99,308 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 125,000,000; issued 36,057,592

and 35,661,297, respectively; outstanding 35,282,224 and 35,156,128, respectively

4

4 Less: Treasury stock at cost, 775,368 and 505,169 shares, respectively

(2,192)

(1,265) Additional paid-in-capital

133,457

130,801 Accumulated deficit

(13,308)

(7,343) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

60

664 Total Drilling Tools International shareholders' equity

118,021

122,861 Non-controlling interest

15

12 Total equity

118,036

122,873 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 222,050

$ 222,181













Drilling Tools International Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













For the nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (5,962)

$ (4,978) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

20,817

20,386 Amortization of deferred financing costs

131

261 Non-cash lease expense

3,919

4,014 Unrealized loss (gain) on currency translation

(406)

740 Write off of excess and obsolete inventory

51

718 Write off of property and equipment

333

251 Provision (recovery) for credit losses

315

619 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(1,875)

(893) Loss on asset disposal

380

70 Gain on sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(11,424)

(8,380) Stock-based compensation expense

2,556

1,820 Interest income on related party note receivable

(83)

(117) Goodwill impairment

-

1,901 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(7,357)

4,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,178)

1,629 Inventories

(917)

358 Operating lease liabilities

(3,717)

(3,854) Accounts payable

4,634

(4,592) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,233)

617 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

(4,016)

14,588 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

-

(5,622) Purchase of intangible assets

(975)

(1,430) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

4,000

35 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(17,643)

(16,136) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

13,707

10,408 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(911)

(12,745) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:







Investment from non-controlling interest into VIE

-

12 Proceeds from exercise of stock options

100

- Payment of deferred financing costs

(128)

- Purchase of treasury stock

(706)

(1,152) Repayment of term loan

(6,413)

(3,750) Repayment of promissory note

(691)

(673) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

50,221

42,752 Repayment on revolving line of credit

(38,204)

(40,894) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

4,179

(3,705) Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates

65

50 Net change in cash

(683)

(1,812) Cash at beginning of period

3,648

6,185 Cash at end of period

$ 2,965

$ 4,373

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin, Net Debt, Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures. Each of these metrics is a "non-GAAP financial measure" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful because they allow us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. As of September 30, 2026, Net Debt was $47.4 million, calculated as current maturities of long-term debt of approximately $6.2 million, revolving line of credit of $37.0 million and long-term debt, less current portion of $7.2 million, less cash and cash equivalents of $3.0 million.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income tax expense (or loss) which is calculated by applying a 25% effective tax rate to adjusted pre-tax income (or loss), and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude certain items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

This release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow to estimated net income (loss) include estimates of interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, management fees, other expense, stock option exercise, goodwill impairment, transaction expense, and capital expenditures, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events.

The following tables and narrative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (2,632)

$ (904) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(487)

437 Depreciation and amortization

6,974

6,834 Interest expense, net

1,143

1,336 Stock-based compensation

929

637 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

382

(1) Transaction expense

2,153

171 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

853

417 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,503

$ 9,115



















Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (5,962)

$ (4,978) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,120)

1,024 Depreciation and amortization

20,817

20,386 Interest expense, net

3,267

3,981 Stock-based compensation

2,556

1,820 Management fees

563

563 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

380

70 Goodwill impairment

-

1,901 Transaction expense

3,387

1,118 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

1,501

3,317 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,389

$ 29,202

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (2,632)

$ (904) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(487)

437 Depreciation and amortization

6,974

6,834 Interest expense, net

1,143

1,336 Stock-based compensation

929

637 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

382

(1) Transaction expense

2,153

171 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

853

417 Capital expenditures

(5,727)

(3,542) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 3,776

$ 5,573



















Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (5,962)

$ (4,978) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,120)

1,024 Depreciation and amortization

20,817

20,386 Interest expense, net

3,267

3,981 Stock-based compensation

2,556

1,820 Management fees

563

563 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

380

70 Goodwill impairment

-

1,901 Transaction expense

3,387

1,118 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

1,501

3,317 Capital expenditures

(17,643)

(16,136) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 7,746

$ 13,066

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (2,632)

$ (904) Add (deduct):







Transaction expense

2,153

171 Restructuring charges

235

491 Software implementation

154

193 Income tax expense (benefit)

(487)

437 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ (577)

$ 388 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(144)

97 Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ (433)

$ 291 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,282,224

35,386,122 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,282,224

35,396,579









Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Nine months ended September 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (5,962)

$ (4,978) Add (deduct):







Transaction expense

3,387

1,118 Goodwill impairment

-

1,901 Restructuring charges

496

1,489 Software implementation

508

641 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,120)

1,024 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ (2,691)

$ 1,195 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(673)

299 Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ (2,018)

$ 896 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ 0.03 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.06)

$ 0.03 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,200,688

35,516,692 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,200,688

35,608,629

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)

















Twelve months ended December 31, 2026





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ (5,800)

$ 1,500 Add (deduct):









Interest expense, net



4,100

4,400 Income tax expense (benefit)

(500)

(400) Depreciation and amortization

27,500

28,000 Management fees



700

800 Other expense



2,100

2,400 Stock-based compensation

3,400

3,600 Goodwill impairment



-

- Transaction expense



3,500

4,700 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 35,000

$ 45,000 Revenue



155,000

170,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin



23 %

26 %

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)

















Twelve months ended December 31, 2026





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ (5,800)

$ 1,500 Add (deduct):









Interest expense, net



4,100

4,400 Income tax expense (benefit)

(500)

(400) Depreciation and amortization

27,500

28,000 Management fees



700

800 Other expense



2,100

2,400 Stock-based compensation

3,400

3,600 Goodwill impairment



-

- Transaction expense



3,500

4,700 Capital expenditures



(22,000)

(23,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 13,000

$ 22,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

8 %

13 %

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.