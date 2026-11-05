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WKN: 877961 | ISIN: US26875P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: EO5
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06.11.26 | 07:32
129,20 Euro
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127,15129,6510:40
127,75129,6510:43
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:15 Uhr
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EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Regular Dividend 8%

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2026 results. The attached schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $2.8 billion, or $5.33 per share, and adjusted net income of $2.5 billion, or $4.87 per share
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $3.8 billion and adjusted CFO1 of $3.8 billion
  • Generated $2.2 billion of free cash flow
  • Paid $544 million in regular dividends and repurchased $1.0 billion of shares
  • Record oil, NGL, and natural gas volumes, all better than guidance midpoints
  • Total per-unit cash operating costs and DD&A better than guidance midpoints
  • Increased regular quarterly dividend by 8 percent to $1.10 per share, a $4.40 per share indicated annual rate
  • Entered new long-term gas sales agreement linked to JKM pricing starting by 2030

CEO Commentary
"EOG delivered an outstanding third quarter, achieving record oil, NGL, and natural gas production while maintaining cost discipline as total per-unit cash operating costs and DD&A came in below guidance midpoints. Combined with strong price realizations, these results translated into robust financial performance.

Our focus remains on strengthening our business for the long term, and two recent developments illustrate this commitment. First, we signed a new long-term gas sales agreement expanding our access to premium markets. Linked to JKM pricing, this agreement lifts our premium-priced exposure across LNG feedgas contracts to more than 1 billion cubic feet per day by 2030. Second, we approved the expansion of our Janus gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin. The expansion will provide incremental processing capacity supporting strong netbacks, returns, and long-term value creation.

EOG's business and the outlook for the company have never been stronger. We are pleased to announce an 8% increase in our regular dividend. The increase reflects both the confidence in our business and our ability to support the higher dividend through commodity price cycles. EOG has paid a regular dividend for 28 straight years, a track record that reflects our enduring commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Underpinning our consistent success is the EOG culture, our core competitive advantage, which empowers our employees to innovate and operate at a high level, supporting efficient operations and high-return investments. We are performing exceptionally well in 2026 and look to finish the year strong and carry significant momentum into 2027."

Return of Capital
The Board of Directors today declared a regular dividend of $1.10 per share on EOG's common stock. The regular dividend will be payable January 29, 2027, to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2027. The indicated annual rate is $4.40 per share.

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 7.0 million shares for $1.0 billion under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $143 per share. As of September 30, 2026, EOG had $10.6 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data


GAAP

3Q 2026

2Q 2026

1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

Total Revenue

8,549

8,620

6,921

5,638

5,847

Net Income

2,781

2,724

1,980

701

1,471

Net Income Per Share

5.33

5.15

3.70

1.30

2.70

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

3,813

4,669

2,966

2,612

3,111

Total Expenditures

1,871

1,919

1,768

1,730

8,544

Current and Long-Term Debt

7,922

7,926

7,931

7,936

7,694

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,747

4,907

3,849

3,396

3,530

Debt-to-Total Capitalization

19.3 %

19.9 %

20.4 %

21.0 %

20.3 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)

10.49

10.57

10.45

10.28

10.50




Non-GAAP



Adjusted Net Income

2,540

2,683

1,825

1,222

1,472

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

4.87

5.07

3.41

2.27

2.71

Adjusted CFO1

3,773

4,386

3,129

2,617

3,031

Capital Expenditures

1,597

1,587

1,636

1,639

1,648

Free Cash Flow

2,176

2,799

1,493

978

1,383

Net Debt

2,175

3,019

4,082

4,540

4,164

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

6.2 %

8.7 %

11.7 %

13.2 %

12.1 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2

10.49

10.57

10.45

10.22

9.93

Key Operational Results


Volumes

3Q 2026

2Q 2026

1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

550.4

548.8

548.5

546.1

534.5

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

357.1

346.8

332.1

342.1

309.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

3,153

3,089

3,020

3,065

2,745

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

1,433.1

1,410.4

1,383.8

1,399.0

1,301.2




Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)



Lease & Well

3.74

3.64

3.71

3.47

3.60

Gathering, Processing & Transportation Costs

5.26

5.27

5.25

5.07

4.90

General & Administrative (GAAP)

1.49

1.66

1.49

1.74

2.00

General & Administrative (Non-GAAP)2

1.49

1.66

1.49

1.68

1.43

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.49

10.57

10.45

10.28

10.50

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2

10.49

10.57

10.45

10.22

9.93




Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization ($/Boe)

9.80

9.81

9.58

9.53

9.77

Third Quarter 2026 Results vs Guidance




(Unaudited)

3Q 2026

3Q 2026
Guidance
Midpoint4

Variance

2Q 2026

1Q 2026

4Q 2025

3Q 2025

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)



United States

547.7

546.8

0.9

546.2

546.5

544.5

532.9

Trinidad

2.0

1.7

0.3

2.1

1.9

1.5

1.6

Other International5

0.7



0.5

0.1

0.1

0.0

Total

550.4

548.5

1.9

548.8

548.5

546.1

534.5

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)



Total

357.1

347.0

10.1

346.8

332.1

342.1

309.3

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)



United States

2,882

2,850

32

2,784

2,769

2,859

2,511

Trinidad

260

250

10

293

239

195

230

Other International5

11



12

12

11

4

Total

3,153

3,100

53

3,089

3,020

3,065

2,745




Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

1,433.1

1,412.2

20.9

1,410.4

1,383.8

1,399.0

1,301.2

Total MMBoe

131.8

129.9

1.9

128.3

124.5

128.7

119.7




Benchmark Price



Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

85.68



92.85

72.17

59.17

64.95

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

2.95



2.89

4.96

3.55

3.07




Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6 ($/Bbl)



United States

1.05

1.65

(0.60)

5.33

0.31

0.37

1.02

Trinidad

(1.06)

(2.60)

1.54

(3.98)

(3.26)

(2.10)

(7.21)

Other International

2.28



10.55

16.95

4.81

0.00

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI



Total

30.5 %

28.0 %

2.5 %

26.3 %

30.8 %

35.7 %

32.7 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7 ($/Mcf)



United States

0.78

0.50

0.28

(0.12)

(1.21)

(0.61)

(0.36)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)



Trinidad

3.92

3.80

0.12

3.99

3.91

3.94

3.80

Other International5

3.30



3.27

3.26

3.29

3.27




Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

1,871



1,919

1,768

1,730

8,544

Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,597

1,650

(53)

1,587

1,636

1,639

1,648




Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)



Lease and Well

3.74

3.80

(0.06)

3.64

3.71

3.47

3.60

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

5.26

5.40

(0.14)

5.27

5.25

5.07

4.90

General & Administrative (GAAP)

1.49



1.66

1.49

1.74

2.00

General & Administrative (Non-GAAP)2

1.49

1.50

(0.01)

1.66

1.49

1.68

1.43

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.49



10.57

10.45

10.28

10.50

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2

10.49

10.70

(0.21)

10.57

10.45

10.22

9.93

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.80

10.00

(0.20)

9.81

9.58

9.53

9.77




Expenses ($MM)



Exploration and Dry Hole

83

65

18

77

68

54

71

Impairment (GAAP)

24



19

39

689

71

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (Non-GAAP))8

24

110

(86)

19

39

43

71

Capitalized Interest

38

38


38

37

36

27

Net Interest (GAAP)

67



67

66

66

71

Net Interest (Non-GAAP)

67

66

1

67

66

66

71




TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
condensate, NGLs and natural gas)



(GAAP)

6.3 %



6.6 %

6.4 %

6.3 %

6.8 %

(Non-GAAP)

6.3 %

6.8 %

(0.5 %)

6.6 %

6.4 %

6.3 %

6.8 %

Income Taxes



Effective Rate

22.0 %

22.5 %

(0.5 %)

22.1 %

22.5 %

22.8 %

19.4 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM)

889

885

4

429

557

293

75

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Guidance9


(Unaudited)

4Q 2026
Guidance Range

4Q 2026
Midpoint

FY 2026
Guidance Range

FY 2026
Midpoint

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)









United States

545.4

-

550.0

547.7

545.1

-

548.9

547.0

Trinidad

1.8

-

2.2

2.0

1.8

-

2.2

2.0

Other International

0.5

-

0.9

0.7

0.4

-

0.6

0.5

Total

547.7

-

553.1

550.4

547.3

-

551.7

549.5

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)









Total

340.0

-

360.0

350.0

341.6

-

351.6

346.6

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)









United States

2,780

-

2,880

2,830

2,777

-

2,857

2,817

Trinidad

200

-

220

210

240

-

260

250

Other International

7

-

13

10

9

-

13

11

Total

2,987

-

3,113

3,050

3,026

-

3,130

3,078

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)









United States

1,348.7

-

1,390.0

1,369.4

1,349.5

-

1,376.7

1,363.1

Trinidad

35.1

-

38.9

37.0

41.8

-

45.5

43.7

Other International

1.7

-

3.1

2.4

1.9

-

2.8

2.4

Total

1,385.5

-

1,432.0

1,408.8

1,393.2

-

1,425.0

1,409.2










Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6 ($/Bbl)









United States

2.25

-

3.75

3.00

1.90

-

2.90

2.40

Trinidad

1.25

-

2.75

2.00

(2.20)

-

(0.70)

(1.45)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI









Total

30.0 %

-

40.0 %

35.0 %

28.0 %

-

33.0 %

30.5 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7 ($/Mcf)









United States

1.10

-

1.80

1.45

(0.30)

-

0.70

0.20

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)









Trinidad

3.30

-

4.00

3.65

3.60

-

4.10

3.85










Capital Expenditures10 ($MM)

1,630

-

1,730

1,680

6,300

-

6,700

6,500










Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)









Lease and Well

3.70

-

4.20

3.95

3.60

-

3.90

3.75

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

5.25

-

5.75

5.50

5.25

-

5.45

5.35

General & Administrative

1.45

-

1.75

1.60

1.45

-

1.65

1.55

Cash Operating Costs

10.40

-

11.70

11.05

10.30

-

11.00

10.65

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.80

-

10.80

10.30

9.50

-

10.30

9.90










Expenses ($MM)









Exploration and Dry Hole

50

-

90

70

278

-

318

298

Impairment (excluding certain impairments)8

55

-

135

95

87

-

267

177

Capitalized Interest

36

-

40

38

149

-

153

151

Net Interest

65

-

69

67

266

-

270

268










TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
condensate, NGLs and natural gas)

5.5 %

-

7.5 %

6.5 %

5.5 %

-

7.5 %

6.5 %










Income Taxes









Effective Rate

18.0 %

-

24.0 %

21.0 %

19.0 %

-

25.0 %

22.0 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM)

650

-

750

700

2,525

-

2,625

2,575

Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast
Friday, November 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. https://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit https://www.eogresources.com/

Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560
Cameron Hughes 713-571-3724

Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Endnotes

1)

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs.

2)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Non-GAAP G&A excludes Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $8 million for 4Q 2025 and $68 million for 3Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such Encino acquisition-related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 4Q 2025 was ($0.06) and for 3Q 2025 was ($0.57) as set forth in "Third Quarter 2026 Results vs Guidance" above.

3)

Other includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

4)

GAAP and non-GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's third quarter 2026 guidance midpoint disclosures.

5)

Crude oil and condensate volumes are from UAE and Bahrain operations. Natural gas volumes are from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs.

6)

EOG bases United States, Trinidad, and Other International crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the daily settlement prices for the prompt-month NYMEX futures contract for each of the applicable calendar months.

7)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

8)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). Impairments (Non-GAAP) for 4Q 2025 are adjusted from Impairments (GAAP) for 4Q 2025 by excluding $646 million of impairments, primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation).

9)

The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2026 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

10)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Cautionary Notice
This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices, statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations and statements and projections regarding the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC (Encino) are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning (i) EOG's future financial or operating results and returns, (ii) EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares or (iii) the successful integration of Encino's assets and operations or the strategic rationale for, or anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino, in each case are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial commodity and other derivative instruments and hedging activities; laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities; and trade policies, tariffs, trade agreements and other trade restrictions;
  • the impact of climate change-related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change-related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;
  • the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;
  • EOG's failure to realize, in full or at all, the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Encino and/or business disruptions resulting from the acquisition (e.g., relating to the integration of Encino's assets and operations into EOG's operations) that could harm EOG's business operations (including current plans and operations and the diversion of management's attention from EOG's ongoing business operations);
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;
  • the availability and cost of, EOG's ability to retain, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, adjusted cash flow from operations and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward-looking, Non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)




2025


2026


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

Operating Revenues and Other












Crude Oil and Condensate

3,293

2,974

3,243

2,991

12,501


3,577

4,901

4,392


12,870

Natural Gas Liquids

572

534

604

666

2,376


664

770

858


2,292

Natural Gas

637

600

707

847

2,791


1,021

812

1,085


2,918

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts, Net

(191)

107

116

(19)

13


113

40

105


258

Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,340

1,247

1,178

1,149

4,914


1,496

2,011

1,846


5,353

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
Net

(1)

-

(18)

(16)

(35)


31

58

242


331

Other, Net

19

16

17

20

72


19

28

21


68

Total

5,669

5,478

5,847

5,638

22,632


6,921

8,620

8,549


24,090













Operating Expenses












Lease and Well

401

396

431

447

1,675


462

467

493


1,422

Gathering, Processing and
Transportation Costs

440

455

587

652

2,134


654

676

693


2,023

Exploration Costs

41

74

71

50

236


45

47

54


146

Dry Hole Costs

34

11

-

4

49


23

30

29


82

Impairments

44

39

71

689

843


39

19

24


82

Marketing Costs

1,325

1,216

1,134

1,120

4,795


1,384

1,950

1,781


5,115

Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization

1,013

1,053

1,169

1,226

4,461


1,193

1,259

1,292


3,744

General and Administrative

171

186

239

224

820


185

213

196


594

Taxes Other Than Income

341

301

309

283

1,234


338

431

401


1,170

Total

3,810

3,731

4,011

4,695

16,247


4,323

5,092

4,963


14,378













Operating Income

1,859

1,747

1,836

943

6,385


2,598

3,528

3,586


9,712

Other Income, Net

65

55

59

33

212


23

38

45


106

Income Before Interest Expense and
Income Taxes

1,924

1,802

1,895

976

6,597


2,621

3,566

3,631


9,818

Interest Expense, Net

47

51

71

66

235


66

67

67


200

Income Before Income Taxes

1,877

1,751

1,824

910

6,362


2,555

3,499

3,564


9,618

Income Tax Provision

414

406

353

209

1,382


575

775

783


2,133

Net Income

1,463

1,345

1,471

701

4,980


1,980

2,724

2,781


7,485













Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.9750

1.9950

-

1.0200

3.9900


1.0200

1.0200

1.0200


3.0600

Net Income Per Share












Basic

2.66

2.48

2.72

1.31

9.17


3.72

5.18

5.37


14.26

Diluted

2.65

2.46

2.70

1.30

9.12


3.70

5.15

5.33


14.18

Average Number of Common Shares












Basic

550

543

541

537

543


532

526

518


525

Diluted

553

546

544

539

546


535

529

522


528

Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)




2025


2026


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) (A)












United States

500.9

503.1

532.9

544.5

520.5


546.5

546.2

547.7


546.8

Trinidad

1.2

1.1

1.6

1.5

1.4


1.9

2.1

2.0


2.0

Other International (B)

-

-

-

0.1

-


0.1

0.5

0.7


0.4

Total

502.1

504.2

534.5

546.1

521.9


548.5

548.8

550.4


549.2













Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

($/Bbl) (C)












United States

$ 72.90

$ 64.84

$ 65.97

$ 59.54

$ 65.65


$ 72.48

$ 98.18

$ 86.73


$ 85.85

Trinidad

61.12

54.50

57.74

57.07

57.59


68.91

88.87

84.62


81.07

Other International

-

-

-

63.98

-


89.12

103.40

87.96


94.53

Composite

72.87

64.82

65.95

59.54

65.63


72.47

98.15

86.72


85.83













Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)












United States

241.7

258.4

309.3

342.1

288.2


332.1

346.8

357.1


345.4

Total

241.7

258.4

309.3

342.1

288.2


332.1

346.8

357.1


345.4













Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)












United States

$ 26.29

$ 22.70

$ 21.25

$ 21.15

$ 22.58


$ 22.20

$ 24.41

$ 26.13


$ 24.31

Composite

26.29

22.70

21.25

21.15

22.58


22.20

24.41

26.13


24.31













Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)












United States

1,834

1,977

2,511

2,859

2,299


2,769

2,784

2,882


2,812

Trinidad

246

252

230

195

230


239

293

260


265

Other International (B)

-

-

4

11

4


12

12

11


11

Total

2,080

2,229

2,745

3,065

2,533


3,020

3,089

3,153


3,088













Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)












United States

$ 3.36

$ 2.87

$ 2.71

$ 2.94

$ 2.94


$ 3.75

$ 2.77

$ 3.73


$ 3.42

Trinidad

3.78

3.65

3.80

3.94

3.78


3.91

3.99

3.92


3.94

Other International (B)

-

-

3.27

3.29

3.28


3.26

3.27

3.30


3.28

Composite

3.41

2.96

2.80

3.00

3.02


3.76

2.89

3.74


3.46













Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)












United States

1,048.3

1,090.9

1,260.7

1,363.0

1,191.8


1,340.1

1,357.1

1,385.1


1,360.9

Trinidad

42.1

43.2

39.8

34.2

39.8


41.7

50.9

45.6


46.1

Other International

-

-

0.7

1.8

0.6


2.0

2.4

2.4


2.3

Total

1,090.4

1,134.1

1,301.2

1,399.0

1,232.2


1,383.8

1,410.4

1,433.1


1,409.3













Total MMBoe (D)

98.1

103.2

119.7

128.7

449.8


124.5

128.3

131.8


384.7













(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)

Crude oil and condensate volumes are from UAE and Bahrain operations. Natural gas volumes are from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs.

(C)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 9 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026).

(D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)


2025


2026


MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC


MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC

Current Assets










Cash and Cash Equivalents

6,599

5,216

3,530

3,396


3,849

4,907

5,747


Accounts Receivable, Net

2,621

2,504

2,680

2,681


3,597

3,529

3,955


Inventories

897

934

945

1,014


955

930

938


Other (A)

563

591

665

565


562

511

607


Total

10,680

9,245

7,820

7,656


8,963

9,877

11,247












Property, Plant and Equipment










Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

78,432

80,139

88,301

89,857


90,786

92,454

88,943


Other Property, Plant and Equipment

6,510

6,616

6,772

6,832


6,942

7,064

6,757


Total Property, Plant and Equipment

84,942

86,755

95,073

96,689


97,728

99,518

95,700


Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization

(50,310)

(51,394)

(52,488)

(54,348)


(55,054)

(56,278)

(52,212)


Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

34,632

35,361

42,585

42,341


42,674

43,240

43,488


Deferred Income Taxes

44

39

37

39


30

35

31


Other Assets

1,626

1,639

1,757

1,763


1,711

1,631

1,702


Total Assets

46,982

46,284

52,199

51,799


53,378

54,783

56,468












Current Liabilities










Accounts Payable

2,353

2,266

2,944

2,904


3,186

3,374

3,364


Accrued Taxes Payable

668

348

392

299


766

697

1,234


Dividends Payable

534

1,081

550

544


541

531

525


Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

1,280

778

27

27


27

27

28


Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

318

360

433

472


375

324

340


Other (A)

566

342

469

445


329

382

433


Total

5,719

5,175

4,815

4,691


5,224

5,335

5,924












Long-Term Debt

3,464

3,458

7,667

7,909


7,904

7,899

7,894


Other Liabilities

2,368

2,398

2,496

2,512


2,476

2,468

2,441


Deferred Income Taxes

5,915

6,015

6,936

6,854


6,866

7,217

7,108


Commitments and Contingencies (B)




















Stockholders' Equity










Common Stock, $0.01 Par

206

206

206

206


206

206

206


Additional Paid-In Capital

6,095

6,153

5,978

6,027


6,026

6,072

5,899


Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4)

(7)

(5)

(7)


(6)

(5)

(5)


Retained Earnings

27,869

28,131

29,603

29,765


31,200

33,390

35,642


Common Stock Held in Treasury

(4,650)

(5,245)

(5,497)

(6,158)


(6,518)

(7,799)

(8,641)


Total Stockholders' Equity

29,516

29,238

30,285

29,833


30,908

31,864

33,101


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

46,982

46,284

52,199

51,799


53,378

54,783

56,468




(A)

Effective January 1, 2026, EOG combined Price Risk Management Activities into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets and Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity.

(B)

See Note 5 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026.

Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













2025


2026


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities












Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:












Net Income

1,463

1,345

1,471

701

4,980


1,980

2,724

2,781


7,485

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash












Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

1,013

1,053

1,169

1,226

4,461


1,193

1,259

1,292


3,744

Impairments

44

39

71

689

843


39

19

24


82

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

50

53

53

60

216


58

60

55


173

Deferred Income Taxes

44

105

278

(84)

343


18

346

(106)


258

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

1

-

18

16

35


(31)

(58)

(242)


(331)

Other, Net

11

11

2

3

27


15

2

6


23

Dry Hole Costs

34

11

-

4

49


23

30

29


82

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net

191

(107)

(116)

19

(13)


(113)

(40)

(105)


(258)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts

(38)

(24)

27

(21)

(56)


(53)

45

40


32

Other, Net

-

-

-

(1)

(1)


-

(1)

(1)


(2)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Other Assets and Liabilities












Accounts Receivable

48

122

133

(3)

300


(907)

60

(414)


(1,261)

Inventories

76

(45)

4

(84)

(49)


21

26

(27)


20

Accounts Payable

(129)

(107)

5

(40)

(271)


279

176

(44)


411

Accrued Taxes Payable

(339)

(321)

28

(103)

(735)


467

(69)

536


934

Other Assets

(43)

(43)

(28)

97

(17)


55

47

(63)


39

Other Liabilities

(96)

(52)

155

10

17


(123)

37

47


(39)

Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

(41)

(8)

(159)

123

(85)


45

6

5


56

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,289

2,032

3,111

2,612

10,044


2,966

4,669

3,813


11,448

Investing Cash Flows












Acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC,
Net of Cash Acquired

-

-

(4,464)

13

(4,451)


-

-

-


-

Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,381)

(1,699)

(1,492)

(1,543)

(6,115)


(1,491)

(1,638)

(1,476)


(4,605)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(102)

(94)

(171)

(112)

(479)


(153)

(144)

(121)


(418)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

12

4

5

3

24


144

7

243


394

Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

41

8

159

(123)

85


(45)

(6)

(5)


(56)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,430)

(1,781)

(5,963)

(1,762)

(10,936)


(1,545)

(1,781)

(1,359)


(4,685)

Financing Cash Flows












Long-Term Debt Borrowings

-

-

3,472

999

4,471


-

-

-


-

Long-Term Debt Repayments

-

(500)

(1,266)

(750)

(2,516)


-

-

-


-

Dividends Paid

(538)

(528)

(545)

(550)

(2,161)


(544)

(540)

(544)


(1,628)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(806)

(602)

(479)

(677)

(2,564)


(418)

(1,299)

(1,063)


(2,780)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
Employee Stock Purchase Plan

-

11

-

12

23


1

15

-


16

Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs

-

(7)

(7)

(11)

(25)


-

-

-


-

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(8)

(9)

(8)

(7)

(32)


(7)

(6)

(7)


(20)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(1,352)

(1,635)

1,167

(984)

(2,804)


(968)

(1,830)

(1,614)


(4,412)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

-

1

(1)

-

-


-

-

-


-

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(493)

(1,383)

(1,686)

(134)

(3,696)


453

1,058

840


2,351

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

7,092

6,599

5,216

3,530

7,092


3,396

3,849

4,907


3,396

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

6,599

5,216

3,530

3,396

3,396


3,849

4,907

5,747


5,747

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying earnings presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.


A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.


As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.


EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.


The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.


In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.


Direct ATROR


The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.


Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
















The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative
contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset
dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales
of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), to add
back costs associated with the Encino acquisition and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge
realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this
information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.










3Q 2026


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

3,564


(783)


2,781


5.33

Adjustments:








Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

(105)


23


(82)


(0.15)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

40


(8)


32


0.06

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(242)


51


(191)


(0.37)

Adjustments to Net Income

(307)


66


(241)


(0.46)









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

3,257


(717)


2,540


4.87









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







518

Diluted







522



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, such amount was $40 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















2Q 2026


Before
Tax


IncomeTax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

3,499


(775)


2,724


5.15

Adjustments:








Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

(40)


9


(31)


(0.06)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

45


(9)


36


0.07

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(58)


12


(46)


(0.09)

Adjustments to Net Income

(53)


12


(41)


(0.08)









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

3,446


(763)


2,683


5.07









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







526

Diluted







529



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, such amount was $45 million.










1Q 2026


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,555


(575)


1,980


3.70

Adjustments:








Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

(113)


24


(89)


(0.17)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

(53)


11


(42)


(0.08)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(31)


7


(24)


(0.04)

Adjustments to Net Income

(197)


42


(155)


(0.29)









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,358


(533)


1,825


3.41









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







532

Diluted







535



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, such amount was $53 million.

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)









4Q 2025


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

910


(209)


701


1.30

Adjustments:








Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

19


(4)


15


0.03

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

(21)


4


(17)


(0.03)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

16


(4)


12


0.02

Add: Certain Impairments (2)

646


(140)


506


0.94

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (3)

8


(3)


5


0.01

Adjustments to Net Income

668


(147)


521


0.97









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,578


(356)


1,222


2.27









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







537

Diluted







539



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $21 million.

(2)

Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation).

(3)

Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($8 million).










3Q 2025


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,824


(353)


1,471


2.70

Adjustments:








Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

(116)


25


(91)


(0.16)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

27


(5)


22


0.04

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

18


(6)


12


0.02

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (2)

68


(10)


58


0.11

Adjustments to Net Income

(3)


4


1


0.01









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,821


(349)


1,472


2.71









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







541

Diluted







544



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, such amount was $27 million.

(2)

Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($68 million).

Adjusted Net Income

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)









FY 2025


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

6,362


(1,382)


4,980


9.12

Adjustments:








Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

(13)


3


(10)


(0.02)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

(56)


12


(44)


(0.08)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

35


(8)


27


0.05

Add: Certain Impairments (2)

657


(140)


517


0.95

Add: Acquisition-Related Costs (3)

94


(16)


78


0.14

Adjustments to Net Income

717


(149)


568


1.04









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

7,079


(1,531)


5,548


10.16









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







543

Diluted







546



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $56 million.

(2)

Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation).

(3)

Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($88 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).


FY 2024


Before
Tax


Income Tax
Impact


After
Tax


Diluted
Earnings per
Share









Reported Net Income (GAAP)

8,218


(1,815)


6,403


11.25

Adjustments:








Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net

(204)


44


(160)


(0.28)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

214


(46)


168


0.30

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(16)


3


(13)


(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments (2)

291


(57)


234


0.41

Less: Severance Tax Refund

(31)


7


(24)


(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees

10


(2)


8


0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund

(5)


1


(4)


(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income

259


(50)


209


0.37









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

8,477


(1,865)


6,612


11.62









Average Number of Common Shares








Basic







566

Diluted







569



(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.

(2)

Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Rocky Mountain area.

Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)





2Q 2026 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



5.15





Realized Prices




3Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe

48.05



Less: 2Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe

(50.52)



Subtotal

(2.47)



Multiplied by: 3Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

131.8



Total Change in Revenue

(326)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

72



Change in Net Income

(254)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.49)





Volumes




3Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

131.8



Less: 2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(128.3)



Subtotal

3.5



Multiplied by: 3Q 2026 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below)

23.40



Change in Margin

82



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(18)



Change in Net Income

64



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.12





Certain Operating Costs per Boe




2Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

20.38



Less: 3Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(20.29)



Subtotal

0.09



Multiplied by: 3Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

131.8



Change in Before-Tax Net Income

12



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(3)



Change in Net Income

9



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.02





Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net



3Q 2026 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts

105



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(23)



After Tax - (a)

82



Less: 2Q 2026 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts

40



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(9)



After Tax - (b)

31



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

51



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.10





Other (1)



0.43





3Q 2026 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



5.33





3Q 2026 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

522









(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)





2Q 2026 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



5.07





Realized Prices




3Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe

48.05



Less: 2Q 2026 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe

(50.52)



Subtotal

(2.47)



Multiplied by: 3Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

131.8



Total Change in Revenue

(326)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

72



Change in Net Income

(254)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.49)





Volumes




3Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

131.8



Less: 2Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(128.3)



Subtotal

3.5



Multiplied by: 3Q 2026 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to
"Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below)

23.40



Change in Margin

82



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(18)



Change in Net Income

64



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.12





Certain Operating Costs per Boe




2Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

20.38



Less: 3Q 2026 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(20.29)



Subtotal

0.09



Multiplied by: 3Q 2026 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

131.8



Change in Before-Tax Net Income

12



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(3)



Change in Net Income

9



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.02





Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



3Q 2026 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

40



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(8)



After Tax - (a)

32



Less: 2Q 2026 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

45



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(9)



After Tax - (b)

36



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

(4)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.01)





Other (1)



0.16





3Q 2026 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



4.87





3Q 2026 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted

522









(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)





















The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation
may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of
Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities,
as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-
GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-
GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As
indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to
add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as
"Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior
periods); the presentation below with respect to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.














2025


2026


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year













Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,289

2,032

3,111

2,612

10,044


2,966

4,669

3,813


11,448













Adjustments:












Changes in Components of Working Capital
and Other Assets and Liabilities












Accounts Receivable

(48)

(122)

(133)

3

(300)


907

(60)

414


1,261

Inventories

(76)

45

(4)

84

49


(21)

(26)

27


(20)

Accounts Payable

129

107

(5)

40

271


(279)

(176)

44


(411)

Accrued Taxes Payable

339

321

(28)

103

735


(467)

69

(536)


(934)

Other Assets

43

43

28

(97)

17


(55)

(47)

63


(39)

Other Liabilities

96

52

(155)

(10)

(17)


123

(37)

(47)


39

Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

41

8

159

(123)

85


(45)

(6)

(5)


(56)

Add:












Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax

-

10

58

5

73


-

-

-


-

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-
GAAP)

2,813

2,496

3,031

2,617

10,957


3,129

4,386

3,773


11,288

Less:












Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2)

(1,484)

(1,523)

(1,648)

(1,639)

(6,294)


(1,636)

(1,587)

(1,597)


(4,820)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,329

973

1,383

978

4,663


1,493

2,799

2,176


6,468


(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million, $68 million and $8 million (each before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, three
months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):














2025


2026


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year













Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,546

1,883

8,544

1,730

13,703


1,768

1,919

1,871


5,558

Less:












Asset Retirement Costs

(13)

(14)

(86)

(33)

(146)


(12)

(37)

(12)


(61)

Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3)

(9)

(2)

(3)

(10)

(24)


(52)

(53)

(206)


(311)

Non-Cash Property Acquisition Costs

-

-

-

-

-


-

(2)

-


(2)

Acquisition Costs of Properties (3)

1

(270)

(6,736)

2

(7,003)


(23)

(193)

(2)


(218)

Exploration Costs

(41)

(74)

(71)

(50)

(236)


(45)

(47)

(54)


(146)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

1,484

1,523

1,648

1,639

6,294


1,636

1,587

1,597


4,820

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

















FY 2024


FY 2023


FY 2022


FY 2021









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

12,143


11,340


11,093


8,791









Adjustments:








Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities







Accounts Receivable

(101)


38


347


821

Inventories

(259)


231


534


13

Accounts Payable

36


119


(90)


(456)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(541)


(61)


113


(312)

Other Assets

(44)


(39)


364


136

Other Liabilities

(23)


(184)


266


116

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing
Activities

382


(295)


(375)


200

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)

11,593


11,149


12,252


9,309

Less:








Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2)

(6,226)


(6,041)


(4,607)


(3,755)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

5,367


5,108


7,645


5,554









(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):









Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,653


6,818


5,610


4,255

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

2


(257)


(298)


(127)

Non-Cash Development Drilling

-


(90)


-


-

Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3)

(85)


(99)


(127)


(45)

Non-Cash Finance Leases

-


-


-


(74)

Acquisition Costs of Properties (3)

(33)


(16)


(419)


(100)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(137)


(134)


-


-

Exploration Costs

(174)


(181)


(159)


(154)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

6,226


6,041


4,607


3,755











(3)

Line item descriptions revised (from descriptions shown in EOG's previously published tables) to more accurately describe the costs reflected therein; previously reported cost amounts not impacted by such changes in presentation.

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)




















The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as
used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact
debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization
(Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.












September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025











Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

33,101


31,864


30,908


29,833


30,285











Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

7,922


7,926


7,931


7,936


7,694

Less: Cash

(5,747)


(4,907)


(3,849)


(3,396)


(3,530)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,175


3,019


4,082


4,540


4,164











Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

41,023


39,790


38,839


37,769


37,979











Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

35,276


34,883


34,990


34,373


34,449











Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19.3 %


19.9 %


20.4 %


21.0 %


20.3 %











Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

6.2 %


8.7 %


11.7 %


13.2 %


12.1 %

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)











EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of
components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as
further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies
in the industry.












3Q 2026


2Q 2026


1Q 2026


4Q 2025


3Q 2025











Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

131.8


128.3


124.5


128.7


119.7











Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)

8,549


8,620


6,921


5,638


5,847

Total Operating Expenses - (c)

4,963


5,092


4,323


4,695


4,011

Operating Income - (d)

3,586


3,528


2,598


943


1,836











Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas










Crude Oil and Condensate

4,392


4,901


3,577


2,991


3,243

Natural Gas Liquids

858


770


664


666


604

Natural Gas

1,085


812


1,021


847


707

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas - (e)

6,335


6,483


5,262


4,504


4,554











Operating Costs










Lease and Well

493


467


462


447


431

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)

693


676


654


652


587

General and Administrative (GAAP)

196


213


185


224


239

Less: Certain Items (see Endnote 2 to 3Q 2026 earnings release)

-


-


-


(8)


(68)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (2)

196


213


185


216


171

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)

401


431


338


283


309

Add: Severance Tax Refund

-


-


-


-


-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (3)

401


431


338


283


309

Interest Expense, Net

67


67


66


66


71

Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs

-


-


-


-


-

Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (4)

67


67


66


66


71

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
- (f)

1,850


1,854


1,705


1,672


1,637

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)

1,850


1,854


1,705


1,664


1,569











Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

1,292


1,259


1,193


1,226


1,169











Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

3,142


3,113


2,898


2,898


2,806

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

3,142


3,113


2,898


2,890


2,738











Exploration Costs

54


47


45


50


71

Dry Hole Costs

29


30


23


4


-

Impairments

24


19


39


689


71

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

107


96


107


743


142

Less: Certain Impairments (5)

-


-


-


(646)


-

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

107


96


107


97


142











Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)

3,249


3,209


3,005


3,641


2,948

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)

3,249


3,209


3,005


2,987


2,880











Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs

(GAAP))

3,086


3,274


2,257


863


1,606

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
Costs (Non-GAAP))

3,086


3,274


2,257


1,517


1,674


Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





















3Q 2026


2Q 2026


1Q 2026


4Q 2025


3Q 2025

Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)




















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

64.86


67.19


55.59


43.81


48.85

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

37.65


39.69


34.72


36.48


33.51

Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a)

27.21


27.50


20.87


7.33


15.34











Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,
NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)

48.05


50.52


42.24


34.99


38.05











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f) / (a)

14.04


14.45


13.69


12.99


13.67











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

34.01


36.07


28.55


22.00


24.38











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

23.84


24.26


23.27


22.52


23.44











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (h) / (a)]

24.21


26.26


18.97


12.47


14.61











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
(j) / (a)

24.65


25.01


24.13


28.29


24.63











Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]

23.40


25.51


18.11


6.70


13.42











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)




















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (g) / (a)

14.04


14.45


13.69


12.93


13.10











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (g) / (a)]

34.01


36.07


28.55


22.06


24.95











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

23.84


24.26


23.27


22.46


22.87











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (i) / (a)]

24.21


26.26


18.97


12.53


15.18











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

24.65


25.01


24.13


23.21


24.06











Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (k) / (a)]

23.40


25.51


18.11


11.78


13.99











Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)












2025


2024


2023


2022


2021











Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

449.8


388.7


359.4


331.5


302.5











Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)

22,632


23,698


24,186


25,702


18,642

Total Operating Expenses - (c)

16,247


15,616


14,583


15,736


12,540

Operating Income (Loss) - (d)

6,385


8,082


9,603


9,966


6,102











Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas










Crude Oil and Condensate

12,501


13,921


13,748


16,367


11,125

Natural Gas Liquids

2,376


2,106


1,884


2,648


1,812

Natural Gas

2,791


1,551


1,744


3,781


2,444

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas - (e)

17,668


17,578


17,376


22,796


15,381











Operating Costs










Lease and Well

1,675


1,572


1,454


1,331


1,135

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)

2,134


1,722


1,620


1,587


1,422

General and Administrative (GAAP)

820


669


640


570


511

Less: Certain Items (see Endnote 7 to Additional Key Financial
Information below)

(88)


(10)


-


(16)


-

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (2)

732


659


640


554


511

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)

1,234


1,249


1,284


1,585


1,047

Add: Severance Tax Refund

-


31


-


115


-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (3)

1,234


1,280


1,284


1,700


1,047

Interest Expense, Net

235


138


148


179


178

Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs

(6)


-


-


-


-

Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (4)

229


138


148


179


178

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f)

6,098


5,350


5,146


5,252


4,293

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)

6,004


5,371


5,146


5,351


4,293











Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

4,461


4,108


3,492


3,542


3,651











Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)

10,559


9,458


8,638


8,794


7,944

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)

10,465


9,479


8,638


8,893


7,944











Exploration Costs

236


174


181


159


154

Dry Hole Costs

49


14


1


45


71

Impairments

843


391


202


382


376

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)

1,128


579


384


586


601

Less: Certain Impairments (5)

(657)


(291)


(42)


(113)


(15)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

471


288


342


473


586











Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)

11,687


10,037


9,022


9,380


8,545

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)

10,936


9,767


8,980


9,366


8,530











Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs
(GAAP))

5,981


7,541


8,354


13,416


6,836

Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration
Costs (Non-GAAP))

6,732


7,811


8,396


13,430


6,851


Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)











2025


2024


2023


2022


2021











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)




















Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)

50.32


60.97


67.30


77.53


61.63

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)

36.12


40.18


40.58


47.47


41.46

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)

14.20


20.79


26.72


30.06


20.17











Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs,
and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)

39.28


45.22


48.34


68.77


50.84











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (f)
/ (a)

13.54


13.76


14.31


15.84


14.19











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]

25.74


31.46


34.03


52.93


36.65











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)

23.46


24.33


24.03


26.53


26.26











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (h) / (a)]

15.82


20.89


24.31


42.24


24.58











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)

25.97


25.82


25.10


28.30


28.25











Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (j) / (a)]

13.31


19.40


23.24


40.47


22.59











Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)




















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(g) / (a)

13.34


13.82


14.31


16.14


14.19











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]

25.94


31.40


34.03


52.63


36.65











Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)

23.26


24.39


24.03


26.83


26.26











Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (i) / (a)]

16.02


20.83


24.31


41.94


24.58











Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)

24.31


25.13


24.98


28.26


28.20











Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
(a) - (k) / (a)]

14.97


20.09


23.36


40.51


22.64













(1)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

(2)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(3)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(4)

EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Interest Expense, Net is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

(5)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

Additional Key Financial Information

(Unaudited)




















See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

2025 Actual


2024 Actual


2023 Actual


2022 Actual


2021 Actual











Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)










United States

520.5


490.6


475.2


460.7


443.4

Trinidad

1.4


0.8


0.6


0.6


1.5

Other International

-


-


-


-


0.1

Total

521.9


491.4


475.8


461.3


445.0

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)










Total

288.2


245.9


223.8


197.7


144.5

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)










United States

2,299


1,728


1,551


1,315


1,210

Trinidad

230


220


160


180


217

Other International1

4


-


-


-


9

Total

2,533


1,948


1,711


1,495


1,436

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)










United States

1,191.8


1,024.5


957.5


877.5


789.6

Trinidad

39.8


37.6


27.3


30.7


37.7

Other International

0.6


-


-


-


1.6

Total

1,232.2


1,062.1


984.8


908.2


828.9

Benchmark Price










Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

64.78


75.72


77.61


94.23


67.96

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

3.43


2.27


2.74


6.64


3.85

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI2 ($/Bbl)










United States

0.87


1.70


1.57


2.99


0.58

Trinidad

(7.19)


(11.29)


(9.03)


(8.07)


(11.70)

Other International

0.36


-


-


-


-

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI










Total

34.9 %


30.9 %


29.7 %


39.0 %


50.5 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub3 ($/Mcf)










United States

(0.49)


(0.28)


(0.04)


0.63


1.03

Natural Gas Realizations4 ($/Mcf)










Trinidad

3.78


3.65


3.65


4.43


3.40

Other International1

3.28


-


-


-


-

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

13,703


6,653


6,818


5,610


4,255

Capital Expenditures5 (Non-GAAP) ($MM)

6,294


6,226


6,041


4,607


3,755

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)










Lease and Well

3.72


4.04


4.05


4.02


3.75

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6

4.74


4.43


4.50


4.78


4.70

General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.82


1.72


1.78


1.72


1.69

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)7

1.63


1.70


1.78


1.67


1.69

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.28


10.19


10.33


10.52


10.14

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)7

10.09


10.17


10.33


10.47


10.14

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.92


10.57


9.72


10.69


12.07

Expenses ($MM)










Exploration and Dry Hole

285


188


182


204


225

Impairment (GAAP)

843


391


202


382


376

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (Non-GAAP))8

186


100


160


269


361

Capitalized Interest

86


45


33


36


33

Net Interest

235


138


148


179


178

Net Interest (Non-GAAP)9

229


-


-


-


-

TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs
and natural gas)










(GAAP)

7.0 %


7.1 %


7.4 %


7.0 %


6.8 %

(Non-GAAP)7

7.0 %


7.3 %


7.4 %


7.5 %


6.8 %

Income Taxes










Effective Rate

21.7 %


22.1 %


21.6 %


21.7 %


21.4 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM)

1,039


1,348


1,415


2,208


1,393

Additional Key Financial Information

(Continued)


Endnotes



(1)

2025 volumes are from Bahrain operations; natural gas realized price represents contract price less partner's processing and distribution costs.



(2)

EOG bases United States, Trinidad and Other International crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the daily settlement prices for the prompt-month NYMEX futures contract for each of the applicable calendar months.



(3)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.



(4)

The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited.



(5)

Capital Expenditures include expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. Capital Expenditures exclude Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.



(6)

Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.



(7)

Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. G&A (Non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2025 excludes costs related to the Encino acquisition, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). In addition, TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (Non-GAAP) and G&A (Non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such acquisition-related costs and consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for fiscal year 2025, 2024 and 2022 was $(0.19), $(0.02) and $(0.05), respectively.



(8)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). Impairments (Non-GAAP) for FY 2025 are adjusted from Impairments (GAAP) for FY 2025 by excluding $657 million of impairments, primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). Impairments (Non-GAAP) for FY 2024 are adjusted from Impairments (GAAP) for FY 2024 by excluding $291 million of impairments, primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Rocky Mountain area.



(9)

Net Interest for fiscal year 2025 excludes financing commitment costs related to the Encino acquisition, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such cost for fiscal year 2025 is $(0.01).

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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